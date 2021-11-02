GIRLS
Name: Catie Choate
School: Norcross
Class: Junior
College choice: Florida
Year-round swim club: Dynamo
Favorite pool: Huntsville Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Don’t have one
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Charles Tu
Twitter handle: @CatieChoate
App I use the most: Tik Tok
Favorite restaurant: Jason’s Deli
Favorite teacher: Dr. Katz
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Softball
Best-looking celebrity: Dansby Swanson
Noteworthy:
♦ State champion in 100 backstroke, state runner-up in 100 butterfly last season
♦ State champion in 100 back, state runner-up in 100 freestyle as a freshman
Coach Frank Pitt’s take: “Catie is a terrific student-athlete in every aspect. She has a solid GPA with very tough classes. She is a great teammate who really cares about everyone on the team. We have high expectations for her this season and are confident she will do very well for herself as well as the whole team. In the end, she is just fun to watch as she makes it look so easy.”
Name: Jordan Hildebrand
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Greenville Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Duluth’s Amelia Hildebrand
Twitter handle: None
App I use the most: Snapchat
Favorite restaurant: Cobalt in Gulf Shores
Favorite teacher: Jennifer Palmer
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Running
Best-looking celebrity: Zac Efron
Noteworthy:
♦ Sixth at state in the 100 freestyle, and seventh at state in the 50 freestyle last season
♦ Third in 50 free, and fourth in 100 free at county last season
Coach Rick Creed’s take: “Jordan Hildebrand is not only an outstanding swimmer, she is a phenomenal student and incredible young lady. She is a 4.0-plus student and she is ranked in the top 5 percent of her class. She is an extremely versatile swimmer and she is willing to swim any event to help the team. She is extremely unselfish. Jordan is a two-time recipient of our Iron Hawk award by earning state qualifying times in every event. She was selected by her peers as our Most Valuable Swimmer last year and Most Inspirational Swimmer her sophomore year. She is a two-time all-state swimmer and a three-time all-state and Gwinnett County All-Star swimmer. Jordan is an outstanding relay swimmer and has tremendous team spirit. Jordan is extremely well-liked and respected by her teammates, classmates and faculty and staff. She is an outstanding leader and role model. She is one of our team captains. We are extremely blessed to have Jordan in our program. You can always count on Jordan to give her very best effort every day.”
Name: Nikoletta Holt
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia Southern
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Bolles
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Sydney Tashlein, Mill Creek
Twitter handle: None
App I use the most: Instagram
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Favorite teacher: Adrienne Riley
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Snorkeling
Best-looking celebrity: Drew Starkey
Noteworthy:
♦ Seventh at state in the 200 individual medley, and 10th at state in the 100 backstroke
♦ Fourth at county in 200 IM, and ninth in 100 breast at county last season
Coach Jon Zopf’s take: “Nikoletta has been a star since her freshman year. She’s the only girl in my tenure to get a state cut for every event, every year. She’s a quiet leader whose dedication to her craft is obvious to her peers, and I can’t wait to see what she does in her senior year.”
Name: Emma Reiser
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Sophomore
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.
Least favorite pool: Cumming Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Collins Hill’s Jayla Thompson
Twitter handle: None
App I use the most: Snapchat
Favorite restaurant: Tropical Smoothie
Favorite teacher: Ryan Menz
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Ping pong
Best-looking celebrity: Niall Horan
Noteworthy:
♦ Third at state in the 200 freestyle, and second at state in the 500 freestyle
♦ County runner-up in 200, 500 freestyle
Coach Paul Callis’ take: “Last year as a freshman, it would have been easy for Emma to back away from the pressure of having to race against girls like Abby McCulloh, a Parkview senior that was one of the best distance swimmers to ever come out of Gwinnett. But Emma loves a challenge, and she didn’t back away at all. Emma loves to compete, so while ‘Freshman Emma’ couldn’t catch an outstanding senior last year, the state should be on notice that ‘Sophomore Emma’ is more than ready to race. Emma broke our school record last year in the 500 and is obviously a very good distance swimmer but she understands the importance that sprinters have in the high school format and I look for her to take a big step forward on some shorter races and sprint relays. Outside the pool, Emma is a great student in the classroom and a very positive and supportive teammate. Emma also has great leadership potential and I look forward to seeing her grow in that area as well. She also is a world class ping pong player — not really but Emma likes a good joke, too.”
Name: Lindsay Stevens
School: Dacula
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: The Bolles School
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Emma Reiser
Twitter handle: N/A
App I use the most: TikTok
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jones
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Dinosaur riding
Best-looking celebrity: Cameron Dukat
Noteworthy:
♦ Fourth at state in 100 backstroke, and fifth at state in the 200 individual medley last season
♦ County runner-up in 100 back, and seventh in 200 IM at county last season
Coach Carrie Rajek’s take: “Lindsay is not only an outstanding swimmer, but she is also a phenomenal student and incredible young women. Lindsay has been Dacula’s top swimmer since her freshman year. She is a 4.0 student and is ranked at the top of the senior class. She is an extremely versatile swimmer, and she is willing to swim any event to help the team. Lindsay is a four-time county and state qualifier. She is a four-time recipient of our Falcon Award/Most Valuable Swimmer along with the High Point Award. Lindsay is an outstanding relay swimmer and has tremendous team spirit. She is leader and role model for the Dacula Falcons Swim Team and the senior class. She is extremely well grounded and dedicated to her studies, swimming and team. We are extremely blessed to have Lindsay in our program. You can always count on Lindsay to give her very best effort every day. Lindsay is definitely one of the top student-athletes that we have ever had in our program.”
Name: Jenna Taylor
School: Mountain View
Class: Senior
College choices: IUPUI, Florida International
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: West Gwinnett
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Emma Reiser
Twitter handle: I don’t have Twitter
App I use the most: YouTube or Instagram
Favorite restaurant: Panera
Favorite teacher: Lyn Wesley
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: I did equestrian in the past
Best-looking celebrity: Tom Holland
Noteworthy:
♦ Fourth at state in the 500 freestyle and fifth at state in the 200 individual medley last season
♦ Third at state in 500 free, and fourth at state in 200 IM as a sophomore
Coach Lindsey Monteon’s take: “Jenna is a phenomenal person, athlete and student. Jenna is always such a joy to be around. She is always smiling, has such a positive attitude and is truly an encourager to everyone. In the pool, she is extremely talented and is a great competitor. She is currently our school record holder in the 200 IM and 500 free events as well as a member of each record-holding relay. Outside of the pool, Jenna maintains a 4.0 GPA while not only training at a high level but also working at Chick-fil-A. Jenna does everything with confidence and humility, and we cannot wait to see all that she accomplishes this season.”
BOYS
Name: Trey Carter
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Senior
College choices: Florida State, Florida Southern
Year-round swim club: Spartan Aquatics
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Dynamo
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Joshua Kim
Twitter handle: Do not have one
App I use the most: TikTok
Favorite restaurant: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Favorite teacher: Mr. Tim Ball
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Basketball
Best-looking celebrity: Da Baby
Noteworthy:
♦ State runner-up in the 500 freestyle, and fourth at state in the 200 freestyle last season
♦ State champion in 500 free, and fourth at state in 200 free as a sophomore
Coach Emily Krug’s take: “Trey is one of our most versatile and outstanding swimmers on our team. He helped our boys team come in second at state last year. Trey is a senior this year and has shown great leadership over the years. He has a great work ethic and encourages his teammates to be the best. I am looking forward to his senior year.”
Name: Jose Castro
School: Lanier
Class: Senior
College choice: South Carolina
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: University of Southern California
Least favorite pool: SwimAtlanta Sugarloaf
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Justin Lum
Twitter handle: None
App I use the most: Clash Royale
Favorite restaurant: Raising Cane’s
Favorite teacher: Ms. J
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Golf
Best-looking celebrity: Alicia Silverstone
Noteworthy:
♦ Third at state, county champion in 500 freestyle last season
♦ Also fourth at state, county champion in 200 freestyle last season
Coach Kristina Jaunais’ take: “Jose is a wonderful addition to our team. He came in with a positive attitude and a drive to win. He gets along with everyone and is always cheering on his teammates. Can’t wait to see what he accomplishes this season.”
Name: Tristan DenBrok
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Dynamo
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Lanier’s Jose Castro
Twitter handle: Don’t have one
App I use the most: Clash of Clans
Favorite restaurant: Bravo’s Cantina
Favorite teacher: Mr. Daab
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Clash of Clans
Best-looking celebrity: NBA Youngboy
Noteworthy:
♦ Third at state in 200 freestyle, and third at state in 500 freestyle last season
♦ Third at county in 500 free, and fourth at county in 200 free
Coach Paul Callis’ take: “Tristan has shot up this year in lots of areas, most noticeably in his physical appearance. Tristan is several inches taller and has increased his muscle mass, and with that, his strength and endurance have improved a lot. But something less noticeable to outsiders is Tristan’s passion for the sport of swimming has taken a big step forward too, especially his focus on the importance of being part of a team. Inside our boys team, Tristan continues to earn the respect of this teammates and build leadership skills through his hard work and competitive spirit. Tristan is a very talented swimmer that can compete with anyone from the 50 to the 500. Last year, Tristan was part of the 400 free relay that broke a school record and earned All-America honors. This season, I know Tristan has goals to break more records, earn more honors and compete for team championships. I believe he has the passion and drive to do all those things.”
Name: Ben Irwin
School: Buford
Class: Junior
College choices: Georgia Tech, Southern California, Naval Academy, Georgia, LSU
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Saint Francis
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Tyler Schroeder
App I use the most: Snapchat
Favorite restaurant: Zaxby’s
Favorite teacher: Lisa Cole
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Lawn darts
Best-looking celebrity: Chris Davis Jr.
Noteworthy:
♦ Third at state in 100 butterfly, and second at state in 100 backstroke last season
♦ Third-team all-state in 500 free, 100 back as a freshman
Coach Kali Dasher’s take: “Ben is a strong student-athlete that excels in both the classroom and in the water. Ben has maintained a 4.0 GPA while enrolled in academically challenging courses at Buford and as a dual-enrolled student. Ben received an All-American time in the 100 backstroke last season and was a huge asset to the Buford team. Ben is an outstanding role model and is well liked and respected by teammates, classmates and his teachers. Looking forward to watching him compete, lead, and achieve his goals over the next two seasons.”
Name: Preston Lin
School: Norcross
Class: Senior
College choice: George Washington
Year-round swim club: Spartan Aquatics
Favorite pool: McAuley Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: James E. Martin Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Parkview’s Josh Kim
Twitter handle: None
App I use the most: TikTok
Favorite restaurant: Hooters
Favorite teacher: All of them
Best-looking celebrity: Megan Thee Stallion
Noteworthy:
♦ State, county champion in 100 breaststroke, and eighth at state, third at county in 50 freestyle last season
♦ State runner-up, county runner-up in 100 breast as a sophomore
Coach Frank Pitt’s take: “Preston is a fantastic student-athlete. He represents everything we want in our kids here at Norcross. He is a good leader both by example and encouraging his teammates to push themselves to higher levels. We think he is going to have a great senior year.”
Name: Tyler Schroeder
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
College choice: University of Georgia
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Ramsey Center at UGA
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team: Ben Irwin
Twitter handle: No Twitter
App I use the most: Clash of Clans
Favorite restaurant: Incredibowl
Favorite teacher: Jeremy Laird
Sport I’m best at besides swimming: Baseball
Best-looking celebrity: Scarlett Johansson
Noteworthy:
♦ State champion last season in the 100 butterfly, fourth at state in 100 backstroke
♦ County champion last season in 100 fly, 200 IM
Coach Jeremy Laird’s take: “Tyler Schroeder has captured and developed his ability, motivation and respect as a leader by encouraging other students into harnessing their capabilities and personal strengths. In fact, his drive becomes a motivator for his peers. Failure is not an option for this young man and he will do what it takes to overcome obstacles for his success. Tyler uses his time wisely, balancing school, and athletics. As a student, Tyler has focused on setting short term and long-term goals to make his high school experience a great one. Tyler’s ability to exceed from expectations has allowed him to develop into a person who can tap an intellectually capacity rarely seen in high school. Tyler’s peers have developed a sound understanding and respect for not only his integrity, but also the accomplishments that he has made both in and out of the classroom.”
