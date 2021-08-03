Name: Emma Davis

School: Grayson

Class: Senior

Position: Outfield

College choice: Undecided

Twitter handle: @emmadavis1010

Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Marisa Miller, North Gwinnett

Travel team: Atlanta Premier Gold Locke

Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 13

Song that gets me ready for a game: “Ball If I Want To” by Dababy

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Sport I’m best at besides softball: Golf

Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere in Europe

Noteworthy:

♦ Hit .462 with a home run, eight doubles, two triples, 15 RBIs, 32 runs and 27 stolen bases last season

♦ First-team all-county and All-Region 4-AAAAAAA selection

Coach Bill Batchelor’s take: “Emma just has it. It is hard to explain but it is everything a coach wants in a player. Hustle, work ethic, humble, swagger, confidence, great teammate, outstanding person, coach on the field, etc.. You wish you could have nine Emmas on and off the field. Her freshman year during an early season practice, she almost ran into the brick wall in right field chasing down a foul ball. I had to tell her, ‘Do not do that again. You will be starting and won’t leave the field so no reason to do that.’ As the season went on, I realized she was not just worried about starting. She only knows how to play and practice one way, wide open. Her sophomore year she scored on a passed ball from second base. Unbelievable heads-up play. I know she thought I was crazy because I was really fired up. You just can’t teach or coach that. She has had three great years and I know her senior year will be her best yet. When schedules come out for pro sports, many people mark their games they want to go to see. Lakers and LeBron, Hawks and Ice Trae. Go ahead and mark Grayson softball and Emma Davis. It will be worth your time.”

Name: Emily Digby

School: Dacula

Class: Junior

Position: Shortstop

College choice: I have a top three list but I’ll see what opportunities I may have September 1 and will go from there

Twitter handle: @emily_digby

Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Ahmari Braden of Mountain View

Travel team: Georgia Impact Premier Lewis 18U

Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 12

Song that gets me ready for a game: Anything by Carrie Underwood or Miranda Lambert

Favorite athletes: Sis Bates and Chelsea Wilkinson

Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball

Favorite vacation spot: New Smyrna Beach

Noteworthy:

♦ Hit .438 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, 31 runs and a .510 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot last season

♦ First-team all-county and all-state her first two seasons

♦ Already holds school records for career home runs and career RBIs

Coach Kelli Poff’s take: “Emily Digby is the ultimate leader. She is an elite softball player but more importantly, an elite person. Coaching her and watching her grow and impact every person around her has been one of the highlights of my coaching career. Despite breaking almost every offensive record in Dacula history and gathering accolades such as first-team all-state and all-county honors, she remains humble and continues to push herself to be the best she can be for her teammates. She is selfless and her work ethic, energy and passion for the game are contagious. I feel honored to be her coach and thankful for the example she consistently sets. Excited for two more years with her and look forward to cheering her on in the next phase of her career. She will make an immediate impact at the next level.”

Name: Kennedy Harp

School: Peachtree Ridge

Class: Junior

Position: Center field

College choices: Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Clemson, Georgia Tech, USC

Twitter handle: @kennedyharp

Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: North Gwinnett’s Amber Reed

Travel team: Mojo-Lunsford

Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 8

Song that gets me ready for a game: “Homecoming” Lil Uzi Vert

Favorite athlete: Paige Bueckers

Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball

Favorite vacation spot: California

Noteworthy:

♦ Hit .423 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, six doubles, three triples, 32 runs scored and 23 stolen bases last season

♦ First-team all-state, all-county and all-region selection

♦ Also earned all-region honors in basketball last season

Coach Josh Joiner’s take: “Kennedy is a fantastic athlete and a fantastic young lady. She works hard every day to be the best, and she represents our program very well. From a softball perspective, she can do everything on the field well, and I do not envy the other coaches who have to game plan around her. She makes my job much easier. I am proud to have her on my team, and I look forward to what this year has in store for her.”

Name: Marisa Miller

School: North Gwinnett

Class: Senior

Position: Catcher/third base

College choice: Georgia

Twitter handle: @marisakmiller_

Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Grayson’s Emma Davis

Travel team: Atlanta Premier Gold Locke

Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 11

Song that gets me ready for a game: “Cash War” by Gunna

Favorite athlete: Jocelyn Alo

Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball

Favorite vacation spot: Cancun, Mexico

Noteworthy:

♦ Hit .423 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs last season, threw out 15 base runners as a catcher and had a .996 fielding percentage at third base last season

♦ First-team all-state, all-region and all-county selection

♦ Gwinnett Diamond Club Co-Offensive Player of the Year last season

Coach Amanda Heil’s take: “Marisa is a gamer and the true definition of a competitor. She is willing to do anything and everything to help her team win, including playing a position that might not be her primary. Marisa committed to the University of Georgia this offseason and is the reigning Gwinnett County Offensive Player of the Year. Over her three years playing varsity, Marisa has a combined .411 batting average with 21 home runs. With Marisa’s leadership and her talent, we are excited to see what type of run we can make this year.”

Name: Mackenzie Pickens

School: Buford

Class: Sophomore

Position: Shortstop

College choices: Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Washington, Florida State

Twitter handle: @kenziepickens

Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Emily Digby of Dacula

Travel team: Georgia Impact (Sampson/Gusaeff)

Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 10

Song that gets me ready for a game: “All of the Lights” by Kanye West

Favorite athlete: Sis Bates

Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball

Favorite vacation spot: The beach

Noteworthy:

♦ Hit .449 with 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, 12 doubles, six triples and a .500 on-base percentage last season

♦ First-team all-state, all-county and all-region selection

Coach Trent Adams’ take: “Mackenzie is a fierce competitor. She continues to work extremely hard on and off the field. She has a great softball IQ and brings a very solid glove defensively. Offensively, she put up some crazy numbers last year as a freshman. I am very excitied to see what she can do this year. Mackenzie Pickens is a fantastic representation for the Buford Softball program and what it means to be a Wolf.”

Name: Amber Reed

School: North Gwinnett

Class: Junior

Position: Pitcher

College choices: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Georgia

Twitter handle: @AR152023

Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw

Travel team: Atlanta Vipers Gold Tamborra

Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 9

Song that gets me ready for a game: “Post to Be” by Chris Brown

Favorite athlete: Dansby Swanson

Sport I’m best at besides softball: Volleyball

Favorite vacation spot: Myrtle Beach

Noteworthy:

♦ Went 23-5 with a 1.46 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings, in addition to hitting .393, last season

♦ Went 15-1 with a 1.61 ERA as a freshman

♦ First-team all-state, all-region and all-county selection

Coach Amanda Heil’s take: “Amber is the definition of Bulldog. She is tough, up for any challenge and is not scared to carry the team on her back when needed. What I love and respect about Amber is that her demeanor never changes and she’s mature beyond her years. Over her first two years, Amber has thrown 272 innings with 272 strikeouts, a 1.51 ERA and has 41 wins all while being an underclassmen. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for Amber Reed. I am just thankful that I get to be on her ride for two more years.”

