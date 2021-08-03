Name: Emma Davis
School: Grayson
Class: Senior
Position: Outfield
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @emmadavis1010
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Marisa Miller, North Gwinnett
Travel team: Atlanta Premier Gold Locke
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 13
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Ball If I Want To” by Dababy
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Golf
Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere in Europe
Noteworthy:
♦ Hit .462 with a home run, eight doubles, two triples, 15 RBIs, 32 runs and 27 stolen bases last season
♦ First-team all-county and All-Region 4-AAAAAAA selection
Coach Bill Batchelor’s take: “Emma just has it. It is hard to explain but it is everything a coach wants in a player. Hustle, work ethic, humble, swagger, confidence, great teammate, outstanding person, coach on the field, etc.. You wish you could have nine Emmas on and off the field. Her freshman year during an early season practice, she almost ran into the brick wall in right field chasing down a foul ball. I had to tell her, ‘Do not do that again. You will be starting and won’t leave the field so no reason to do that.’ As the season went on, I realized she was not just worried about starting. She only knows how to play and practice one way, wide open. Her sophomore year she scored on a passed ball from second base. Unbelievable heads-up play. I know she thought I was crazy because I was really fired up. You just can’t teach or coach that. She has had three great years and I know her senior year will be her best yet. When schedules come out for pro sports, many people mark their games they want to go to see. Lakers and LeBron, Hawks and Ice Trae. Go ahead and mark Grayson softball and Emma Davis. It will be worth your time.”
Name: Emily Digby
School: Dacula
Class: Junior
Position: Shortstop
College choice: I have a top three list but I’ll see what opportunities I may have September 1 and will go from there
Twitter handle: @emily_digby
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Ahmari Braden of Mountain View
Travel team: Georgia Impact Premier Lewis 18U
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 12
Song that gets me ready for a game: Anything by Carrie Underwood or Miranda Lambert
Favorite athletes: Sis Bates and Chelsea Wilkinson
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball
Favorite vacation spot: New Smyrna Beach
Noteworthy:
♦ Hit .438 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, 31 runs and a .510 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot last season
♦ First-team all-county and all-state her first two seasons
♦ Already holds school records for career home runs and career RBIs
Coach Kelli Poff’s take: “Emily Digby is the ultimate leader. She is an elite softball player but more importantly, an elite person. Coaching her and watching her grow and impact every person around her has been one of the highlights of my coaching career. Despite breaking almost every offensive record in Dacula history and gathering accolades such as first-team all-state and all-county honors, she remains humble and continues to push herself to be the best she can be for her teammates. She is selfless and her work ethic, energy and passion for the game are contagious. I feel honored to be her coach and thankful for the example she consistently sets. Excited for two more years with her and look forward to cheering her on in the next phase of her career. She will make an immediate impact at the next level.”
Name: Kennedy Harp
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Junior
Position: Center field
College choices: Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Clemson, Georgia Tech, USC
Twitter handle: @kennedyharp
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: North Gwinnett’s Amber Reed
Travel team: Mojo-Lunsford
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 8
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Homecoming” Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite athlete: Paige Bueckers
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball
Favorite vacation spot: California
Noteworthy:
♦ Hit .423 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, six doubles, three triples, 32 runs scored and 23 stolen bases last season
♦ First-team all-state, all-county and all-region selection
♦ Also earned all-region honors in basketball last season
Coach Josh Joiner’s take: “Kennedy is a fantastic athlete and a fantastic young lady. She works hard every day to be the best, and she represents our program very well. From a softball perspective, she can do everything on the field well, and I do not envy the other coaches who have to game plan around her. She makes my job much easier. I am proud to have her on my team, and I look forward to what this year has in store for her.”
Name: Marisa Miller
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Position: Catcher/third base
College choice: Georgia
Twitter handle: @marisakmiller_
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Grayson’s Emma Davis
Travel team: Atlanta Premier Gold Locke
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 11
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Cash War” by Gunna
Favorite athlete: Jocelyn Alo
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball
Favorite vacation spot: Cancun, Mexico
Noteworthy:
♦ Hit .423 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs last season, threw out 15 base runners as a catcher and had a .996 fielding percentage at third base last season
♦ First-team all-state, all-region and all-county selection
♦ Gwinnett Diamond Club Co-Offensive Player of the Year last season
Coach Amanda Heil’s take: “Marisa is a gamer and the true definition of a competitor. She is willing to do anything and everything to help her team win, including playing a position that might not be her primary. Marisa committed to the University of Georgia this offseason and is the reigning Gwinnett County Offensive Player of the Year. Over her three years playing varsity, Marisa has a combined .411 batting average with 21 home runs. With Marisa’s leadership and her talent, we are excited to see what type of run we can make this year.”
Name: Mackenzie Pickens
School: Buford
Class: Sophomore
Position: Shortstop
College choices: Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Washington, Florida State
Twitter handle: @kenziepickens
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Emily Digby of Dacula
Travel team: Georgia Impact (Sampson/Gusaeff)
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 10
Song that gets me ready for a game: “All of the Lights” by Kanye West
Favorite athlete: Sis Bates
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Basketball
Favorite vacation spot: The beach
Noteworthy:
♦ Hit .449 with 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, 12 doubles, six triples and a .500 on-base percentage last season
♦ First-team all-state, all-county and all-region selection
Coach Trent Adams’ take: “Mackenzie is a fierce competitor. She continues to work extremely hard on and off the field. She has a great softball IQ and brings a very solid glove defensively. Offensively, she put up some crazy numbers last year as a freshman. I am very excitied to see what she can do this year. Mackenzie Pickens is a fantastic representation for the Buford Softball program and what it means to be a Wolf.”
Name: Amber Reed
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
Position: Pitcher
College choices: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Georgia
Twitter handle: @AR152023
Best softball player in Gwinnett County not on my team: Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw
Travel team: Atlanta Vipers Gold Tamborra
Number of states I’ve played softball games in: 9
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Post to Be” by Chris Brown
Favorite athlete: Dansby Swanson
Sport I’m best at besides softball: Volleyball
Favorite vacation spot: Myrtle Beach
Noteworthy:
♦ Went 23-5 with a 1.46 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings, in addition to hitting .393, last season
♦ Went 15-1 with a 1.61 ERA as a freshman
♦ First-team all-state, all-region and all-county selection
Coach Amanda Heil’s take: “Amber is the definition of Bulldog. She is tough, up for any challenge and is not scared to carry the team on her back when needed. What I love and respect about Amber is that her demeanor never changes and she’s mature beyond her years. Over her first two years, Amber has thrown 272 innings with 272 strikeouts, a 1.51 ERA and has 41 wins all while being an underclassmen. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for Amber Reed. I am just thankful that I get to be on her ride for two more years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.