BOYS
Name: Kadeem Agard
School: South Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @AgardKadeem
College choice: Mercer
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Eddy Sipah
Funniest teammate: Adrian Cuenca
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Gifted” by Cordae featuring Roddy Ricch
Worst soccer injury: Fractured humerus
Favorite athlete: Moise Kean
Favorite teacher: Mr. Character
Noteworthy:
• Scored 19 goals as a sophomore to earn all-county and Region 8-AAAAAAA Forward of the Year honors
• Reached double figures in goals in shortened 2020 season
Coach Christian Vasquez’s take: “Kadeem is the ideal striker. His size, speed and skills make him an extremely dangerous player and can impact the game at any moment. Kadeem always plays the game with a smile on his face and makes players around him better. I am excited to see him succeed this season.”
Name: Sekou Agard
School: South Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @SekouAgard
College choice: Mercer
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Eddy Sipah
Funniest teammate: Adrian Cuenca
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Proud of U” EarthGang featuring Young Thug
Worst soccer injury: Irritated hip flexor
Favorite athlete: Virgil Van Dijk
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Mayfield
Noteworthy:
• All-county and Region 8-AAAAAAA Defender of the Year as a sophomore
• Anchored defense that allowed two goals in 11 matches in 2020
Coach Christian Vasquez’s take: “Sekou is the ultimate team player. He can and will play anywhere the team needs him. Sekou is one of the hardest-working players on the field and will not stop running until the game is over. Sekou’s size, speed and skill make him a threat anywhere on the field. What also makes Sekou a top player is how coachable he is willing to be. I am excited to see him succeed this season.”
Name: Nick Košut
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @KosutNick
College choices: Lee, Georgia Southern, UAB, Erskine
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Kadeem Agard
Funniest teammate: Aayan Verma
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen
Worst soccer injury: Lower back stress fracture
Favorite athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo
Favorite teacher: Lisa York
Noteworthy:
• Had a goal and a team-high eight assists in shortened 2020 season
• Started every game of high school career
Coach Ryan Sutton’s take: “Nick Kosut is a talented and relentless leader for our team. Nick is a two-year captain voted on by his teammates and is one of the top central midfielders in the state. A former United States Developmental Academy player, Nick has garnered attention from multiple D-I schools. Nick is a four-year starter for us and helped lead us to the state semifinals in 2018 as a freshman. In 2020, Kosut led our team with eight assists in nine games. Nick has the ability to play any position on the field. He can create goal scoring opportunities out of nothing and also excels on free kicks. His technical ability and work rate separate himself from the rest.”
Name: Rosemond Lekeaka
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @Rlekeaka
College choices: DePaul, James Madison
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Eddy Sipah from Discovery
Funniest teammate: Max Mitchell
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Faneto” by Chief Keef
Worst soccer injury: Ankle sprain
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite teacher: Elizabeth Summerlin
Noteworthy:
• Led the Hawks with 10 goals and two assists in 15 games in 2019
• Earned all-county and all-region honors in 2019
Coach Stephen George’s take: “We are excited to have Rosemond back for his senior season. He was our leading goal scorer in 2019 and we expect him to lead the Mill Creek offense again this season. Rosemond is a dynamic attacker who can create goals for himself and combine well with the players around him. His pace and 1v1 attacking ability make him a goal-scoring threat every time he receives the ball.”
Name: Kevin Lupercio
School: Collins Hill
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: None
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Jose Cabrera
Funniest teammate: Nour Alamri
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Worst soccer injury: Broken ankle
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite teacher: Coach Gleeson
Noteworthy:
• Three-year starter at goalkeeeper
• Had 10 shutouts in 2019 to earn all-region honors
Coach Jamie Gleeson’s take: “Kevin is so much more than a brilliant goalkeeper. He has so many qualities that make him an outstanding athlete and an even better leader. His passion for life as a whole translates to everything he commits his energy to and that of course bleeds over to everyone who meets him. I've been extremely lucky to coach Kevin and watch him progress into a top-level goalkeeper, passionate captain and outstanding young man. He's made me a better coach and has the strength to push our young team to do big things this season and for years to come.”
Name: Rio Onwumere
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Junior
Twitter handle: None
College choices: North Florida, Georgia State, Northeastern
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Mill Creek’s Rosemond Lekeaka
Funniest teammate: Dennis Lee
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Rule of Two” by Youngs Teflon
Worst soccer injury: Black eye
Favorite athlete: N’Golo Kanté
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Wahl
Noteworthy:
• First-team all-region defender as freshman in 2019
• Started every game of high school career
Coach Ryan Sutton’s take: “Rio Onwumere is a natural defender and one of the very best I've ever coached. Rio is a member of the United States Youth Soccer Southeast Region Pool and is a two-year captain for Ridge. Rio is one of the most athletic kids in our school and his combination of speed, physicality and work rate are second to none. Rio is a physical central defender and has started every game in his high school career. Rio was voted to the all-region team in 2019 as a freshman. Rio has multiple top colleges and universities interested in his services at the next level.”
GIRLS
Name: Stella Allen
School: Brookwood
Class: Junior
Twitter handle: @stellallen7
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Parkview’s Molly Hickman
Funniest teammate: Ayo Oke
Song that gets me ready for a match: “All of the Lights” by Kanye West
Worst soccer injury: Strained hip flexor
Favorite athlete: Mo Salah
Favorite teacher: Jack Gayle
Noteworthy:
• Three-year starter
• All-county and all-region selection
Coach Adel Mohsen’s take: “Stella is a tremendous player that shows up every day ready to work. I am so excited to be her high school coach this season. Stella is a versatile player that can help us anywhere on the field. She raises the level of play of those around her by being none of the most driven and competitive players in practices and games. She has been part of the varsity program at Brookwood since her freshman year and was an essential part of the team making it to the Final Four that year. She is not done yet, with another year at Brookwood, and ready to encourage and assist her high school teammates to achieve their dreams of success.”
Name: Michaela English
School: Dacula
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @michaelareese_
College choice: Georgia Southern
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Brooklynn Fugel
Funniest teammate: Brianna Roots
Song that gets me ready for a match: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Worst soccer injury: Broken ankle
Favorite athlete: Lydia Williams
Favorite teacher: Mr. Williams and Mrs. Aldridge
Noteworthy:
• Posted five shutouts in five state playoff games in 2019
• Helped the Falcons to the program’s first state title in 2019 and the first team state championship in any sport since 1993
Coach Colleen Foy’s take: “Michaela is a very special student-athlete that I have had the honor to coach the last few years. Her presence on the field is unmatched and she is the best 1v1 keeper I have ever seen at this level. She is just so solid in the net and this has allowed the team to play and learn many different formations. She is a natural leader and a great role model for her team and all of her peers. She truly is a one of a kind athlete and person that has impacted our program and school in so many positive ways. Her future is extremely bright, and we are looking forward to her senior year and following her future at Georgia Southern.”
Name: Hayley Foster
School: Norcross
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @hgbunny5
College choices: Mississippi State, Columbus State
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Daniela Henriquez
Funniest teammate: Claudia Gatti
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Coco” by 24kGoldn featuring DaBaby
Worst soccer injury: When I was playing against a boys team, I got flipped by the goalie and broke my back
Favorite athlete: Eden Hazard
Favorite teacher: Ms. Bieytes
Noteworthy:
• Scored 10 goals in 10 matches of shortened 2020 season
• Starting center midfielder the past three seasons
Coach Ryan Burkhart’s take: "Hayley has put so much work in since she walked onto this campus as a freshman. The player she is today is due to the hard work and her continued drive to add to her game and always improve. She is a player who I truly believe is still on the rise and her best soccer in still in front of her. The university she chooses will be very lucky."
Name: Allison Lester
School: Collins Hill
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @alli_lester
College choice: University of Pennsylvania
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Ayo Oke
Funniest teammate: Taylor Lewin
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Ghost Town” by Kanye West
Worst soccer injury: Hip tumor
Favorite athlete: Coco Gauff
Favorite teacher: Ms. Wilcher
Noteworthy:
• Started in net for Collins Hill in 2018 and 2019
• All-region selection at goalkeeper
Coach Jeff Tinklepaugh’s take: “Alli is a dream for a coach. With her in goal, we will have a chance in every match we play. She is the best keeper to come through Collins Hill in the last 20 years. She works as hard in the classroom as she does on the soccer field and her current GPA is 3.93. Alli is a great young lady that is a role model for her peers. This past football season following one of our games, she and a friend on their own initiative picked up all the trash from the students’ section. She isn't a typical teenager in any respect. She has demonstrated her character through actions throughout her high school career. To say that we are looking forward to this season with her in net would be an understatement.”
Name: Ellie McIntyre
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: @elliemcintyreee
College choice: Ole Miss
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Buford’s Carley Borgelt
Funniest teammate: Savannah Singleton
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons
Worst soccer injury: Sprained ankle
Favorite athlete: Julie Ertz
Favorite teacher: Megan Ivester
Noteworthy:
• Four-year starter in the Hawks’ midfield
• All-region first-team in 2019
Coach Vince Hayes’ take: "Ellie is an absolute dynamo on the field, she outworks her opponents, is a great teammate in the locker room and is willing to do whatever it takes to help her team win. She has made her mark on our program from her very first game and has been a superb player in training and on the pitch. Though not the player who may be first on the scoresheet, her fathomless energy to run, press, commit and make plays is that spark that complements our style of play at Mill Creek. I speak for our staff to say we are beyond blessed to have coached her."
Name: Timberly “Timmie” Peters
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Twitter handle: None
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Marie Listenbee
Funniest teammate: McKenna Sauers
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Unstoppable” by Sia
Worst soccer injury: Tearing ligaments in my ankle, out 6 months
Favorite athlete: Tobin Heath
Favorite teacher: Arron Mullins
Noteworthy:
• 2019 region goalkeeper of the year had five shutouts in shortened 2020 season
• Three-year starter, two-time team captain
Coach Judson Hamby’s take: “Timmie has been tremendous for our program the last three years. She is 100 percent fearless and will run through a wall for her team if needed. She leads on and off the field and is such a great commander. She was set to have an outstanding junior year before the season was cut short and that motivates her and the team to finish well in 2021.”
