BOYS

Name: Jack Bunson

School: Parkview

Class: Senior

Position: Attack

College choice: Undecided

Twitter handle: @bunsonj

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Matt Morgenroth, Dacula

Funniest teammate: Peyton Haislip

Favorite athlete: Saquon Barkley

Favorite teacher: Ms. Treadway

Noteworthy:

• Had 29 goals, 34 ground balls and 22 assists in nine games during shortened 2020 season

• Two-time captain has 121 goals, 86 assists in his career

Coach Dave Erwin’s take: "I have had the pleasure of knowing Jack since he was in first grade and watched him play since he was in second grade. His tenacity to move toward the goal, when many would have little chance of scoring, and find a path to a goal is amazing. He is the team leader and it shows on and off the field. Parkview is lucky to have such a strong player and leader. This is all a result from a family of lacrosse players. His father Scott Bunson has coached on and off for Parkview since our founding year and built the youth league that has fed us such talented players both on the girls and boys side."

Name: Mikey Canavan

School: Buford

Class: Senior

Position: Attack

College choice: Belmont Abbey (N.C.)

Twitter handle: @Mikeycanavan39

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Riley Shaw

Funniest teammate: Matthew Canavan

Favorite athlete: Conor McGregor

Favorite teacher: Andrew Eager

Noteworthy:

• Had 23 goals, 23 assists and eight ground balls in seven games in 2020

• Helped Wolves to state semifinals and first area title as a sophomore

Coach Kevin Peek’s take: “Mikey has been an integral part of our offense for the last three seasons. Not only will he be the offensive leader this year, but will also be relied on for team leadership. Our offense will need his big game experience to help develop younger players this season and to remain cool under pressure. Mikey scored one of the biggest goals in Buford lacrosse history with a last-minute game-winner for our first area championship in 2019.”

Name: Thomas Lowman

School: Greater Atlanta Christian

Class: Senior

Position: Defense/long-stick midfielder

College choice: Michigan

Twitter handle: @thomaslowman28

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Riley Shaw

Funniest teammate: Na’im Moss

Favorite athlete: George Kittle

Favorite teacher: Tom Meeker

Noteworthy:

• Had five goals, one assist and 15 ground balls in four games in 2020, and had seven goals and 67 ground balls in 2019

• Earned all-county and all-region honors last season for GAC’s state semifinal football team

Coach Tim Ball’s take: “Thomas came into high school lacrosse running. He has started from Day 1 and he has never looked back. He, along with Joseph Rose, were the first juniors ever voted to be captains and Thomas leads not only with his words and his heart, but also through example. He wins every sprint, every conditioning rep and turns up the heat on the rest of the guys to make them better. He is also very encouraging to the younger players and making sure that no one gets too tight during games. He is so lighthearted and funny off the field, but during games he has laser focus and is constantly attuned to Coach Scott Ratliff’s instruction.  Michigan doesn’t realize what a gem they’ve received and there is no reason to believe that he won’t carry the same progress into Division I lacrosse. He is going to be a nightmare for opponents.”

Name: Colin Luongo

School: Grayson

Class: Senior

Position: Defense/long-stick midfielder

College choices: Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee

Twitter handle: None

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Lennon Connolly

Funniest teammate: Alex Acosta

Favorite athlete: James Skalski

Favorite teacher: Ronald Reid

Noteworthy:

• Three-year starter, two-time captain had 15 ground balls, two interceptions, seven caused turnovers and four assists in 2020

• Had 25 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers, three interceptions and two assists in 2019

Coach Gio De La Pena’s take: “Colin is a disciplined, athletic, intelligent lacrosse player with exceptional skills. His natural leadership has been apparent and impactful on our team since his freshman year as a ninth-grader on varsity. He rarely has to say much to make a difference in his teammates’ play and lives; his intentions, positivity and confidence are apparent in his actions. I hope he helps lead our young team in his senior season and adds to the legacy of Grayson Rams lacrosse. It has been an honor to coach him and I look forward to seeing him succeed out in the real world.”

Name: Matt Morgenroth

School: Dacula

Class: Senior

Position: Midfield

College choice: Anderson (S.C.)

Twitter handle: @MorgenrothMatt

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Jack Goldstein

Funniest teammate: Peyton Sharman

Favorite athlete: Tyler Herro

Favorite teacher: Spencer Landis

Noteworthy:

• In nine 2020 games, had 46 goals and nine assists

• His 2020 goal total was ranked first in Georgia and third nationally by MaxPreps

Coach David Bethea’s take: “Matt is a phenomenal scorer with a deep and genuine love of the game. He is fiercely competitive, works extremely hard at his craft and has developed into a complete offensive player that can score from anywhere on the field. It’s also been encouraging to see Matt’s growth as a teammate. He’s matured into someone that builds up younger teammates, helping them learn the game and refine their skills with a healthy balance of tough love and encouragement. I have learned more about the game from him than from any player I have ever coached and am so proud of the growth I’ve seen in the last six years as his teacher and coach.”

Name: Davis Peek

School: Buford

Class: Junior

Position: Defense/long-stick midfielder

College choices: Considering Ohio State, Army/West Point, Michigan, Tampa, Williams

Twitter handle: @peekdavis

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Thomas Lowman

Funniest teammate: Mikey Canavan

Favorite athletes: Taysom Hill, Scott Ratliff

Favorite teacher: Ms. McEntire

Noteworthy:

• Thunder/LB National Team member had 23 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers in seven games in 2020

• Also played for back-to-back Buford football state championship teams

Coach Kevin Peek’s take: “Davis has played all three defensive positions at different times in varsity games since he was a freshman. He plays with physicality and can be a shut down one-on-one defender on attackman or middies, and he can also be disruptive off ball if not getting dodged on. His experience on back-to-back state championship Buford football teams is helpful in big situations. He has also been groomed by past Buford defenders to be the leader on that side of the field now.”

GIRLS

Name: Lily Clawson

School: Mountain View

Class: Senior

Position: Attack

College choice: Presbyterian (S.C.)

Twitter handle: @lilyclawsonn

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Lauren Dobbs

Funniest teammate: India Buckner

Favorite athlete: Alex Aust

Favorite teacher: Emily Jennings

Noteworthy:

• Had 44 goals and earned all-county honors as a sophomore

• Mountain View’s first Division I lacrosse recruit

Coach Paul Hennelly’s take: “Lily has grown up in Mountain View lacrosse since the first girls team started at Rabbit Hill. While some kids lose interest over time, her lacrosse passion keeps growing. She works really hard in practice, plays high level travel ball for Eagle Stix and Southern Zone and trains year round to develop her strength and speed. She led our team in goals both freshman and sophomore year and was on pace again as a junior before the season was cancelled. She heads to Rabbit Hill after high school practice and coaches our youth teams and her Junior team won the GLL championship two years ago. Outside of lacrosse, she finds time to be the editor of our school’s literary magazine and can be found working hard to make that Hamilton Mill Chick-fil-A drive thru run smooth.”

Name: Anna Rae Copeland

School: Wesleyan

Class: Junior

Position: Midfielder

College choice: Undecided

Twitter handle: None, Instagram is @annaraecopelandlax

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Jordyn Olivo

Funniest teammate: Audrey LaFramboise

Favorite athlete: Taylor Cummings

Favorite teacher: Mr. Hanrahan

Noteworthy:

• Had school-record 102 draw controls in only 10 games in 2020, along with 30 goals, 13 assists, 14 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers

• College offers include Tampa, Kennesaw, Rollins, Lindenwood, Wofford, Flagler, Shorter

Coach Anna Myrick’s take: “Anna Rae is physically gifted in her strength and has thoroughly honed her stick skills. She has tremendous intellect within game situations and always positions herself on the field in a way that allows her to make big plays. However, what stands out most is her excitement for the game and her teammates. Her loving personality is contagious, and her teammates love playing with her. She is a joy to know and coach, and I am excited to see how she continues to add value to our program this season.”

Name: Jordan Garrison

School: Buford

Class: Senior

Position: Midfield/defense

College choice: Gardner-Webb (N.C.)

Twitter handle: kendalljordan_

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Naquia Hall of Peachtree Ridge

Funniest teammate: Megan Canavan

Favorite athlete: Tate Walters

Favorite teacher: Sean Gilbert

Noteworthy:

• Has 70 goals, 14 assists, 64 ground balls, 59 draw controls and 47 caused turnovers in her career

• Also plays for Buford basketball team that has won three state titles in her first three seasons

Coach Emily Jacquette’s take: “Jordan has been a playmaker for our program since her arrival four years ago. She is tenacious and has a tireless work ethic that inspires those around her. She plays with confidence, leads by example in her drive for success and contributes all over the field. Jordan's fearless playing style elevates the flow of our game and her goal-focused work ethic has her in position to set multiple program records in the 2021 season.”

Name: Courtney Martin

School: Buford

Class: Senior

Position: Midfield

College choice: Rollins (Fla.)

Twitter handle: None

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Amayah Jackson of Mill Creek

Funniest teammate: Julie Stewart

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite teacher: Justin Johnson

Noteworthy:

• Has 63 goals, 21 assists, 146 draw controls, 64 ground balls and 69 caused turnovers in her career

• Also plays for Buford basketball team that has won three state titles in her first three seasons

Coach Emily Jacquette’s take: “Courtney's talents impacted our program immediately upon her arrival four years ago. She is one of the most fundamentally sound players we have ever had and her game is designed to play with and for the people around her. Her selfless work ethic and tremendous field awareness allow her to set the tone all over the field. She is explosive, competitive, composed and team-focused in all that she does. Her passion and game sense have her in position to break several program records in the 2021 season.”

Name: Maria Palomba

School: Mountain View

Class: Senior

Position: Midfield

College choice: Saint Leo (Fla.)

Twitter handle: None

Best Gwinnett players not on my team: Lauren Dobbs, Riley Harris and Amelia Blanchette

Funniest teammate: Emily Denaga

Favorite athlete: Alex Aust

Favorite teachers: Paul Hennelly, Jennifer Carpentieri

Noteworthy:

• Scored 31 goals with 13 assists, seven caused turnovers, 28 ground balls and 58 draw controls in 2019

• All-county first two high school seasons

Coach Paul Hennelly’s take: “It’s been a joy to watch Maria's growth from freshman to senior year. She quickly gained the confidence of her teammates at practice in the first few weeks of ninth grade, and over the years has elevated the play of everyone around her. She is humble and quiet but leads by example and is very competitive. She has played her best in our biggest games in the playoffs, one-score area games, etc. Her teammates draw confidence in themselves from the example she shows on the field. Maria is serious about doing well in everything but also able to keep things in perspective and make a quick joke, usually at her own expense, to lighten the mood. She was the same way in my math class — always prepared, helped others, takes setbacks in stride to work harder and is an excellent A student. Maria may not be one to seek the center of attention, but she's confident to be the one to seek out the ball in big moments on the field.”

Name: Juliana Pleck

School: Mill Creek

Class: Senior

Position: Goalie

College choice: Louisville

Twitter handle: @_jpleck

Best Gwinnett player not on my team: Maria Palomba

Funniest teammate: Riley Harris

Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes

Favorite teacher: Coach Star

Noteworthy:

• Made 152 saves in 2019 for Hawks’ state runner-up team

• All-county first two high school seasons and all-state as a sophomore

Coach Brian Williamson’s take: “Juliana has been an outstanding player for us for four years now. She has an amazing presence inside the goal circle, and she directs and leads our defense to be one of the best in the state. In addition to being a great lacrosse player and a great teammate, she does a great job of lightening the mood and making everyone laugh frequently during our practices. I have never seen anyone that loves being a goalie as much as J.“

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.