BOYS
Name: Jackson Buchanan
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: Illinois
Twitter handle: None
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Stewart Cink
Favorite course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Least favorite course: Idle Hour Country Club (Lexington, Ky.)
Favorite golfer: Wesley Bryan
Three other people in my dream foursome: Wesley Bryan, Michael Jordan, Mike Small
Favorite teacher: Patrick Shawcross
Noteworthy:
• 2019 Daily Post Boys Golfer of the Year
• Area champion, all-state as freshman and sophomore
• Fifth at state in 2019 after closing with 5-under 67
Coach Justin Johnson’s take: “Jackson's accomplishments and accolades speak for themselves. He is a golf savant. He remembers every shot and every round he's played and sometimes his teammates’ as well. He uses this ability to manage his way around the golf course and learn from experience, which is a characteristic of some of the best golfers. What has been invaluable for our program is his focus on our team. You don't hear him talk about himself and what his personal goals are out loud. He has consistently focused on what our team can do and how he can help us be successful. He has matured into a fantastic young man and leader and I am so thankful that we get one more year to watch him compete for the Wolves.”
Name: Alex Gray
School: Mill Creek
Class: Sophomore
College choice: I would love to go to Clemson, but if not Clemson, FSU!
Twitter handle: @AlexGra99278868
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Jackson Buchanan
Favorite course: Hamilton Mill Country Club, 100%
Least favorite course: I do not have a least favorite course, every golf course has different challenges and I like a challenge
Favorite golfer: Rory McIlroy, smaller guy that just hits bombs but his character is what I try to mimic the most
Three other people in my dream foursome: It would be Rory, my dad and my pastor, James Merritt. I feel like I would learn a ton, not just about golf but about life.
Favorite teacher: It’s actually my language arts teacher this year, Mr. Scarborough
Noteworthy:
• Leader of Mill Creek team as freshman before 2020 season was halted
• Three-time winner on North Georgia Tour and season runner-up last season
Coach Jeremy York’s take: “Alex has a simple goal in mind: to be the best player that he can be. He puts in a ton of time and truly works his tail off to be the best. That hard work is paying off and will continue to pay off for him. Unfortunately, we did not get to see Alex play for Mill Creek as a freshman due to the season being cancelled, but he has embraced our team and embraced being a leader on and off the golf course. His work ethic alone is a great example of his leadership. I am extremely excited to see Alex grow both on and off the course over the next few years.”
Name: Ethan Kelly
School: Collins Hill
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @Ethan_Kelly1
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Jackson Buchanan
Favorite course: Windermere Golf Club
Least favorite course: Bobby Jones Golf Club in Atlanta
Favorite golfer: Tiger Woods
Three other people in my dream foursome: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Dee Tillman, architecture at Maxwell School of Technology
Noteworthy:
• Individual state qualifier as a freshman with an 82
• Also has played basketball for the Eagles
Coach Peter Pappas’ take: "Ethan is first and foremost a tremendous person. His character and personality are always pure class. Ethan has one of the best moves in the county and a definite collegiate level touch around the greens. It will be exciting to see his progress this year as he makes another run at state."
Name: Jacob Pence
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia Tech or Georgia
Twitter handle: @jacobp351
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Jackson Buchanan
Favorite course: Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course
Least favorite course: Whatever course I played poorly on most recently
Favorite golfer: Phil Mickelson
Three other people in my dream foursome: Phil Mickelson, Ryan Reynolds, Justin Thomas
Favorite teacher: Mr. Marr
Noteworthy:
• Shot 78 in the state tournament as a sophomore in 2019
• Helped Mill Creek to sixth in the team standings
Coach Jeremy York’s take: “Jacob is an extremely hard-working young man in all aspects of his life. He is a 4.0 student who may be the smartest kid that I have ever coached. His ability to overcome a tough situation and simply move forward is as good as I have ever seen. Not a lot bothers him, and he just always continues to move forward in a positive direction. Jacob is a natural born leader that will be a huge asset to our team through his intangible leadership skills. The player he was as a ninth-grader and the player he is today are completely different. He has worked extremely hard to be the good player he is today.”
Name: Will Ranieri
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
College choice: Young Harris
Twitter handle: @RanieriWill
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Jackson Buchanan
Favorite course: Peachtree Golf Club
Least favorite course: Providence Golf Course
Favorite golfer: Kevin Kisner
Three other people in my dream foursome: My dad, my brother, Tiger Woods
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Thompson
Noteworthy:
• Fifth in the area as a sophomore
• Shot 83 and 78 at state in 2019 to tie for 33rd
Coach Steve Thompson’s take: “Will Raineri is a respectful and gracious young man that has worked very hard to accomplish his goal of playing golf in college. He is our leader and a tremendous role model for our golfing program at BHS.”
Name: Walt Smith
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: Reinhardt
Twitter handle: None
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Will Ranieri
Favorite course: Legends at Chateau Elan
Least favorite course: Legacy at Lake Lanier
Favorite golfer: Kevin Kisner
Three other people in my dream foursome: Kevin Kisner, my dad and my grandpa
Favorite teacher: Bryan Rogers
Noteworthy:
• Closed with 76 at 2019 state tournament as sophomore
• Two-time Super Six selection
Coach Justin Johnson’s take: “Walt has something that you can't coach, a level of care. He wants to be a great golfer, and works hard at it on a daily basis. He has been a consistent presence at the top of our lineup throughout his high school career and although quiet and reserved by nature, he has taken on a leadership role for our team the past two seasons. Walt's mental toughness and shot-making ability have come through for our team in big moments throughout the past three years, and I expect nothing less from him during his senior year.”
GIRLS
Name: Connor Carroll
School: Wesleyan
Class: Junior
College choice: Tulane
Twitter handle: @connorcarroll06
Favorite course: Eagle’s Landing
Least favorite course: Braelin Golf Club
Favorite golfer: Tiger Woods
Three other people in my dream foursome: Tiger Woods, Jada Richardson, Cliff Carroll
Favorite teacher: Cameron Alexander and baby on the way!
Noteworthy:
• Shot 89 in first round for Wolves’ 2019 team that placed sixth in the state
• Helped team to third at area as a freshman with a 92
Coach Cameron Alexander’s take: “Joy and enthusiasm follow Connor wherever she goes. Her confidence, talent, sense of humor and encouragement have brought so much life to our team over the years. Connor is competitive and driven, and she constantly pushes those around her to improve. She loves and excels in the game of golf, but more importantly, she loves the people around her well. She is an incredible young woman of character, and it is a pleasure to be her coach.”
Name: Grace Chung
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
College choice: Georgia
Twitter handle: @gracekgc318
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Bridget Hoang
Favorite course: Echelon Golf Course
Least favorite course: The Frog Golf Course
Favorite golfer: Pak Se-ri
Three other people in my dream foursome: Ko Jin-young, Park Sung-hyun, Park Se-ri
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Haddock
Noteworthy:
• Tied for eighth at state in 2019 with rounds of 77 and 81, helping Hawks to second place
• Shot 91 for area runner-up team as a freshman
Coach David Allen’s take: “Grace is a super talented young woman with a humble, but confident personality. Her success on the golf course is directly proportional to her work ethic both on the course and in the classroom. After a daily rigorous class load in which she carries a 3.97 GPA, she can always be found at the golf course working on all parts of her game until the sun goes down. Our team is excited to watch her play and to learn by her example.”
Name: Bridget Hoang
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
College choice: U.S. Naval Academy
Twitter handle: Instagram, Bridget.Hoang
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Thienna Huynh
Favorite course: TPC Sugarloaf
Least favorite course: Legacy on Lanier
Favorite golfer: Collin Morikawa
Three other people in my dream foursome: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa
Favorite teacher: Christopher Smith
Noteworthy:
• Tied for 16th at state as a sophomore with rounds of 81 and 82
• Shot 81 at area as a sophomore
Coach Bill McAuliffe’s take: “Bridget is the heart of Peachtree Ridge Golf. She has run rules clinics for the team for the last two years. She is liked and respected by the whole team and she has taken her game to the next level in the last year. She set a goal to get a Division I scholarship her junior year and has spent the last year making that goal a reality. It is a microcosm of Bridget's drive, work ethic and personality. I am very impressed by Bridget Hoang constantly.”
Name: Yedam Lee
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
College choice: Toledo
Twitter handle: None
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Jada Richardson
Favorite course: Heritage Golf Course
Least favorite course: No least favorite
Favorite golfer: Rory McIlroy
Three other people in my dream foursome: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth
Favorite teacher: Coach McAuliffe
Noteworthy:
• Area champion as a sophomore with a 77
• Fourth at state in 2019 with rounds of 78 and 73
Coach Bill McAuliffe’s take: “Yedam is just on another level as a golfer. She gets so mad at herself when she hits just one poor shot, which is rare mind you, but she can regroup and refocus unlike any golfer I have ever seen. She is never pleased with her score or her game. You can find her hitting two buckets of balls every day working on her game, but at the same time she is also the one that you will see making all her teammates laugh. She is a fierce competitor and an incredible teammate.”
Name: Jada Richardson
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
College choice: Howard
Twitter handle: None, Instagram is @JadaRichardson1
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Yedam Lee, Peachtree Ridge
Favorite course: TPC Sugarloaf
Least favorite course: Echelon Golf Club
Favorite golfer: Tiger Woods
Three other people in my dream foursome: Tiger Woods, Michelle Wie and Ben Richardson (my dad!)
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Wischerth
Noteworthy:
• Fourth at area as a sophomore with an 81
• Finished eighth at state in 2019 with rounds of 84 and 80, helping team to sixth
Coach Cameron Alexander’s take: “It’s hard to imagine our program without Jada. Her dedication, focus and selflessness have made her an irreplaceable part of our team over the past four years. As a golfer, she is consistent, level-headed and competitive. And though she is a fantastic golfer, she is an even better person. Jada is a leader, encourager and sets a fantastic example for other players. I am incredibly proud of the young woman that she is and can’t wait to see what she continues to do on and off the course in the future.”
Name: Stacy Yoon
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Junior
College choice: Boston University
Twitter handle: None
Best Gwinnett golfer not on my team: Grace Chung
Favorite course: Cateechee
Least favorite course: UGA
Favorite golfer: Tiger Woods
Three other people in my dream foursome: Kate Song, Sung-jae Im, Rose Zhang
Favorite teacher: Mr. Nelson Dean
Noteworthy:
• Tied for 40th at state as a freshman with rounds of 96 and 92
• Helped team to fourth-place finish at state
Coach Bill McAuliffe’s take: “Stacy is the epitome of a student-athlete. She has been taking at least five AP classes since her sophomore year and balancing that workload with tournaments seemingly every weekend. She has focused on golf this past year and lowered her average by about 10 strokes. I find it truly amazing that Stacy can lower her golf scores while raising her grades, which is no small feat since the golf scores were already low and the grades were incredibly high.”
