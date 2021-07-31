BOYS
Name: Miles Ferguson
School: Archer
Class: Senior
College choices: Appalachian State, Illinois, Louisville
Twitter handle: @Miles_Ferg
5K PR: 16:04
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon
Favorite course to run: Georgia International Horse Park
Least favorite course to run: Carrollton
Favorite running shoes: HOKA Mach 4
Favorite meal after a race: Strawberry lemon smoothie
Noteworthy:
♦ Runner-up in Region 7-AAAAAAA last season
♦ Took ninth at the county meet
Coach John McCartney’s take: “Miles Ferguson had his breakthrough when he finished ninth at last year’s county championships. Miles has stayed away form injuries, for the most part, allowing him to build consistency as a young man striving to become a good high school runner before moving on to college running. Miles made a big decision to give up on his love for soccer to put all emphasis on running. He saw a big jump in running achievement fairly quickly. I’m sure that made him breathe a little easier about his switch to running. As a coach, I have enjoyed watching him develop into a leader. The top boys at Archer have been working very diligently this summer to build a successful squad following the loss of so many varsity boys to graduation. I am thankful for Miles’ daily commitment to the team and his willingness to trust the training process.”
Name: Caden Hall
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia
Twitter handle: @Caden10Hall
5K PR: 15:38 (track), 16:04 (course)
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Mill Creek’s Ethan Nordman
Favorite course to run: Carrollton
Least favorite course to run: Georgia International Horse Park
Favorite running shoes: Hoka Clifton 4
Favorite meal after a race: Steak
Noteworthy:
♦ Placed 10th in Class AAAAAAA last season
♦ Also third in Region 4-AAAAAAA and seventh at county
Coach Mike Demarest’s take: “I distinctly remember impatiently waiting for Caden to join us at the high school level, and now all of a sudden he’s a senior. He’s coming off a great junior campaign highlighted by a top-10 finish at state last year, and he’s got big goals for this season. He’s embraced the leadership role as well, and it’ll be awesome watching him mentor the younger runners this season.”
Name: Stafford McDaniel
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
College choices: Samford, Coastal Carolina, Augusta State, Appalachian State
Instagram handle: staffordmcdaniel
5K PR: 16:13
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Mill Creek’s Ethan Nordman
Favorite course to run: Great American
Least favorite course to run: Gwinnett County meet
Favorite running shoes: Nike Pegasus
Favorite meal after a race: McDonald’s breakfast
Noteworthy:
♦ 11th in the Class A Private state meet last season
♦ Also third in the area meet
Coach Chad McDaniel’s take: “It has been such an honor to coach Stafford for the past three seasons and I am excited about one more year together. He has matured in a lot of ways over the years as a runner, a teammate and a leader. I am so proud of how hard he has worked to get to this point, how much he loves this sport and mostly that we have gotten to spend thousands of hours together throughout this process. After a great track season last spring, I cannot wait to see his summer training pay off in the season ahead.”
Name: Ethan Nordman
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @EthanNordman
5K PR: 15:22
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Parkview’s Caden Hall
Favorite course to run: Wingfoot (at night)
Least favorite course to run: NEGA Championships
Favorite running shoes: Nike Invincible Runs
Favorite meal after a race: All-Star Special at Waffle House
Noteworthy:
♦ 14th in Class AAAAAAA last season
♦ Won the Region 8-AAAAAAA title and took sixth at county
Coach Andy Christie’s take: “Ethan had an excellent junior year and is determined to be the best runner he can be this year. He’s been on our varsity since his freshman year and hopes to cap a stellar career, which already includes the school cross country record, with some big races this fall. He is a team captain and leads our team both on and off the course. I believe his focus and drive will help him to reach new heights this season, as he aims to achieve high team and individual goals.”
Name: Jake Peters
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choices: Georgia, Mercer, Lipscomb
Twitter handle: None
5K PR: 15:46
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Parkview’s Caden Hall
Favorite course to run: Asics Invitational
Least favorite course to run: Conyers Horse Park
Favorite running shoes: Nike Pegasus Turbo 1s
Favorite meal after a race: Double cheeseburger
Noteworthy:
♦ 15th in Class AAAAAAA last season
♦ Runner-up in Region 8-AAAAAAA and eighth at county
Coach Andy Christie’s take: “Jake is a total competitor, and really made a jump last year in cross country and track to show he is one of the top returners in the state. He also is an excellent captain and teammate, helping to keep our team unified. An injury cut his track season short but he is on the comeback trail, running again while also cross training extensively to keep his fitness up. I’m confident that his work ethic and tenacity will have him contending again for top-10 finishes in many races and helping our team to be the best we can be.”
Name: Yianni Pothoulakis
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
College choices: Georgia, Kennesaw State, Devry
5K PR: 16:40
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Jacob Blakely
Favorite course to run: Conyers
Least favorite course to run: Buford
Favorite running shoes: Saucony Endorphin Pro 2s
Favorite meal after a race: Fortnite Chug Jug
Noteworthy:
♦ 32nd in Class AAAAAAA, fifth in Region 8-AAAAAAA and 12th at county last season
♦ Starter on North’s 2021 state championship tennis team
Coach John Rowland and Chris Carter’s take: “Yianni is an exceptionally talented multi-sport athlete. He led the North team last year and was named first-team All-Gwinnett County and had a top-30 finish at the state cross country championships. Yianni was a member of the North Gwinnett 7A state championship tennis team last spring. Yianni also excels in the classroom with a 3.9 GPA.”
GIRLS
Name: Ellie Brewer
School: Hebron Christian
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @elliethebrewer
5K PR: 18:29
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Karsyn Rodney from Dacula or Allie Wardle from Brookwood
Favorite course to run: Gwinnett County Championships course
Least favorite course to run: Kona Ice Trinity XC Fall Classic
Favorite running shoes: Saucony Endorphin Speed
Favorite meal after a race: Oatmeal
Noteworthy:
♦ Fifth in Class A Private last season
♦ Also runner-up at area and second at county
Coach Mike Taylor’s take: “Ellie has the perfect combination of love of running, incredible talent, is a very hard worker and she cares about the sport and her teammates. She is an outstanding student on top of all of that. I am truly blessed. I am looking forward to an amazing season from Ellie.”
Name: Brooke Browning
School: Hebron Christian
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @brookebrowningg
5K PR: 18:11
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Brookwood’s Allie Wardle
Favorite course to run: Asics Invitational
Least favorite course to run: Tallulah Falls
Favorite running shoes: Hoka Clifton 8
Favorite meal after a race: Steak
Noteworthy:
♦ Sixth in Class A Private last season
♦ Won the Gwinnett County championship
♦ 2019 Daily Post Runner of the Year
Coach Mike Taylor’s take: “Brooke is truly amazing. She was having a great cross country season last year and then out of the blue had to deal with a very painful injury. She came back and ran a heroic race for us at state, helping HCA place fourth. I am seeing a more committed and focused Brooke than ever this season and can’t wait to see what she does this season.”
Name: Emma Geaney
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
College choices: Florida State, Georgia
Twitter handle: No Twitter
5K PR: 19:00
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Emily Guy from Mill Creek
Favorite course to run: WakeMed Soccer Complex
Least favorite course to run: Georgia International Horse Park
Favorite running shoes: Hoka
Favorite meal after a race: Zaxby’s Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich
Noteworthy:
♦ Region 4-AAAAAAA runner-up last season
♦ Also third at the county meet
Coach Mike Demarest’s take: “Emma’s pure determination to overcome last year’s health concerns is nothing short of admirable and amazing. She’s the strongest athlete I’ve ever coached, and she is priming herself for an incredible senior year. There is a ton of untapped potential, and if her summer is any indication, she can be something special this fall.”
Name: Emily Guy
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choices: Georgia, Georgia College, Tennessee, Auburn
Twitter handle: @EmilyGuy03
5K PR: 19:20
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Brookwood’s Allie Wardle
Favorite course to run: Coach Wood
Least favorite course to run: County and region course at Conyers Horse Park
Favorite running shoes: Brooks for training
Favorite meal after a race: Chick-fil-A or any type of pasta/bread
Noteworthy:
♦ 21st in Class AAAAAAA last season
♦ Also third in Region 8-AAAAAAA and 10th at county meet
Coach Michael Sexton’s take: “Emily had a breakout season in 2020 and clearly learned a lot from our outgoing senior class. This summer she has taken the reins of our young squad and has proven herself to be a focused, determined leader in her own right, and I’m excited to see how all of her hard work pays off this fall.”
Name: Tori Meyer
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
College choices: Georgia (top pick), UCLA
Twitter handle: None
5K PR: 19:30
Favorite course to run: Coaches Wood Invitational and Apple Hawkins Invitational
Least favorite course to run: Lamar Murphy Park
Favorite running shoes: Saucony, Ons, Brooks
Favorite meal after a race: Homemade smoothie bowl!
Noteworthy:
♦ 20th in Class AAAAAAA last season
♦ Was Region 8-AAAAAAA runner-up and 17th at county
Coach John Rowland and coach Chris Carter’s take: “Tori improved throughout last season and ended with a top-25 finish at the state 7A championships. She is a positive influence on the team and leads by example with a tremendous work ethic. Tori increased the volume and intensity of her training this summer and has high goals for herself and the team this year. Tori is an excellent student with a 4.0 GPA.”
Name: Allie Wardle
School: Brookwood
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Instagram handle: alliewardle
5K PR: 19:04
Best Gwinnett runner not on my team is: Hebron Christian’s Ellie Brewer
Favorite course to run: Georgia International Horse Park
Least favorite course to run: Asics (Alexander Invitational)
Favorite running shoes: Saucony Endorphin Speed
Favorite meal after a race: Chick-fil-A salad
Noteworthy:
♦ Reigning Daily Post Runner of the Year was sixth in Class AAAAAAA last season
♦ Also won Region 4-AAAAAAA title and was fourth at county
Coach Lauren Harrison’s take: “Allie has truly transformed into an elite athlete over the past few seasons; 2020-2021 was a breakout year for her in both cross country and track, but her commitment as a distance runner has only been amplified this summer. Allie isn’t afraid of a challenge, gives her all in everything she does, while remaining smart in taking care of herself. I think Allie is just getting started learning what she is capable of, and this season will be a fun one to watch her soar.”
