Name: Druw Jones
School: Wesleyan
Class: Junior
Position: Center field
Noteworthy:
• Ranked No. 3 junior in the nation by Perfect Game
• Ranked No. 3 junior in Georgia and No. 7 nationally by Prep Baseball Report
• Ranked No. 8 junior in the nation by Baseball America
• Rated the best baserunner and best defensive outfielder in the Southeast by Perfect Game
• Preseason Class A (Private) All-State selection by Georgia Dugout Preview
• Named first-team All-State by the Georgia Dugout Club as a freshman in 2019
• Region 5-A Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2019
• First-team All-County selection by the Daily Post and Gwinnett Dugout Club as a freshman in 2019 after hitting .463, with six home runs, 41 RBIs, a 1.205 OPS, 27 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
• Also posted a 1-2 record with two saves, an 0.84 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings as a pitcher in 2019
Favorite MLB Player: Mike Trout
College choice: Vanderbilt
Best player in Gwinnett Co. that's not me: Ryan Spikes
Favorite visiting field to play/pitch at: McDaniel Field (North Gwinnett)
Coach Brian Krehmeyer’s take: “Druw possesses all the skill and all the talent one can amass at his age. … Druw does things on the baseball field that mere mortals aren’t able to do. He’s that good. The ball literally jumps off his bat. He hits with power to all fields. He runs like a deer – graceful and effortless. He easily tracks down flyballs that other players can’t even reach. His throws almost leave jet trails across the outfield they travel so fast, and they are as accurate as a pitcher throwing to a catcher. But what impresses me most about Druw is his loyalty to his teammates. He does not seek the spotlight or special attention. He is humble and gracious and supportive and simply loves playing the game of baseball.”
Name: Dylan Lesko
School: Buford
Class: Junior
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Noteworthy:
• Ranked No. 1 junior prospect in Georgia and No. 2 nationally by Prep Baseball Report
• Also ranked No. 1 junior pitcher in the nation by Perfect Game
• 2019 MaxPreps All-American
• 2020 preseason All-State selection by Georgia Dugout Preview
• 2020 Perfect Game preseason All-American
• 2021 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper preseason All-American
• Named All-State by the Georgia Dugout Club in both 2019 and 2020
• 2021 preseason Class AAAAAA All-State by Georgia Dugout Preview
• Selected to 2021 Perfect Game Dream Team
• Second-team All-County selection by the Daily Post as a freshman in 2019
Favorite MLB Player: Mike Trout
College choice: Vanderbilt
Best player in Gwinnett Co. that's not me: Druw Jones
Favorite fields to play/pitch at: Truist Park, Gerald McQuaig Field
Coach Stuart Chester’s take: “Dylan is super competitive. His work ethic is elite. He does not throw a non-competitive pitch. As good as his talent is, he is even a better person.”
Name: Kenny Mallory
School: Mountain View
Class: Senior
Position: Center field
Noteworthy:
• Ranked No. 4 outfielder in Georgia for the class of 2021 by Perfect Game
• Selected to Georgia Dugout Preview's preseason North Georgia Big 10
• First-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection as a sophomore in 2019
• Named second-team All-State by the Georgia Dugout Club as a sophomore in 2019
• Second-team All-County selection by the Daily Post as a sophomore in 2019
Favorite MLB Player: Mike Trout
College choice: Vanderbilt
Best player in Gwinnett Co. that's not me: Ryan Spikes
Favorite visiting field to play/pitch at: McDaniel Field (North Gwinnett)
Coach Jason Johnson’s take: “Kenny is a dynamic player who excels in the outfield and on the mound for us, and may even play some first base this year. Offensively, he has the speed, approach and power to hit anywhere in the top of the lineup – leadoff through cleanup. Above all else, Kenny is an outstanding leader and teammate.”
Name: James McCoy
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
Position: First base/right-handed pitcher
Noteworthy:
• Ranked No. 36 senior in Georgia by Prep Baseball Report
• Preseason Class A (Private) All-State selection by Georgia Dugout Preview
• Named preseason underclassman All-American by Perfect Game as a sophomore in 2019
• Named preseason underclassman All-Southeast by Perfect Game as a junior in 2020
• Second-team All-County selection by the Daily Post as a sophomore in 2019
• Named first-team All-Region 5-A as a sophomore in 2019
Favorite MLB Player: Chipper Jones
College choice: Kentucky
Best player in Gwinnett Co. that's not me: Kenny Mallory
Favorite visiting field to play/pitch at: Lovett
Coach Brian Krehmeyer’s take: “James might be the best player in the county that no one has heard of. He had a breakout sophomore season and has continued to progress and open eyes and attract looks. … He is one of those rare guys who hits with power from both sides of the plate. He has excellent command of the strike zone, and battles for every strike thrown his way. Defensively, he is incredibly agile and can play both corner infield positions, and because he runs so well, he can even play each of the outfield positions. He also pitches with pinpoint accuracy and command. James’ greatest attribute, though, might be his fiercely intense competitive spirit. Whatever the game, whatever the contest, whatever the challenge; James wants to and believes he will win. The University of Kentucky has found a gem in James, but don’t be surprised to hear his name called in July during the MLB draft.”
Name: Ryan Spikes
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Position: Shortstop/right-handed pitcher
Noteworthy:
• Selected among top 50 seniors in the nation by MaxPreps
• Ranked No. 46 senior in the nation by Prospect Select
• Ranked No. 21 senior in the nation by prospectsworldwide.com
• Selected to Georgia Dugout Preview's preseason Metro Big 10
• Played for Team USA that won the gold medal at the 2018 WBSC 15-U World Cup
• First-team preseason All-State selection in 2020 and 2021
• Named Player of the Year by the Newton Citizen in 2019 while attending Alcovy High School
• Named No. 7 senior in Georgia by Perfect Game
• Named No. 84 senior nationally by Perfect Game
Favorite MLB Player: Ronald Acuna Jr.
College choice: Tennessee
Best player in Gwinnett Co. that's not me: Kenny Mallory
Favorite visiting field to play/pitch at: Fenway Park
Coach Chan Brown’s take: “Ryan Spikes is one of the humblest players to come through Parkview baseball. Ryan brings a great skill set to the game of baseball. Ryan is a five-tool player and plays the game at a high pace. Ryan shows up every single day and works his butt off. We are looking forward to Ryan having a great senior year and helping out team be as successful as possible.”
Name: Riley Stanford
School: Buford
Class: Junior
Position: Right-handed pitcher/outfielder
Noteworthy:
• Ranked No. 5 junior in Georgia by Prep Baseball Report
• Named No. 1 two-way player nationally for the Class of 2022 by Perfect Game
• Selected to 2021 Perfect Game Dream Team
• 2021 preseason All-State
• All-State selection by the Georgia Dugout Club in 2020
Favorite MLB Player: Freddie Freeman
College choice: Georgia Tech
Best player in Gwinnett Co. that's not me: Dylan Lesko
Favorite field to play/pitch at: Gerald McQuaig Field
Coach Stuart Chester’s take: “Riley projects of the charts. He has five tools and excels at them all. Riley's personality and character are impactful.”
