2021 GWINNETT DAILY POST ALL-COUNTY VOLLEYBALL

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: OH Joya Screen, North Gwinnett, Jr.

The 6-foot-4 junior was a dominating force for the Bulldogs in their run to the Region 8-AAAAAAA title and the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals, recording 517 kills, 249 digs, 60 service aces, a .937 serve percentage and 53 blocks. Screen, who already has college interest from Georgia Tech, TCU and Rutgers, was also named the Class AAAAAA Co-Player of the Year by the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Hadli Daniels, Buford and Rachel VanderPol, GAC

Daniels guided the Wolves (37-4) to their second straight Class AAAAAA state championship and fourth state title in the past seven seasons, as well as another Region 8-AAAAAA title and first Gwinnett County Tournament title since 2017. VanderPol led the Spartans to their first Class AAA state championship, as well as the Area 5-AAA title and a third-place finish in the Gwinnett County Tournament

FIRST TEAM

L/DS Alanis Bernis, Sr., Mill Creek

35 aces, 405 digs, 64 assists

OH Abby DeLoach, Sr., Brookwood

264 kills, .328 hitting pct., 85 aces, 30 blocks, 362 digs, 50 assists

MH Mikayla Hayden, Buford, Sr.

312 kills, .420 hitting pct., 79 aces, .923 serve pct., 78 blocks, 67 digs

OH Hoake Mazzawi, Jr., Hebron Christian

385 kills, 13 blocks

MB/DS Gracyn Miller, Sr., Providence Christian

230 kills, .439 hitting pct., 50 aces, 66 blocks, 233 digs

RS Naya Ohuabunwa, Jr., GAC

313 kills, .359 hitting pct., 34 aces, .921 serve pct., 63 blocks, 203 digs

RS/OH Gracie Rose, Soph., GAC

407 kills, 110 aces, .951 serve pct., 26 blocks, 329 digs, 47 assists

MH Kennedy Seymour, Jr., GAC

143 kills, .391 hitting pct., 74 blocks

OH Arissa Shepherd, Sr., Dacula

462 kills, 69 aces, 17 blocks, 356 digs

MB Janie Stinchcomb, Jr. GAC

149 kills, 25 aces, .923 serve pct., 78 blocks, 45 digs, 12 assists

OH Ashley Sturzoiu, Buford, Jr.

315 kills, 35 aces, 255 digs

L Lauren Van Wie, Jr., Wesleyan

65 aces, .950 serve pct., 639 digs

SECOND TEAM

S Isabella Casagrande, Sr., Norcross

OH Claire Catterton, Sr., Norcross

OH Ramsey Chambers, Sr., Hebron Christian

S/OPP Callie Chapman, Jr., Providence Christian

S Polly Cummings, Jr., Buford

S/DS Daniela Domkam, Soph., North Gwinnett

DS/OH Lily Owenby, Jr., GAC

OH Kiana Polk, Sr., Buford

MH Hannah Sanders, Jr., Brookwood

OH Katie Scheessele, Jr., Lanier

OH Abby Schirm, Sr., Parkview

L/DS Reesa Schroeder, Sr., Norcross

THIRD TEAM

DS/L Abby Asuke, Sr., Dacula

S Anna Asuke, Soph., Dacula

MH/OH Sydney Austin, Jr., Buford

DS/LMaddie Burrough, Soph., GAC

L/DS Dylan Cummings, Jr., Buford

OH/DS/L Kendal Crumpler, Sr., North

MH/RS Haedyn McGrath, Sr., Mill Creek

OH/DS/L Sophia Shaffer, Jr., Wesleyan

OH/MB Madison Sheard, Jr., Grayson

S/RS Anna Beth Stokes, Sr., Dacula

OH Ivelina Teneva, Sr., Duluth

MH Cadence Thomas, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

