2021 GWINNETT DAILY POST ALL-COUNTY VOLLEYBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: OH Joya Screen, North Gwinnett, Jr.
The 6-foot-4 junior was a dominating force for the Bulldogs in their run to the Region 8-AAAAAAA title and the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals, recording 517 kills, 249 digs, 60 service aces, a .937 serve percentage and 53 blocks. Screen, who already has college interest from Georgia Tech, TCU and Rutgers, was also named the Class AAAAAA Co-Player of the Year by the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Hadli Daniels, Buford and Rachel VanderPol, GAC
Daniels guided the Wolves (37-4) to their second straight Class AAAAAA state championship and fourth state title in the past seven seasons, as well as another Region 8-AAAAAA title and first Gwinnett County Tournament title since 2017. VanderPol led the Spartans to their first Class AAA state championship, as well as the Area 5-AAA title and a third-place finish in the Gwinnett County Tournament
FIRST TEAM
L/DS Alanis Bernis, Sr., Mill Creek
35 aces, 405 digs, 64 assists
OH Abby DeLoach, Sr., Brookwood
264 kills, .328 hitting pct., 85 aces, 30 blocks, 362 digs, 50 assists
MH Mikayla Hayden, Buford, Sr.
312 kills, .420 hitting pct., 79 aces, .923 serve pct., 78 blocks, 67 digs
OH Hoake Mazzawi, Jr., Hebron Christian
385 kills, 13 blocks
MB/DS Gracyn Miller, Sr., Providence Christian
230 kills, .439 hitting pct., 50 aces, 66 blocks, 233 digs
RS Naya Ohuabunwa, Jr., GAC
313 kills, .359 hitting pct., 34 aces, .921 serve pct., 63 blocks, 203 digs
RS/OH Gracie Rose, Soph., GAC
407 kills, 110 aces, .951 serve pct., 26 blocks, 329 digs, 47 assists
MH Kennedy Seymour, Jr., GAC
143 kills, .391 hitting pct., 74 blocks
OH Arissa Shepherd, Sr., Dacula
462 kills, 69 aces, 17 blocks, 356 digs
MB Janie Stinchcomb, Jr. GAC
149 kills, 25 aces, .923 serve pct., 78 blocks, 45 digs, 12 assists
OH Ashley Sturzoiu, Buford, Jr.
315 kills, 35 aces, 255 digs
L Lauren Van Wie, Jr., Wesleyan
65 aces, .950 serve pct., 639 digs
SECOND TEAM
S Isabella Casagrande, Sr., Norcross
OH Claire Catterton, Sr., Norcross
OH Ramsey Chambers, Sr., Hebron Christian
S/OPP Callie Chapman, Jr., Providence Christian
S Polly Cummings, Jr., Buford
S/DS Daniela Domkam, Soph., North Gwinnett
DS/OH Lily Owenby, Jr., GAC
OH Kiana Polk, Sr., Buford
MH Hannah Sanders, Jr., Brookwood
OH Katie Scheessele, Jr., Lanier
OH Abby Schirm, Sr., Parkview
L/DS Reesa Schroeder, Sr., Norcross
THIRD TEAM
DS/L Abby Asuke, Sr., Dacula
S Anna Asuke, Soph., Dacula
MH/OH Sydney Austin, Jr., Buford
DS/LMaddie Burrough, Soph., GAC
L/DS Dylan Cummings, Jr., Buford
OH/DS/L Kendal Crumpler, Sr., North
MH/RS Haedyn McGrath, Sr., Mill Creek
OH/DS/L Sophia Shaffer, Jr., Wesleyan
OH/MB Madison Sheard, Jr., Grayson
S/RS Anna Beth Stokes, Sr., Dacula
OH Ivelina Teneva, Sr., Duluth
MH Cadence Thomas, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
