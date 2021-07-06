BOYS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Andre Izadi, Mill Creek, Sr.
The Mill Creek senior overcame an early-season loss to post a 17-3 record at No. 1 singles and help the Hawks to a runner-up finish in Region 8-AAAAAAA and a berth in second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs this spring
COACH OF THE YEAR: Starr Shuler, North Gwinnett
Shuler guided North to a historic season in 2021, as the Bulldogs posted a 20-1 match record and claimed the program's first state championship with a 3-0 sweep of Lambert in the Class AAAAAAA finals
FIRST TEAM
Singles
Jason Kim, North Gwinnett, Soph.
9-1 at No. 2 singles
Dean Kingsley, Buford, Jr.
12-6 at No. 1 singles
Matthew Sloan, North Gwinnett, Sr.
14-3 at No. 1 singles
Doubles
Akil Sodadosi, Jr./Yianni Pothoulakis, Jr., North Gwinnett
6-0 together at No. 2 doubles; Sodadosi 11-2 overall in doubles, Pothoulakis 8-1 in doubles and 6-2 in singles
Frank Zhou, Sr./Lucas Mruk, Jr., North Gwinnett
13-0 together as a team at No. 1 doubles; Zhou 16-2 overall in doubles, Mruk 18-2 overall in doubles
SECOND TEAM
Singles
Sean Aquio, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Kavin Shankar, Brookwood, Sr.
Nico Warner, GAC, Soph.
Doubles
Leyton Grothe, Soph./Nick Keller, Soph., Buford
Alex So, Fr./Brian Baik, Soph., Peachtree Ridge
GIRLS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaelyn Smith, Jr., Lanier
Though she played very little competitive tennis during the COVID-19 shutdown over the past year, the junior showed no rust in 2021, posting a perfect 16-0 at No. 1 singles and helping the Longhorns to a berth in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs with key wins over Buford's Taylor Aycock, Dacula's No. 1 and Forsyth Central's No. 1
COACH OF THE YEAR: Michael Saari, GAC
Before handing the coaching reins to assistant Ken Townsend following the 2021 season, Saari guided the Spartans to the finals of the Region 5-AAA and Class AAA state tournaments before finishing as runner-up in both
FIRST TEAM
Singles
Antonela Adelic, Brookwood, Sr.
8-4 overall, undefeated in region play at No. 1 singles
Elena Duva, Norcross, Fr.
11-0 at No. 1 singles
Nicole Eigbedion, North Gwinnett, Jr.
9-6 overall, 5-0 in region play at No. 1 singles
Doubles
Sarah Day, Sr./Belle Shirley, Sr., GAC
12-2 at No. 1 doubles
Bella Tucker, Sr./Livi Stolle, Jr., Wesleyan
8 wins together at No. 1 doubles; Tucker 15 wins in doubles competition overall
SECOND TEAM
Singles
Meher Bajwa, Peachtree Ridge, Fr.
Madelyn Levy, Providence Christian, Sr.
Tiffani Vlahova, North Gwinnett, Fr.
Doubles
Kennedy Deloach, Sr./Kylie McCammon, Jr., Buford
Lexi Iaryczower, Sr./Bridget Hoang, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
