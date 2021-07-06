TDSC_0011.JPG
North Gwinnett's Nicole Eigbedion hits a return during the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament finals at Hamilton Mill.

 Will Hammock

BOYS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Andre Izadi, Mill Creek, Sr.

The Mill Creek senior overcame an early-season loss to post a 17-3 record at No. 1 singles and help the Hawks to a runner-up finish in Region 8-AAAAAAA and a berth in second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs this spring

COACH OF THE YEAR: Starr Shuler, North Gwinnett

Shuler guided North to a historic season in 2021, as the Bulldogs posted a 20-1 match record and claimed the program's first state championship with a 3-0 sweep of Lambert in the Class AAAAAAA finals

FIRST TEAM

Singles

Jason Kim, North Gwinnett, Soph.

9-1 at No. 2 singles

Dean Kingsley, Buford, Jr.

12-6 at No. 1 singles

Matthew Sloan, North Gwinnett, Sr.

14-3 at No. 1 singles

Doubles

Akil Sodadosi, Jr./Yianni Pothoulakis, Jr., North Gwinnett

6-0 together at No. 2 doubles; Sodadosi 11-2 overall in doubles, Pothoulakis 8-1 in doubles and 6-2 in singles

Frank Zhou, Sr./Lucas Mruk, Jr., North Gwinnett

13-0 together as a team at No. 1 doubles; Zhou 16-2 overall in doubles, Mruk 18-2 overall in doubles

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Sean Aquio, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Kavin Shankar, Brookwood, Sr.

Nico Warner, GAC, Soph.

Doubles

Leyton Grothe, Soph./Nick Keller, Soph., Buford

Alex So, Fr./Brian Baik, Soph., Peachtree Ridge

GIRLS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaelyn Smith, Jr., Lanier

Though she played very little competitive tennis during the COVID-19 shutdown over the past year, the junior showed no rust in 2021, posting a perfect 16-0 at No. 1 singles and helping the Longhorns to a berth in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs with key wins over Buford's Taylor Aycock, Dacula's No. 1 and Forsyth Central's No. 1

COACH OF THE YEAR: Michael Saari, GAC

Before handing the coaching reins to assistant Ken Townsend following the 2021 season, Saari guided the Spartans to the finals of the Region 5-AAA and Class AAA state tournaments before finishing as runner-up in both

FIRST TEAM

Singles

Antonela Adelic, Brookwood, Sr.

8-4 overall, undefeated in region play at No. 1 singles

Elena Duva, Norcross, Fr.

11-0 at No. 1 singles

Nicole Eigbedion, North Gwinnett, Jr.

9-6 overall, 5-0 in region play at No. 1 singles

Doubles

Sarah Day, Sr./Belle Shirley, Sr., GAC

12-2 at No. 1 doubles

Bella Tucker, Sr./Livi Stolle, Jr., Wesleyan

8 wins together at No. 1 doubles; Tucker 15 wins in doubles competition overall

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Meher Bajwa, Peachtree Ridge, Fr.

Madelyn Levy, Providence Christian, Sr.

Tiffani Vlahova, North Gwinnett, Fr.

Doubles

Kennedy Deloach, Sr./Kylie McCammon, Jr., Buford

Lexi Iaryczower, Sr./Bridget Hoang, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

