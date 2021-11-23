Player of the Year: SS Emily Digby, Dacula, Jr.
The junior shortstop hit .478, with 12 home runs, 27 RBIs, a 1.797 OPS, eight doubles, 53 runs scores, 27 walks (18 of them intentional) and seven stolen bases in helping lead the Falcons to a 21-7 record, the Region 8-AAAAAA championship and a berth in the Class AAAAAA state tournament for the second time in three seasons. Digby, who is already committed to play college softball at Georgia, broke three school records this season, and currently holds seven different school marks in her three varsity seasons
Pitcher of the Year: LHP/1B Amber Reed, North Gwinnett, Jr.
The junior left-hander posted a 25-0-1 record with a 0.93 ERA and 215 K with only 25 walks in 151 1/3 innings. She also contributed at the plate, hitting .449 with 12 home runs, 37 RBIs, 13 doubles a triple, and a 1.437 OPS in helping lead the Bulldogs to a 31-5-1 record, the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and the Class AAAAAAA state title. Reed was particularly dominant at the state tournament in Columbus, giving up just two runs in her four starts in the circle and hitting .773, with three homers, nine RBIs, three doubles and, 11 total hits in four games. She was also named the Georgia Dugout Club AAAAAAA Co-Player of the Year
Coaches of the Year: Amanda Heil, North Gwinnett and Mary Stephenson, Wesleyan
After seeing her team finish as Class AAAAAAA state runner-up last year, Heil helped the Bulldogs take the next step with the Class AAAAAAA state title and a 31-5-1 record in 2021. Stephenson, meanwhile, guided the Wolves to their third Class A Private state championship in the last five seasons with a 27-5 record
FIRST TEAM
DH/1B Jaylyn Benson, North Gwinnett, Jr.
.429, .487 on-base pct., 4 HR, 19 RBIs despite missing 8 games
1B/RHP Macey Cintron, Wesleyan, Soph.
8-2, 1 save, 1.40 ERA, 71 K, 17 BB in 70 2/3 IP; .430, 8 HR, 40 RBIs, 12 2B, 1.368 OPS, 15 R, 4 SB
IF Aria Davis, Mill Creek, Sr.
.412, 3 HR, 18 RBIs, 10 doubles, 1 3B, 28 R, 12 SB
CF Emma Davis, Grayson, Sr.
.467, 3 HR, 27 RBIs, 9 2B, 2 3B, 47 R, .528 on-base pct., 30 SB, 16 BB
LHP Olivia Duncan, Buford, Jr.
14-4, 1.88 ERA, 110 K, 26 BB in 100 2/3 IP, .220 opponents BA
SS Bella Faw, North Gwinnett, Jr.
.381, .479 on-base pct., 7 HR, 28 RBIs, 10 2B, 34 R, .962 field pct., only 4 errors, 72 POs
OF Jasmine Green, Wesleyan, Soph.
.489, 1 HR, 13 RBIs, 3 3B, 1.159 OPS, 42 R, school-record 46 SB
CF Kennedy Harp, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
.373, 9 HR, 22 RBIs, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1.418 OPS, 18 SB, 30 R, .958 fielding pct.
RHP/1B Ryley Kutter, Wesleyan, Jr.
15-1, 1 save, 1.17 ERA, 182 K, in 99 1/3 IP, .196 opp. BA; .410, 1 HR, 31 RBIs, 20 R, 11 2B, 1 3B
2B Taylor Malvin, Buford, Sr.
.484, 2 HR, 9 2B, 5 3B
1B Adriana Martinez, Buford, Soph.
.422, 7 HR, 6 2B
SS Christina McCoy, Wesleyan, Jr.
.418, 3 HR, 27 RBIs, 6 2B, 5 3B, 1.142 OPS, 31 R, 8 SB
LF Nia McKnight, Grayson, Soph.
.413, 6 HR, school-record 47 RBIs, 7 2B, 4 3B, .447 on-base pct., 37 R, 25 SB
C Marisa Miller, North Gwinnett, Sr.
.343, .420 on-base pct., 9 HR, 30 RBIs, 8 BB, 13 BB, threw out 7 base stealers, .996 fielding pct.
1B/LHP Maia Mumpfield, Dacula, Sr.
16-4, 3.20 ERA, 71 K, 31 BB, 137 IP; .466, 4 HR, 38 RBI, .510 on-base pct., 18 2B
SS Mackenzie Pickens, Buford, Soph.
.462, 12 HR, 9 2B, 6 3B
SS Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek, Jr.
.392, 8 HR, 24 RBIs, 6 2B, 29 BB, 33 R, 20 SB
SECOND TEAM
OF/C Sarah Buchanan, Collins Hill, Sr.
C/IF Mallory Clark, Archer, Sr.
IF/RHP Lauren Cothern, Lanier, Sr.
RF/SS/UT Carrie Green, Grayson, Soph.
RHP Olivia Kotowski, Parkview, Soph.
CF Neriah Lee, Parkview, Sr.
IF/DH Kayla Lester, Parkview, Sr.
3B Thalia Martin, Brookwood, Jr.
SS/C Jessica Newsom, Brookwood, Jr.
1B Jessie Parish, Hebron, Sr.
C Madison Pickens, Buford, Soph.
C Anna Reeves, Providence, Jr.
DP/C Olivia Rogozinski, Brookwood, Jr.
OF/RHP Kendall Smiley, Duluth, Jr.
3B Emily Stern, Dacula, Jr.
RHP Bella Teems, Mountain View, Soph.
IF/OF Katelynn Walls, Archer, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
CF Ahmari Braden, Mountain View, Jr.
1B Charlee Cutchins, GAC, Sr.
C Molly Hamrick, Norcross, Sr.
C/IF Alex Hollingsworth, Archer, Sr.
1B Madison Jenkins, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
OF McKenzie Jones, Collins Hill, Fr.
OF Juhles Kelly, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
3B/C Carolina Marschalk, GAC, Sr.
RHP Dylan McCormack, Hebron, Sr.
SS Kam Munson, Collins Hill, Soph.
IF Britney Phally, Collins Hill, Sr.
OF Kyile Rhymer, Archer, Sr.
1B/RHP Lindsay Robinson, Duluth, Jr.
SS Callie Shrope, Mountain View, Soph.
LHP/1B Emma Sidey, Norcross, Soph.
C/CF Saria Simmons, Duluth, Soph.
1B Sarah Kate Sportsman, Mountain View, Fr.
C Marjee Williams, Wesleyan, Soph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.