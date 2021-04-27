Kennedy_Shropshire.jpg

Mountain View's Kennedy Shropshire became her school's first girls wrestling state champion in 2021.

 Special Photo

Wrestler of the Year: Dianna Holmes, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Won her third state championship in the GHSA’s third season of girls wrestling

All-County Team

102: Kennedy Shropshire, Mountain View

State champion

102: Haley Zinninger, North Gwinnett

Fifth at state

112: Dianna Holmes, North Gwinnett

State champion

112: Alyssa Valdivia, Discovery

State runner-up

162: Rebecca Juarez, Parkview

State qualifier

197: Monserrat Nunez, Peachtree Ridge

Fourth at state

225: Mikal Jones, Meadowcreek

State qualifier

