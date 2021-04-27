Wrestler of the Year: Dianna Holmes, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Won her third state championship in the GHSA’s third season of girls wrestling
All-County Team
102: Kennedy Shropshire, Mountain View
State champion
102: Haley Zinninger, North Gwinnett
Fifth at state
112: Dianna Holmes, North Gwinnett
State champion
112: Alyssa Valdivia, Discovery
State runner-up
162: Rebecca Juarez, Parkview
State qualifier
197: Monserrat Nunez, Peachtree Ridge
Fourth at state
225: Mikal Jones, Meadowcreek
State qualifier
