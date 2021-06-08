Runner of the Year: Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
Class AAAAAAA state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash; sectional, region and county champ in the 100; sectional and region champ in the 200
Field Performer of the Year: Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, Sr.
Class AAAAAAA state champion in the long jump; sectional, region and county champion in the long jump; sixth at state in 100-meter dash
Coaches of the Year: Brad Kinser, Greater Atlanta Christian
Led the Spartans to the Class AAA state title and their first Gwinnett County championship
Terrence Melton, Hebron Christian
Led the Lions to the Class A Private state title, the first in program history
First Team
100: Trinity Rossum, GAC, Sr.
Class AAA state champion in 100, 200
200: Nia Wilson, GAC, Soph.
Class AAA runner-up in 100, 200
400: Sydney Harris, Buford, Soph.
Class AAAAAA state champion in 400
800: Morgan Collins, GAC, Soph.
Third in Class AAA in 800
1,600: Allie Wardle, Brookwood, Soph.
10th in Class AAAAAAA, fifth in 800
3,200: Ellie Brewer, Hebron, Jr.
Class A Private state champion in 3,200, 1,600, fifth in 800
100 hurdles: Danielle Jones, GAC, Sr.
Second in Class AAA in 100 hurdles, third in 300 hurdles
300 hurdles: Aliyah Irving, Brookwood, Jr.
Class AAAAAAA state champion in 300 hurdles
High jump: Danah Nembhard, Dacula, Fr.
Class AAAAAA runner-up in high jump
Long jump: Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, Jr.
Sixth in Class AAAAAAA in long jump
Triple jump: Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, Jr.
Class A Private runner-up in triple jump, second in 400, second in 300 hurdles
Pole vault: Nyla Thompson, GAC, Sr.
Class AAA state champion in pole vault
Shot put: Imani Washington, Wesleyan, Jr.
Class A Private state champion in shot put, runner-up in discus
Discus: Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, Soph.
Class AAAAAAA runner-up in discus, eighth in shot put
Second Team
100: Mariah Brooks, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
200: Trinity Price, Buford, Sr.
400: Madison Campbell, Brookwood, Soph.
800: Brooke Browning, Hebron, Jr.
1,600: Annette Rodriguez, Lanier, Sr.
3,200: Emily Guy, Mill Creek, Jr.
100 hurdles: Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, Jr.
300 hurdles: Ayden Drake, Providence Christian, Sr.
High jump: Eliza Bidwell, Mountain View, Jr.
Long jump: Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, Fr.
Triple jump: Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, Soph.
Pole vault: Caroline Snell, Buford, Sr.
Shot put: Mykhayla Carroll, Archer, Sr.
Discus: Samantha Smith, Grayson, Sr.
