Girls Player of the Year: Ari Manrique, Mill Creek, Sr.
California signee had 19 goals and nine assists, averaging more than a goal per half played
Girls Coach of the Year: Adel Mohsen, Brookwood
Led the Broncos to a 14-3-1 and the state quarterfinals while also serving as head coach of a boys team that made the second round of state
First Team
Stella Allen, Brookwood, Jr.
Had 31 goals, 15 assists
Morgan Amrozowicz, Mill Creek, Sr.
Had 8 goals, 12 assists with a point in every match
Micah Bryant, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
Had 25 goals, 17 assists
Carolyn Calzada, Buford, Jr.
8-AAAAAA Player of the Year anchored defense
Michaela English, Dacula, Sr.
Goalkeeper was Gwinnett Goal Club’s Player of the Year, three-year captain has more than 200 career saves
Hayley Foster, Norcross, Sr.
7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year had 32 goals, 8 assists
Layton Glisson, Hebron Christian, Sr.
Had 44 goals, 13 assists in 16 matches
Danielle Lewin, Collins Hill, Sr.
Had 41 goals, 14 assists
Ellie McIntyre, Mill Creek, Sr.
Defensive midfielder had 8 goals, 8 assists
Ayo Oke, Brookwood, Sr.
Had 8 goals, 18 assists
Timberly Peters, Parkview, Sr.
4-AAAAAAA Goalkeeper of the Year led Panthers
Second TeamVictoria Bahr, Buford, Jr.
Bree Barley, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Kaitlyn Bobo, Wesleyan, Jr.
Carley Borgelt, Buford, Jr.
Brooklynn Fugel, Mill Creek, Sr.
Kelly Hall, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Molly Hickman, Parkview, Sr.
Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill, Fr.
Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
Molly Pritchard, GAC, Jr.
Alli Treadwell, Buford, Fr.
Third Team
Emily Andrews, Lanier, Jr.
Aniyah Collier, Archer, Soph.
Damaris Gaines, Parkview, Sr.
Narissa Gaither, Parkview, Sr.
Christina Haber, Dacula, Sr.
Dani Henriquez, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Marie Listenbee, Grayson, Sr.
Jocelyn Ramos, Discovery, Jr.
Madeline Rash, GAC, Jr.
Savannah Singleton, Mill Creek, Sr.
Allie Wardle, Brookwood, Soph.
