LDSC_0034.JPG
Buy Now

Buford's Courtney Martin works behind the Johns Creek goal during a match this season.

 Will Hammock

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: G Juliana Pleck, Sr., Mill Creek

The senior proved to be a formidable last line of a defense for a unit that allowed just over five goals per game in a season in which the Hawks won the Area 7-7A/6A championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 7A/6A state playoffs. Pleck, who will play college lacrosse at Louisville, was also a Class 7A/6A All-State selection by Georgia's coaches for the second straight year

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Williamson, Mill Creek

Williamson guided the Hawks to a 12-5 record and the Area 7-7A/6A championship, as well as a berth in the Class 7A/6A state quarterfinals in 2021. It caps a coaching career in which he helped build one of Gwinnett County's top programs, including in 2019, when the Hawks were the first GCPS team to make the state championship match in a state runner-up season

FIRST TEAM

D Carolyn Braun, Sr., Mill Creek

A Molly Brown, Sr., Wesleyan

MF Triniti Cassidy, Soph., Brookwood

D Caylor Christman, Jr., Mountain View

A Lily Clawson, Sr., Mountain View

A Anna Rae Copeland, Jr., Wesleyan

MF Lauren Dobbs, Jr., Mill Creek

D Jordan Garrison, Sr., Buford

MF Courtney Martin, Sr., Buford

A Jordan Olivo, Jr., Buford

MF Maria Palomba, Sr., Mountain View

MF Claudia Tanksley, Jr., Parkview

G Aja Thomas, Jr., Brookwood

SECOND TEAM

D Lindsey Bowbliss, Jr., Mountain View

D Riah Burnett, Sr., Grayson

MF Caroline Coleman, Jr., Grayson

D Kearston Dixon, Sr., GAC

A Anna Katherine Estock, Sr., Parkview

MF Ella Fornek, Jr., Brookwood

A Anne Friese, Jr., Mill Creek

D Riley Harris, Sr., Mill Creek

MF Riley Keller, Sr., Wesleyan

D Annabelle Lawson, Jr., Wesleyan

G Emma Nydam, Sr., Wesleyan

MF Aislinn Pendergast, Jr., Mill Creek

A Lexi Tinker, Fr., Mill Creek

THIRD TEAM

D Lovette Choloh, Sr., Archer

A Mary Ellis Davies, Sr., GAC

D Shakena Jeune, Sr., Dacula

MF Kylee Kangas, Jr, Buford

A Alyssa Lewis, Soph., Mill Creek

MF Madelyn Long, Sr., Archer

G Madison McCoy, Soph., Buford

D Kaylee Moreland, Sr., Buford

D Alexandra Murphy, Sr., Wesleyan

A Amber Washkill, Jr., Archer

D Kendall Wilson, Fr., Mill Creek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.