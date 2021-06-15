PLAYER OF THE YEAR: G Juliana Pleck, Sr., Mill Creek
The senior proved to be a formidable last line of a defense for a unit that allowed just over five goals per game in a season in which the Hawks won the Area 7-7A/6A championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 7A/6A state playoffs. Pleck, who will play college lacrosse at Louisville, was also a Class 7A/6A All-State selection by Georgia's coaches for the second straight year
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Williamson, Mill Creek
Williamson guided the Hawks to a 12-5 record and the Area 7-7A/6A championship, as well as a berth in the Class 7A/6A state quarterfinals in 2021. It caps a coaching career in which he helped build one of Gwinnett County's top programs, including in 2019, when the Hawks were the first GCPS team to make the state championship match in a state runner-up season
FIRST TEAM
D Carolyn Braun, Sr., Mill Creek
A Molly Brown, Sr., Wesleyan
MF Triniti Cassidy, Soph., Brookwood
D Caylor Christman, Jr., Mountain View
A Lily Clawson, Sr., Mountain View
A Anna Rae Copeland, Jr., Wesleyan
MF Lauren Dobbs, Jr., Mill Creek
D Jordan Garrison, Sr., Buford
MF Courtney Martin, Sr., Buford
A Jordan Olivo, Jr., Buford
MF Maria Palomba, Sr., Mountain View
MF Claudia Tanksley, Jr., Parkview
G Aja Thomas, Jr., Brookwood
SECOND TEAM
D Lindsey Bowbliss, Jr., Mountain View
D Riah Burnett, Sr., Grayson
MF Caroline Coleman, Jr., Grayson
D Kearston Dixon, Sr., GAC
A Anna Katherine Estock, Sr., Parkview
MF Ella Fornek, Jr., Brookwood
A Anne Friese, Jr., Mill Creek
D Riley Harris, Sr., Mill Creek
MF Riley Keller, Sr., Wesleyan
D Annabelle Lawson, Jr., Wesleyan
G Emma Nydam, Sr., Wesleyan
MF Aislinn Pendergast, Jr., Mill Creek
A Lexi Tinker, Fr., Mill Creek
THIRD TEAM
D Lovette Choloh, Sr., Archer
A Mary Ellis Davies, Sr., GAC
D Shakena Jeune, Sr., Dacula
MF Kylee Kangas, Jr, Buford
A Alyssa Lewis, Soph., Mill Creek
MF Madelyn Long, Sr., Archer
G Madison McCoy, Soph., Buford
D Kaylee Moreland, Sr., Buford
D Alexandra Murphy, Sr., Wesleyan
A Amber Washkill, Jr., Archer
D Kendall Wilson, Fr., Mill Creek
