Peachtree Ridge's Yedam Lee poses for a photo on the high school campus.

 Dale Zanine

Player of the Year: Jada Richardson, Wesleyan, Sr.

Tied for sixth in Class A Private with rounds of 77 and 74

Coach of the Year: Mary Jane DeGuenther, Peachtree Ridge

Led the Lions to a state runner-up finish in Class AAAAAAA

FIRST TEAM

Grace Chung, Mill Creek, Jr.

Tied for ninth at state with rounds of 78 and 82, shot 74 at sectionals

Bridget Hoang, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Tied for ninth at state with rounds of 81 and 79, shot 77 at area

Rachel Hoang, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.

27th at state, shot 80 at area

Yedam Lee, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Tied for sixth at state with rounds of 77 and 79, shot 77 at area

Motoko Shimoji, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

Fourth at state with rounds of 74 and 78, won area with an 81

SECOND TEAM

Michaela Hawkins, Dacula, Sr.

Tatum Hendrickson, North Gwinnett, Soph.

Ella Sada, Mill Creek, Soph.

Kris Telenta, Buford, Jr.

Stacy Yoon, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

