Player of the Year: Jada Richardson, Wesleyan, Sr.
Tied for sixth in Class A Private with rounds of 77 and 74
Coach of the Year: Mary Jane DeGuenther, Peachtree Ridge
Led the Lions to a state runner-up finish in Class AAAAAAA
FIRST TEAM
Grace Chung, Mill Creek, Jr.
Tied for ninth at state with rounds of 78 and 82, shot 74 at sectionals
Bridget Hoang, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Tied for ninth at state with rounds of 81 and 79, shot 77 at area
Rachel Hoang, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.
27th at state, shot 80 at area
Yedam Lee, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Tied for sixth at state with rounds of 77 and 79, shot 77 at area
Motoko Shimoji, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Fourth at state with rounds of 74 and 78, won area with an 81
SECOND TEAM
Michaela Hawkins, Dacula, Sr.
Tatum Hendrickson, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Ella Sada, Mill Creek, Soph.
Kris Telenta, Buford, Jr.
Stacy Yoon, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.