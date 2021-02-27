WomanDivingHC1608_source.tif

Diver of the Year: Gillian Lee, Brookwood, Sr.

10th at the state meet; champion at Gwinnett County, Gwinnett Dive Invitational and Bettie Hudson Invitational

First Team

• Reagan Beaty, Wesleyan, Fr.

Seventh at state meet

• Dominique Goodman, Collins Hill, Soph.

Fourth at county; second at Gwinnett Dive Invitational

• Morgan Lemmings, North Gwinnett, Soph.

County runner-up; third at Gwinnett Dive Invitational

Second Team

Samantha Baker, Norcross, Jr.

Jordan Curland, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

Kenley Diaz, Norcross, Jr.

