Diver of the Year: Gillian Lee, Brookwood, Sr.
10th at the state meet; champion at Gwinnett County, Gwinnett Dive Invitational and Bettie Hudson Invitational
First Team
• Reagan Beaty, Wesleyan, Fr.
Seventh at state meet
• Dominique Goodman, Collins Hill, Soph.
Fourth at county; second at Gwinnett Dive Invitational
• Morgan Lemmings, North Gwinnett, Soph.
County runner-up; third at Gwinnett Dive Invitational
Second Team
Samantha Baker, Norcross, Jr.
Jordan Curland, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Kenley Diaz, Norcross, Jr.
