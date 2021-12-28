Ellie Brewer - Hebron Christian Academy - Senior.jpg

Hebron Christian’s Ellie Brewer races up a hill during the Class A Private state cross country meet.

 Atlanta Track Club

GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Emma Geaney, Parkview, Sr.

Third in Class AAAAAAA with a Gwinnett-best state time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds; Region 4-AAAAAAA champion in 19:07; sixth at county in 19:39

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad McDaniel, Wesleyan

Led the Wolves to their second straight Class A Private state championship

FIRST TEAM

Kyra Andrews, Norcross, Jr.

Eighth at state, Region 7-AAAAAAA champion, county runner-up

Ellie Brewer, Hebron, Sr.

State runner-up, Region 5-A Private runner-up, county champion

Brooke Browning, Hebron, Sr.

Third at state, third at region, seventh at county

Emily Guy, Mill Creek, Sr.

Fifth at state, Region 8-AAAAAAA champion, third at county

Iris Porter, North Gwinnett, Sr.

17th at state, second at region

Haley Primm, Parkview, Jr.

13th at state, third at region, ninth at county

Allie Wardle, Brookwood, Jr.

18th at state, second at region, fourth at county

SECOND TEAM

Sacha Brickey, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Ellie Brink, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Jaimie Chen, Parkview, Sr.

Emily Cragin, Archer, Jr.

Kallie Henderson, Mountain View, Jr.

Georgia Piper, Hebron, Sr.

Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, Fr.

THIRD TEAM

Julie Anne Bush, Wesleyan, Soph.

Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett, Jr.

Lyric Minter, Duluth, Sr.

Hannah Mobley, Brookwood, Sr.

Kathryn Scales, Mill Creek, Sr.

Trinity Thurman, Brookwood, Soph.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.