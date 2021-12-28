urgent 2021 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Girls Cross Country From staff reports Dec 28, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hebron Christian’s Ellie Brewer races up a hill during the Class A Private state cross country meet. Atlanta Track Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Emma Geaney, Parkview, Sr.Third in Class AAAAAAA with a Gwinnett-best state time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds; Region 4-AAAAAAA champion in 19:07; sixth at county in 19:39GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad McDaniel, Wesleyan Led the Wolves to their second straight Class A Private state championshipFIRST TEAMKyra Andrews, Norcross, Jr.Eighth at state, Region 7-AAAAAAA champion, county runner-upEllie Brewer, Hebron, Sr.State runner-up, Region 5-A Private runner-up, county championBrooke Browning, Hebron, Sr.Third at state, third at region, seventh at countyEmily Guy, Mill Creek, Sr.Fifth at state, Region 8-AAAAAAA champion, third at countyIris Porter, North Gwinnett, Sr.17th at state, second at regionHaley Primm, Parkview, Jr.13th at state, third at region, ninth at countyAllie Wardle, Brookwood, Jr. 18th at state, second at region, fourth at countySECOND TEAMSacha Brickey, North Gwinnett, Sr.Ellie Brink, North Gwinnett, Sr.Jaimie Chen, Parkview, Sr.Emily Cragin, Archer, Jr.Kallie Henderson, Mountain View, Jr.Georgia Piper, Hebron, Sr.Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, Fr.THIRD TEAMJulie Anne Bush, Wesleyan, Soph.Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett, Jr.Lyric Minter, Duluth, Sr.Hannah Mobley, Brookwood, Sr.Kathryn Scales, Mill Creek, Sr.Trinity Thurman, Brookwood, Soph. 