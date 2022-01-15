Offensive Players of the Year: QB Sam Horn, Collins Hill, Sr.
Completed 337 of 480 passes for 3,986 yards and 37 touchdowns; rushed 62 times for 621 yards and seven TDs; averaged 41 yards per punt
WR Travis Hunter, Collins Hill, Sr.
Caught 85 passes for 1,284 yards and 12 TDs, in addition to throwing a TD pass and running for a score; had 25 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble on defense
Defensive Player of the Year: DE Asani Redwood, Collins Hill, Sr.
Had 127 tackles (76 solos, 45 for losses), 19 sacks, 62 quarterback hurries and four caused fumbles
Coach of the Year: Cam Jones, Duluth
Led the Wildcats to their first playoff appearance since 1994, and to their first state playoff appearance since 1986
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood, Jr.
Completed 234 of 371 passes for 3,392 yards, 32 TDs; rushed for 645 yards, 7 TDs
RB Alexander Diggs, Brookwood, Sr.
Rushed for 747 yards, 11 TDs; caught 56 passes for 986 yards, 8 TDs
RB Kyle Efford, Dacula, Sr.
8-AAAAAA Player of the Year rushed for 1,180 yards, 20 TDs; had 160 tackles as a linebacker
WR Isaiah Bond, Buford, Sr.
Had 45 catches for 1,004 yards (22.3/catch), 7 TDs, 1 kickoff return TD
WR D.J. Moore, Archer, Sr.
Had 35 catches for 629 yards, 6 TDs, 1 TD run, 30.9-yard kick return average, 1 punt return TD
WR Nakai Poole, Norcross, Jr.
Had 40 catches for 703 yards, 11 TDs
TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood, Sr.
Caught 48 passes for 929 yards (19.4/catch), 7 TDs
OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview, Sr.
86 percent blocking grade, 75 knockdown blocks, 0 sacks allowed
OL Luke Jones, Lanier, Sr.
92 percent blocking grade, 55 pancake blocks, 0 sacks allowed in three seasons
OL Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
All-state tackle anchored Spartans’ line, grading over 90 percent
OL Jaaymen Rochelle, North Gwinnett, Sr.
91 percent blocking grade, 98 percent effort grade, 15 pancake blocks
OL Griffin Scroggs, Grayson, Sr.
88 percent blocking grade, 72 knockdown blocks
LS Christian Epling, Mill Creek, Sr.
Virginia Tech signee is Kohl’s No. 1 senior snapper in Georgia
ATH C.J. Clinkscales, Buford, Sr.
8-AAAAAA Athlete of the Year rushed for 826 yards, 8 TDs, caught 9 passes for 78 yards
PK Brooks Sturgeon, Wesleyan, Sr.
Made 13 of 18 FGs with long of 50, 31 of 33 PATs; averaged 41.2 yards on punts
DEFENSE
DL Jaylen George, Collins Hill, Sr.
Had 108 tackles (28 for losses), 10 sacks, 22 QB hurries; also starter on offensive line
DL Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Had 95 tackles (80 solos, 58 for losses), 19 sacks, 15 QB hurries
DL Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Had 47 tackles (35 solos, 17 for losses), 8 sacks, 18 QB hurries
LB Zakye Barker, Norcross, Sr.
Had 149 tackles (94 solos, 39 for losses), 3 sacks, 9 QB hurries, 5 caused fumbles, 1 interception
LB Dion Crawford, Collins Hill, Jr.
Had 97 tackles (68 solos, 24 1/2 for losses), 14 1/2 sacks, 22 QB hurries
LB Ryan Green, Shiloh, Sr.
Had 107 tackles (21 for losses), 7 sacks, 1 interception
LB Jalen Smith, Grayson, Jr.
Had 173 tackles (107 solos, 14 1/2 for losses), 10 sacks, 13 QB hurries
LB Aubrey Smith, Buford, Sr.
Had 121 tackles (14 for losses), 10 QB pressures, 4 sacks and 2 caused fumbles
DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, Grayson, Sr.
Had 40 tackles (35 solos, 7 for losses), 3 interceptions
DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Jr.
Had 77 tackles (57 solos), 5 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 2 defensive TDs, 6 offensive TDs, 1 kick return TD
DB Will Hardy, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Had 133 tackles, 8 interceptions (1 for TD); caught 40 passes for 707 yards, 7 TDs, 1 TD run
DB Bryghton Peters, Norcross, Sr.
Had 47 tackles (37 solos), 5 interceptions, 21 pass breakups
DB Caleb Wooden, Archer, Sr.
Had 52 tackles, 4 interceptions (1 for TD), 1 punt return TD
ATH Xavier Wright, Shiloh, Sr.
8-AAAAAA Two-Way Player of the Year had 37 tackles, 7 interceptions (1 for TD); had 25 catches for 354 yards, 3 TDs as WR/QB/RB on offense
P Eddie Park, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Averaged county-best 44.2 yards on 52 punts
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Lonnie Ratliff, Duluth, Sr.
RB Khyair Spain, Parkview, Soph.
RB Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett, Sr.
WR Rishon Spencer, Duluth, Sr.
WR Mike Matthews, Parkview, Soph.
WR Zion Taylor, Parkview, Jr.
TE Ethan Davis, Collins Hill, Jr.
OL J.T. Hill, Brookwood, Sr.
OL Rylan Little, Mill Creek, Sr.
OL Paul Mubenga, Buford, Jr.
OL Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill, Sr.
OL Brian Williams, Archer, Jr.
LS Joe Miller, Buford, Sr.
ATH JoJo Stone, Grayson, Soph.
PK Trace Butcher, Mill Creek, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Kristopher Cassel, Meadowcreek, Sr.
DL Manny Gyamfi, Mountain View, Soph.
DL Josiah Wyatt, Buford, Sr.
LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek, Jr.
LB Roberto Bryant, Collins Hill, Sr.
LB Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett, Jr.
LB V.J. Payne, Buford, Sr.
LB Malik Spencer, Buford, Sr.
DB Jordan Buchanan, North Gwinnett, Sr.
DB Will Green, Dacula, Jr.
DB Christian Harris, Collins Hill, Sr.
DB Jonathan Mathis, Norcross, Jr.
DB Jake Pope, Buford, Sr.
ATH K.J. Bolden, Buford, Soph.
P Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek, Jr.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Ashton Daniels, Buford, Sr.
RB Donovan Journey, Mill Creek, Sr.
RB Joe Taylor, Grayson, Jr.
RB Victor Venn, Buford, Sr.
WR Frank Osorio, Archer, Sr.
WR Cam Pedro, Collins Hill, Sr.
WR Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek, Jr.
TE Lawson Luckie, Norcross, Jr.
OL Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek, Soph.
OL Christian Culbreth, Shiloh, Sr.
OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr. Grayson, Soph.
OL Miada Jones, Norcross, Jr.
OL Robby Watson, Collins Hill, Sr.
LS Sam Lindsey, Parkview, Jr.
ATH Spenser Anderson, Collins Hill, Sr.
PK Alejandro Mata, Buford, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Justin Greene, Mountain View, Soph.
DL Eddrick Houston, Buford, Soph.
DL Trey Smith, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
DL Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek, Soph.
LB Jayden Bethea, Dacula, Jr.
LB Derrell Farrar, Grayson, Sr.
LB Malcolm McCain, Brookwood, Jr.
LB Lassana Simaga, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
DB Patrick Campbell, Brookwood, Sr.
DB Jayden Davis, Collins Hill, Jr.
DB Jayvon Henderson, Mill Creek, Sr.
DB Jack Luttrell, Hebron Christian, Jr.
DB Brice Pollock, Shiloh, Jr.
ATH Michael Daugherty, Grayson, Jr.
P Branan Rountree, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
