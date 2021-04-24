Wrestler of the Year: Clint Gilbert, Collins Hill, Sr.
After helping the Eagles’ football team to a state runner-up finish, went 13-0 and won his third state championship
Coach of the Year: Tom Beuglas, Buford
Led the Wolves to a sweep of the Class AAAAAA traditional and duals state titles
FIRST TEAM
106 pounds: Rylan Ibold, Buford, Fr.
26-0, Class AAAAAA state champion, 8-AAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion
113: Cabe Doker, Lanier, Soph.
30-6, Class AAAAAA state runner-up, 8-AAAAAA runner-up, Gwinnett champion
120: Wade Hipp, Archer, Sr.
26-5, Class AAAAAAA state runner-up, 7-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett runner-up
126: Tyler Henley, Buford, Jr.
22-4, third in Class AAAAAA, 8-AAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion
132: Nick Cambria, Buford, Sr.
28-3, Class AAAAAA state runner-up, 8-AAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion
138: Tyler Garrett, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
24-6, third in Class AAA, 4-AAA champion, third in Gwinnett
145: Florin Myndresku, Archer, Jr.
32-2, third in Class AAAAAAA, 7-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion
152: Grayson Santee, Buford, Fr.
16-2, fourth in Class AAAAAA, 8-AAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion
160: Joey Bambinelli, Mill Creek, Jr.
36-2, third in Class AAAAAAA, 8-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion
170: Armond Jones, Mountain View, Jr.
18-1, third in Class AAAAAAA, 8-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion
182: Sam Schmitt, Wesleyan, Sr.
15-2, Class A state runner-up, 6-A champion, Gwinnett champion
195: Landen Moss, Brookwood, Soph.
26-1, Class AAAAAAA state champion, 4-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion
220: Nathan Lucas, North Gwinnett, Sr.
11-9, 8-AAAAAAA champion
285: Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan, Sr.
14-2, Class A state runner-up, 6-A champion, Gwinnett champion
SECOND TEAM
106: Jacob Cox, Brookwood, Sr.
113: Vernon Rogers, Archer, Sr.
120: Gavin Pope, Buford, Fr.
126: Grant Turner, Mill Creek, Jr.
132: Lex Hennebaul, Mountain View, Soph.
138: Xavier Bentley, Brookwood, Jr.
145: Jordan Eccleston, Mountain View, Sr.
152: Kiernan Sherwood, North Gwinnett, Jr.
160: Talen Thompson, Buford, Jr.
170: Aaron Riner, Buford, Fr.
182: Richard Ransom, Collins Hill, Jr.
195: Gavin Guerra, Mill Creek, Jr.
220: John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.
285: Shakwan McKnight, Norcross, Soph.
