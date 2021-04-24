DSC_4077.jpg

Brookwood’s Landen Moss celebrates after his match with Forsyth Central’s Zac Redecker in the 182 pound AAAAAAA state championship in Macon.

 Anthony Stalcup

Wrestler of the Year: Clint Gilbert, Collins Hill, Sr.

After helping the Eagles’ football team to a state runner-up finish, went 13-0 and won his third state championship

Coach of the Year: Tom Beuglas, Buford

Led the Wolves to a sweep of the Class AAAAAA traditional and duals state titles

FIRST TEAM

106 pounds: Rylan Ibold, Buford, Fr.

26-0, Class AAAAAA state champion, 8-AAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion

113: Cabe Doker, Lanier, Soph.

30-6, Class AAAAAA state runner-up, 8-AAAAAA runner-up, Gwinnett champion

120: Wade Hipp, Archer, Sr.

26-5, Class AAAAAAA state runner-up, 7-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett runner-up

126: Tyler Henley, Buford, Jr.

22-4, third in Class AAAAAA, 8-AAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion

132: Nick Cambria, Buford, Sr.

28-3, Class AAAAAA state runner-up, 8-AAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion

138: Tyler Garrett, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

24-6, third in Class AAA, 4-AAA champion, third in Gwinnett

145: Florin Myndresku, Archer, Jr.

32-2, third in Class AAAAAAA, 7-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion

152: Grayson Santee, Buford, Fr.

16-2, fourth in Class AAAAAA, 8-AAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion

160: Joey Bambinelli, Mill Creek, Jr.

36-2, third in Class AAAAAAA, 8-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion

170: Armond Jones, Mountain View, Jr.

18-1, third in Class AAAAAAA, 8-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion

182: Sam Schmitt, Wesleyan, Sr.

15-2, Class A state runner-up, 6-A champion, Gwinnett champion

195: Landen Moss, Brookwood, Soph.

26-1, Class AAAAAAA state champion, 4-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett champion

220: Nathan Lucas, North Gwinnett, Sr.

11-9, 8-AAAAAAA champion

285: Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan, Sr.

14-2, Class A state runner-up, 6-A champion, Gwinnett champion

SECOND TEAM

106: Jacob Cox, Brookwood, Sr.

113: Vernon Rogers, Archer, Sr.

120: Gavin Pope, Buford, Fr.

126: Grant Turner, Mill Creek, Jr.

132: Lex Hennebaul, Mountain View, Soph.

138: Xavier Bentley, Brookwood, Jr.

145: Jordan Eccleston, Mountain View, Sr.

152: Kiernan Sherwood, North Gwinnett, Jr.

160: Talen Thompson, Buford, Jr.

170: Aaron Riner, Buford, Fr.

182: Richard Ransom, Collins Hill, Jr.

195: Gavin Guerra, Mill Creek, Jr.

220: John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.

285: Shakwan McKnight, Norcross, Soph.

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.