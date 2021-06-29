BDSC_0938.JPG

Parkview’s Andrew Todd (3) and Dacula’s Ben Butcher (2) battle for first place in the 3,200-meter run in the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships at Peachtree Ridge.

Runner of the Year: Isaiah Bond, Buford, Jr.

State champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash

Field Performer of the Year: Adam Watkins, Dacula, Sr.

State, sectional, region and county champion in the shot put and discus

Coach of the Year: Matt Henson, Parkview

Led the Panthers to a Gwinnett-best sixth-place finish in Class AAAAAAA

First Team

100: Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, Sr.

State runner-up, county runner-up; also state runner-up, county champ in 200; region champion in both

200: Leon Christian, Parkview, Sr.

Third at state, county runner-up; also third at state, third at county in 100

400: Christopher Coleman, South Gwinnett, Soph.

Third at state, region champion, county runner-up

800: Will Bray, Brookwood, Sr.

Sixth at state; also seventh at state, county champion in 1,600

1,600: Ben Butcher, Dacula, Sr.

Fourth at state, region champion; also state, region, county champion in 3,200

3,200: Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, Sr.

Fourth at state, region champion; also eighth at state, region champion in 1,600

110 hurdles: Jacari Simpson, Mill Creek, Sr.

State champion

300 hurdles: Walker Hanley, Brookwood, Sr.

State runner-up, region champion; also region champion in 110 hurdles

High jump: Maurice Thomas, Discovery, Jr.

Third at state, region champion, county runner-up

Long jump: Frank Osorio, Archer, Jr.

State champion, third at region

Triple jump: Elijah Williams, Providence Christian, Sr.

State runner-up; also state champion in long jump

Pole vault: Tyler Farris, Dacula, Jr.

Sixth at state, region champion

Shot put: Garrett Brophy, Grayson, Sr.

State champion, region champion, county runner-up

Discus: Cody Brown, Parkview, Sr.

Fourth at state, region champion, county runner-up; also eighth at state, region runner-up in shot put

Second Team

100: Victor Venn, Buford, Jr.

200: Andrew Spearman, Archer, Sr.

400: Methias Carter, Mountain View, Soph.

800: Vino Glover, Collins Hill, Sr.

1,600: Mac Howie, Wesleyan, Sr.

3,200: Caden Hall, Parkview, Jr.

110 hurdles: Victor Payne, Buford, Jr.

300 hurdles: Christion Barker, Shiloh, Jr.

High jump: Bryce Fleetwood, Parkview, Sr.

Long jump: Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview, Sr.

Triple jump: Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Pole vault: Owen Anderson, Mill Creek, Fr.

Shot put: Pierce Brown, Archer, Sr.

Discus: Langston Jones, Brookwood, Jr.

