Runner of the Year: Isaiah Bond, Buford, Jr.
State champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash
Field Performer of the Year: Adam Watkins, Dacula, Sr.
State, sectional, region and county champion in the shot put and discus
Coach of the Year: Matt Henson, Parkview
Led the Panthers to a Gwinnett-best sixth-place finish in Class AAAAAAA
First Team
100: Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, Sr.
State runner-up, county runner-up; also state runner-up, county champ in 200; region champion in both
200: Leon Christian, Parkview, Sr.
Third at state, county runner-up; also third at state, third at county in 100
400: Christopher Coleman, South Gwinnett, Soph.
Third at state, region champion, county runner-up
800: Will Bray, Brookwood, Sr.
Sixth at state; also seventh at state, county champion in 1,600
1,600: Ben Butcher, Dacula, Sr.
Fourth at state, region champion; also state, region, county champion in 3,200
3,200: Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, Sr.
Fourth at state, region champion; also eighth at state, region champion in 1,600
110 hurdles: Jacari Simpson, Mill Creek, Sr.
State champion
300 hurdles: Walker Hanley, Brookwood, Sr.
State runner-up, region champion; also region champion in 110 hurdles
High jump: Maurice Thomas, Discovery, Jr.
Third at state, region champion, county runner-up
Long jump: Frank Osorio, Archer, Jr.
State champion, third at region
Triple jump: Elijah Williams, Providence Christian, Sr.
State runner-up; also state champion in long jump
Pole vault: Tyler Farris, Dacula, Jr.
Sixth at state, region champion
Shot put: Garrett Brophy, Grayson, Sr.
State champion, region champion, county runner-up
Discus: Cody Brown, Parkview, Sr.
Fourth at state, region champion, county runner-up; also eighth at state, region runner-up in shot put
Second Team
100: Victor Venn, Buford, Jr.
200: Andrew Spearman, Archer, Sr.
400: Methias Carter, Mountain View, Soph.
800: Vino Glover, Collins Hill, Sr.
1,600: Mac Howie, Wesleyan, Sr.
3,200: Caden Hall, Parkview, Jr.
110 hurdles: Victor Payne, Buford, Jr.
300 hurdles: Christion Barker, Shiloh, Jr.
High jump: Bryce Fleetwood, Parkview, Sr.
Long jump: Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview, Sr.
Triple jump: Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Pole vault: Owen Anderson, Mill Creek, Fr.
Shot put: Pierce Brown, Archer, Sr.
Discus: Langston Jones, Brookwood, Jr.
