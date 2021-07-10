Boys Players of the Year: Kadeem Agard, South Gwinnett, Sr.
Gwinnett Goal Club, Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year had 43 goals and 12 assists, earning Gatorade State Player of the Year honors
Sekou Agard, South Gwinnett, Sr.
Midfielder sparked Comets’ attack with 16 goals, 20 assists in Final Four run
Boys Coach of the Year: Guillermo Vallejo, Wesleyan
Led the Wolves to the Class A Private state championship
First Team
Carlos Garcia, Parkview, Soph.
4-AAAAAAA Midfielder of the Year had 9 goals, 7 assists
Ezra Hoffman, Mountain View, Jr.
Had 15 goals, 5 assists
Ethan Hunter, Duluth, Sr.
7-AAAAAAA MVP, Midfielder of the Year
Nick Kosut, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
8-AAAAAAA Midfielder of the Year had 11 goals, 6 assists
Aidan Kresl, Wesleyan, Jr.
Goalkeeper had 8 shutouts, made 14 saves, 3 PK saves in state finals
Rosemond Lekeaka, Mill Creek, Sr.
7-AAAAAAA Forward of the Year had 11 goals, 7 assists in 12 matches
Kevin Lupercio, Collins Hill, Sr.
8-AAAAAAA Goalkeeper of the Year had six shutouts
Brian Naranjo, Berkmar, Jr.
4-AAAAAAA Defender of the Year
Rio Onwumere, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
8-AAAAAAA Defender of the Year
Cris Sanchez, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
8-AAAAAA Player of the Year led team in assists
Kevin Zepeda, Central Gwinnett, Soph.
Goal Club Player of the Year for AAAAAAA-A
Second Team
Ervin Alic, Grayson, Soph.
Barzee Blama, Archer, Soph.
Alex Gomas, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill, Jr.
August Larson, Providence Christian, Soph.
Tyler Parnell, Parkview, Sr.
James Rojo Cervantes, Discovery, Sr.
Jay Santos, Discovery, Sr.
Josh Taylor, Parkview, Sr.
Nathan Walker, Brookwood, Jr.
Jason Withrow, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Third Team
Nour Alamri, Collins Hill, Sr.
Jose Cabrera, Berkmar, Sr.
Alex Chimbanda, Norcross, Soph.
Rafael Fernandez, Mountain View, Sr.
Daniel Guzman-Mendez, Lanier, Sr.
Cristo Martinez, Wesleyan, Soph.
Josh Mott, Buford, Soph.
Sidi Ndiaye, Archer, Sr.
Caleb Rolon, South Gwinnett, Sr.
Jacob Rolon, South Gwinnett, Sr.
Stephane Shongo, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
