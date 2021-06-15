x_KEN2973.jpg
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LSM Thomas Lowman, Sr., Greater Atlanta Christian

The senior fulfilled the main duties of his specialty position by playing lockdown defense on GAC's strongest opposing attackers and coming up with 70 groundballs. However, Lowman also contributed with transition offense, including seven goals and two assists and was a two-way force in helping the Spartans to a berth in the Class 7A/6A state semifinals. Lowman has signed to play college lacrosse at Michigan

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Ball, Greater Atlanta Christian

Ball led the Spartans to a 14-8 overall record, including the Area 1-A-AAAAA championship, and a berth in the Class A-AAAAA state semifinals. The latter marked the fifth straight appearance in the quarterfinals or beyond in the state playoffs.

FIRST TEAM

FOGO Aidan Bailey, Sr., GAC

A Mikey Canavan, Sr., Buford

MF James Canipe, Soph., GAC

G Chandler Copenhaver, Jr., Wesleyan

LSM Colin Davis, Soph., North Gwinnett

A Ed Downey, Sr., Mill Creek

A Mason Duriez, Sr., GAC

MF Nick Eliacin, Sr., North Gwinnett

MF Parker Emmett, Sr., Mill Creek

DMF Will Gary, Jr., GAC

D Hudson Higgins, Sr., GAC

D Davis Peek, Jr.., Buford

FOGO Jackson Rogers, Jr., North Gwinnett

G Davis Wheeler, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

SECOND TEAM

A Jack Bunson, Sr., Parkview

MF Max Calabrese, Sr., Mill Creek

G Matthew Canavan, Soph., Buford

A Tyler Casey, Sr., North Gwinnett

LSM Korbin Clack, Soph., Buford

D Lennon Connolly, Jr. Mill Creek

FOGO Andrew Dawson, Jr., Buford

D Jameson Hynds, Soph., Buford

A Cooper Jopling, Jr., North Gwinnett

A Na'im Moss, Sr., GAC

MF Joseph Rose, Sr., GAC

MF Zack Salo, Jr., Buford

D Daunte Shaw, Sr., Mill Creek

MF Riley Shaw., Sr., Peachtree Ridge

D Luke Warren, Soph., North Gwinnett

THIRD TEAM

FOGO Zach Blanton, Jr., Wesleyan

MF Nathan Burt, Sr., Parkview

A Ryan Craig, Sr., Parkview

MF Ashton Daniels, Jr., Buford

A Andrew Duffy, Jr., Mill Creek

D Logan Evans, Sr., GAC

D Carson Garrison, Sr., Buford

D Davis Green, Sr. Peachtree Ridge

A Palmer Hayes, Jr., Grayson

D Cole Jenkins, Jr., Parkview

MF Nick Kava, Sr., Mill Creek

LSM Jack Mapstone, Jr., Parkview

MF Harrison Voelzke, Fr., GAC

G Brayden Williams, Soph., Mill Creek

G Quad Williams, Jr., GAC

