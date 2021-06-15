PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LSM Thomas Lowman, Sr., Greater Atlanta Christian
The senior fulfilled the main duties of his specialty position by playing lockdown defense on GAC's strongest opposing attackers and coming up with 70 groundballs. However, Lowman also contributed with transition offense, including seven goals and two assists and was a two-way force in helping the Spartans to a berth in the Class 7A/6A state semifinals. Lowman has signed to play college lacrosse at Michigan
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Ball, Greater Atlanta Christian
Ball led the Spartans to a 14-8 overall record, including the Area 1-A-AAAAA championship, and a berth in the Class A-AAAAA state semifinals. The latter marked the fifth straight appearance in the quarterfinals or beyond in the state playoffs.
FIRST TEAM
FOGO Aidan Bailey, Sr., GAC
A Mikey Canavan, Sr., Buford
MF James Canipe, Soph., GAC
G Chandler Copenhaver, Jr., Wesleyan
LSM Colin Davis, Soph., North Gwinnett
A Ed Downey, Sr., Mill Creek
A Mason Duriez, Sr., GAC
MF Nick Eliacin, Sr., North Gwinnett
MF Parker Emmett, Sr., Mill Creek
DMF Will Gary, Jr., GAC
D Hudson Higgins, Sr., GAC
D Davis Peek, Jr.., Buford
FOGO Jackson Rogers, Jr., North Gwinnett
G Davis Wheeler, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
SECOND TEAM
A Jack Bunson, Sr., Parkview
MF Max Calabrese, Sr., Mill Creek
G Matthew Canavan, Soph., Buford
A Tyler Casey, Sr., North Gwinnett
LSM Korbin Clack, Soph., Buford
D Lennon Connolly, Jr. Mill Creek
FOGO Andrew Dawson, Jr., Buford
D Jameson Hynds, Soph., Buford
A Cooper Jopling, Jr., North Gwinnett
A Na'im Moss, Sr., GAC
MF Joseph Rose, Sr., GAC
MF Zack Salo, Jr., Buford
D Daunte Shaw, Sr., Mill Creek
MF Riley Shaw., Sr., Peachtree Ridge
D Luke Warren, Soph., North Gwinnett
THIRD TEAM
FOGO Zach Blanton, Jr., Wesleyan
MF Nathan Burt, Sr., Parkview
A Ryan Craig, Sr., Parkview
MF Ashton Daniels, Jr., Buford
A Andrew Duffy, Jr., Mill Creek
D Logan Evans, Sr., GAC
D Carson Garrison, Sr., Buford
D Davis Green, Sr. Peachtree Ridge
A Palmer Hayes, Jr., Grayson
D Cole Jenkins, Jr., Parkview
MF Nick Kava, Sr., Mill Creek
LSM Jack Mapstone, Jr., Parkview
MF Harrison Voelzke, Fr., GAC
G Brayden Williams, Soph., Mill Creek
G Quad Williams, Jr., GAC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.