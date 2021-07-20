urgent 2021 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Boys Golf From Staff Reports Jul 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Peachtree Ridge's Billy Abdow plays out of a bunker in the Area 4-AAAAAAA Tournament. Will Hammock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Player of the Year: Jackson Buchanan, Buford, Sr.Finished sixth at state with rounds of 71 and 72, area champ with a 69, shot season-low 64 at the Trojan InvitationalCoach of the Year: Justin Johnson, Buford Led his team to a sixth-place finish in the Class AAAAAA State TournamentFIRST TEAMBilly Abdow, Peachtree Ridge, Fr.Tied for ninth at state with rounds of 77 and 75, area medalist with a 70Ben Jackson, Wesleyan, Soph.Tied for 15th at state with rounds of 78 and 74Ethan Kelly, Collins Hill, Jr.Area runner-up with a 73Hunter Phillips, Buford, Soph. Success! Tied for 23rd at state with rounds of 76 and 78, shot 76 at areaWill Ranieri, Brookwood, Sr.Tied for 23rd at state with rounds of 81 and 81, shot 73 at sectionals, 75 at areaThomas Reid, Brookwood, Fr.Tied for 23rd at state with rounds of 81 and 81, shot 73 at sectionals, 80 at areaSECOND TEAMAiden Andersen, Buford, Soph.Alex Gray, Mill Creek, Soph.Sam Haynes, Buford, Jr.Alex Holcomb, Wesleyan, Fr.Cooper Joy, North Gwinnett, Fr.Walt Smith, Buford, Sr. 