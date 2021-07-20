DSC_0190.JPG

Peachtree Ridge's Billy Abdow plays out of a bunker in the Area 4-AAAAAAA Tournament.

 Will Hammock

Player of the Year: Jackson Buchanan, Buford, Sr.

Finished sixth at state with rounds of 71 and 72, area champ with a 69, shot season-low 64 at the Trojan Invitational

Coach of the Year: Justin Johnson, Buford

Led his team to a sixth-place finish in the Class AAAAAA State Tournament

FIRST TEAM

Billy Abdow, Peachtree Ridge, Fr.

Tied for ninth at state with rounds of 77 and 75, area medalist with a 70

Ben Jackson, Wesleyan, Soph.

Tied for 15th at state with rounds of 78 and 74

Ethan Kelly, Collins Hill, Jr.

Area runner-up with a 73

Hunter Phillips, Buford, Soph.

Tied for 23rd at state with rounds of 76 and 78, shot 76 at area

Will Ranieri, Brookwood, Sr.

Tied for 23rd at state with rounds of 81 and 81, shot 73 at sectionals, 75 at area

Thomas Reid, Brookwood, Fr.

Tied for 23rd at state with rounds of 81 and 81, shot 73 at sectionals, 80 at area

SECOND TEAM

Aiden Andersen, Buford, Soph.

Alex Gray, Mill Creek, Soph.

Sam Haynes, Buford, Jr.

Alex Holcomb, Wesleyan, Fr.

Cooper Joy, North Gwinnett, Fr.

Walt Smith, Buford, Sr.

