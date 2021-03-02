2021 GWINNETT DAILY POST ALL-COUNTY BOYS DIVING
Diver of the Year: Jacob Price, Wesleyan, Sr.
Repeated as Gwinnett’s top diver after placing fifth at state with a score of 483.85 points
First Team
• Carter Bennett, Parkview, Sr.
Ninth at state meet; Gwinnett County runner-up
• Lance Deane, Parkview, Soph.
10th at state; fourth at county
• Nick Stark, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Seventh at state meet with 481.30 points; Gwinnett County champion
Second Team
Luke Frierson, Archer, Soph.
Haven Maruyama, Parkview, Jr.
Samuel Tennell, Mountain View, Jr.
