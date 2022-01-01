500_2265.jpg
Mill Creek’s Ethan Nordman runs to a third-place finish in Class AAAAAAA in Carrollton.

 Anthony Stalcup

BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, Sr.

Won the Class AAAAAA state championship with a Gwinnett-best time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds; won the Region 8-AAAAAA title in 16:31 and won Gwinnett County championship in 15:48

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Christie, Mill Creek

Led the Hawks to the Class AAAAAAA state championship

FIRST TEAM

Miles Ferguson, Archer, Sr.

Region 7-AAAAAAA champion, county runner-up

Caden Hall, Parkview, Sr.

Fourth at state, Region 4-AAAAAAA champion, fifth at county

Steven McCartney, Archer, Jr.

Eighth at state, second at region, fourth at county

Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, Sr.

Third at state, Region 8-AAAAAAA champion, third at county

Yianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett, Sr.

17th at state, second at region, 10th at county

Andy Salgado, Shiloh, Sr.

12th at state, second at region, seventh at county

Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, Soph.

14th at state, fourth at region, 23rd at county

SECOND TEAM

Jonah Harper, Brookwood, Sr.

Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, Jr.

Joseph Kim, Mill Creek, Sr.

Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan, Sr.

Jake Peters, Mill Creek, Sr.

Shahzeb Rashid, Mill Creek, Sr.

Hayden Squires, Dacula, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Addison Alsobrook, GAC, Jr.

Josiah Asfaw, GAC, Jr.

Carter Dehnke, Brookwood, Soph.

Eli Griggs, Mill Creek, Soph.

Chance Jones, Dacula, Jr.

Will Ort, Mill Creek, Sr.

Corbin Squires, Dacula, Fr.

