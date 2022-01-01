urgent 2021 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Boys Cross Country From Staff Reports Jan 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mill Creek’s Ethan Nordman runs to a third-place finish in Class AAAAAAA in Carrollton. Anthony Stalcup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, Sr.Won the Class AAAAAA state championship with a Gwinnett-best time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds; won the Region 8-AAAAAA title in 16:31 and won Gwinnett County championship in 15:48BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Christie, Mill Creek Led the Hawks to the Class AAAAAAA state championshipFIRST TEAMMiles Ferguson, Archer, Sr.Region 7-AAAAAAA champion, county runner-upCaden Hall, Parkview, Sr.Fourth at state, Region 4-AAAAAAA champion, fifth at countySteven McCartney, Archer, Jr.Eighth at state, second at region, fourth at countyEthan Nordman, Mill Creek, Sr.Third at state, Region 8-AAAAAAA champion, third at countyYianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett, Sr.17th at state, second at region, 10th at countyAndy Salgado, Shiloh, Sr.12th at state, second at region, seventh at countyCharlie Thomas, Brookwood, Soph. 14th at state, fourth at region, 23rd at countySECOND TEAMJonah Harper, Brookwood, Sr.Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, Jr.Joseph Kim, Mill Creek, Sr.Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan, Sr.Jake Peters, Mill Creek, Sr.Shahzeb Rashid, Mill Creek, Sr.Hayden Squires, Dacula, Sr.THIRD TEAMAddison Alsobrook, GAC, Jr.Josiah Asfaw, GAC, Jr.Carter Dehnke, Brookwood, Soph.Eli Griggs, Mill Creek, Soph.Chance Jones, Dacula, Jr.Will Ort, Mill Creek, Sr.Corbin Squires, Dacula, Fr. 