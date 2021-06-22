©Dale Zanine 2021_05_0500042.JPG

Parkview first baseman Cade Sadler (34) hits a first-inning home run against East Coweta in the state playoffs at Parkview High School.

 Dale Zanine

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: OF/RHP Druw Jones, Jr. Wesleyan

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound outfielder had a huge junior season, hitting .445 with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs, 58 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples, a 1.494 OPS and 14 stolen bases, and drew 29 walks this spring. He also made important contributions on the mound during the Wolves' Class A (Private) state runner-up season, posting a 3-1 record with two saves, a 1.53 ERA and 29 strikeout against only eight walks in 18 1/3 innings of work. Jones is a consensus pick in the top five in most Class of 2022 national rankings.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: RHP Dylan Lesko, Jr., Buford

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-hander had a dominant junior season this spring, amassing a perfect 11-0 record with a 0.35 ERA and 112 strikeouts against just 15 walks and and 26 hits allowed in 60 innings. Included in those numbers was a complete-game, two-hit shutout of Class AAAAAAA quarterfinalist Grayson in April. Lesko, who is a consensus top-three pick in the national rankings for the Class of 2022, was key figure in the Wolves winning their first 32 games of the season before settling for a 32-2 mark and a berth in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chan Brown, Parkview

Brown experienced one of the most challenging seasons of his 23-year coaching career, the last 18 have been at Parkview, including the last 17 as head coach. He and his staff rallied the Panthers from a pedestrian 11-10 start to win their final 19 straight games en route to the program's third straight Class AAAAAAA state championship, and ninth title overall. He did so while dealing with his own health crisis after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer and undergoing surgery just days after the state championship-clinching win.

FIRST TEAM

Position Players

C/OF Luke Carroll, Sr., Wesleyan

.361, 6 HR, 43 RBIs, 6 2B, 2 3B, 1.058 OPS, 43 R, 13 SB

OF Ford Hallock, Jr., GAC

.393, 2 HR, 28 RBIs, 16 2B, 44 R, 13 SB, .542 on-base pct.

3B Collin Houck, Jr., Parkview

.400, 6 HR, 40 RBIs, 4 2B, 6 3B, 42 R, 10 SB, 1.130 OPS

C/DH Henry Hunter, Sr., Grayson

.436, 5 HR, 35 RBIs, 10 2B, 3 3B, 25 R, 1.325 OPS; .985 fielding pct.; caught 57.1 pct of would-be base stealers

OF Kenny Mallory, Sr., Mountain View

.388, 2 HR, 14 RBIs, 10 2B, 1 3B, 24 R, 1.114 OPS, 23 BB

3B/RHP James McCoy, Sr., Wesleyan

.344, 12 HR, 39 RBIs, 5 2B, 2 3B, 1.366 OPS, 43 R, 16 SB; 6-1, 1.64 ERA, 42 K, 5 BB, 47 IP

2B Tyshon Patty, Soph., Mountain View

.337, 6 HR, 27 RBIs, 11 2B, 1.057 OPS, 26 R

RHP/IF Treyton Rank, Sr., Buford

.357, 1 HR, 26 RBIs, 14 2B, 6 3B, 1.047 OPS, 40 R, 7 SB; 5-1, 4 saves, 0.91 ERA, 29 K, 10 BB, 23 2/3 IP, .126 opponents BA

1B Cade Sadler, Sr., Parkview

.411, 13 HR, 44 RBIs, 8 2B, 33 R, 1.302 OPS

SS Tim Simay, Sr., Mill Creek

.376, 2 HR, 34 RBIs, 13 2B

C Nathan Smith, Sr., Buford

.446, 1 HR, 30 RBIs, 35 BB, 8 2B, 3 3B

SS/RHP Ryan Spikes, Sr., Parkview

.400, 10 HR, 33 RBIs, 1.315 OPS, 10 2B, 6 3B, 1.315 OPS, 46 R, 17 SB; 2-2, 5 saves, 0.48 ERA, 36 K, 3 BB, 29 1/3 IP, .227 opponents BA

C Jack Spyke, Sr., Brookwood

.416, 5 HR, 21 RBIs, 6 2B, 1 3B

RHP/OF Riley Stanford, Jr., Buford

.366, 4 HR, 35 RBIs, 9 2B, 1 3B, 1.024 OPS, 26 R, 5 SB

Pitchers

LHP/1B Jackson Brockett, Sr., Buford

7-0, 4 saves, 0.15 ERA, 81 K, 7 BB, only 20 H, 1 ER in 48 IP

LHP Mason Brown, Sr., Parkview

11-3, 1.76 ERA, 85 K, 16 BB, 75 2/3 IP, .207 opponents BA

RHP Coulson Buchanan, Sr., North Gwinnett

8 wins, 2.21 ERA, 118 K, 18 BB, 77 IP

LHP/1B/OF Bodie Eilertson, Sr., Grayson

7-0, 1 save, 1.43 ERA, 56 K, 17 BB, 49 IP; .426, 1 HR, 25 RBIs, 1.138 OPS, 9 2B, 2 3B, 25 R

RHP/2B Jackson Gaspard, Jr., Buford

7-0, 0.39 ERA, 53 K, 6 BB, only 10 H, 2 ER in 36 IP

RHP/IF Dylan Lonergan, Soph., Brookwood

7-1, 1.40 ERA, 64 K, 15 BB, 50 IP, .162 opponents BA

RHP Hayden Stone, Sr., Mill Creek

8-2, 1.94 ERA, 56 K, 18 BB, 66 2/3 IP

SECOND TEAM

Position Players

IF Brant Baughcum, Jr., Buford

IF Cooper Blauser, Jr., Wesleyan

3B Grady Bryant, Sr., Grayson

OF Jalen Fulwood, Sr., Wesleyan

OF Jackson Hackney, Sr., Hebron Christian

IF/RHP Christian Harmon, Sr., Norcross

C Colin Helms, Jr., GAC

CF Matthew Hoskins, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

RHP/3B/1B Zach Kwiatkowski, Sr., Hebron Christian

1B/OF Jett Pimental, Jr., Duluth

OF Jaiden Stowers, Sr., Hebron Christian

C/3B/1B Matthew Strand, Sr., North Gwinnett

OF Josh Sharp, Sr., Brookwood

DH Jayden Talik, Jr., Parkview

Pitchers

RHP Kyle Beaty, Sr., Mill Creek

LHP Jimmy Cox, Sr., Wesleyan

RHP Tyler Gray, Sr., Grayson

RHP Parker Marlatt, Soph., Hebron Christian

RHP Michael Massey, Sr., North Gwinnett

RHP/OF Josh Sosa, Sr., Brookwood

RHP Landon Stripling, Soph., Parkview

THIRD TEAM

Position Players

SS Jorge Arispuro, Sr., Archer

C Randy Bestermann, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

OF Dobbs Bowden, Sr., Parkview

IF/RHP Kameron Byrd, Jr., Grayson

SS De'Yon Cannon, Jr., Grayson

CF Daylon Carleton, Sr., Parkview

IF/RHP Sam Horn, Jr., Collins Hill

LHP/1B/OF Jonathan Jaime, Jr., Brookwood

IF Tre Phelps, Jr., Norcross

IF/OF Anthony Polanco, Sr., Grayson

IF Daniel Poole, Jr., Dacula

RHP/IF Joe Shealy, Sr., Providence Christian

C Bryson Stripling, Sr., Parkview

1B/3B/C Andrew Walton, Jr., Lanier

Pitchers

RHP Carter Bailey, Sr., Brookwood

RHP Jacob Brown, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

RHP Zach Cox, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

RHP Davis Day, Sr., Mill Creek

RHP/SS Brandon Fears, Jr., Shiloh

LHP Quinn Moore, Sr., Wesleyan

LHP Rhett Wells, Jr., GAC

