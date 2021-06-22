PLAYER OF THE YEAR: OF/RHP Druw Jones, Jr. Wesleyan
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound outfielder had a huge junior season, hitting .445 with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs, 58 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples, a 1.494 OPS and 14 stolen bases, and drew 29 walks this spring. He also made important contributions on the mound during the Wolves' Class A (Private) state runner-up season, posting a 3-1 record with two saves, a 1.53 ERA and 29 strikeout against only eight walks in 18 1/3 innings of work. Jones is a consensus pick in the top five in most Class of 2022 national rankings.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: RHP Dylan Lesko, Jr., Buford
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-hander had a dominant junior season this spring, amassing a perfect 11-0 record with a 0.35 ERA and 112 strikeouts against just 15 walks and and 26 hits allowed in 60 innings. Included in those numbers was a complete-game, two-hit shutout of Class AAAAAAA quarterfinalist Grayson in April. Lesko, who is a consensus top-three pick in the national rankings for the Class of 2022, was key figure in the Wolves winning their first 32 games of the season before settling for a 32-2 mark and a berth in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chan Brown, Parkview
Brown experienced one of the most challenging seasons of his 23-year coaching career, the last 18 have been at Parkview, including the last 17 as head coach. He and his staff rallied the Panthers from a pedestrian 11-10 start to win their final 19 straight games en route to the program's third straight Class AAAAAAA state championship, and ninth title overall. He did so while dealing with his own health crisis after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer and undergoing surgery just days after the state championship-clinching win.
FIRST TEAM
Position Players
C/OF Luke Carroll, Sr., Wesleyan
.361, 6 HR, 43 RBIs, 6 2B, 2 3B, 1.058 OPS, 43 R, 13 SB
OF Ford Hallock, Jr., GAC
.393, 2 HR, 28 RBIs, 16 2B, 44 R, 13 SB, .542 on-base pct.
3B Collin Houck, Jr., Parkview
.400, 6 HR, 40 RBIs, 4 2B, 6 3B, 42 R, 10 SB, 1.130 OPS
C/DH Henry Hunter, Sr., Grayson
.436, 5 HR, 35 RBIs, 10 2B, 3 3B, 25 R, 1.325 OPS; .985 fielding pct.; caught 57.1 pct of would-be base stealers
OF Kenny Mallory, Sr., Mountain View
.388, 2 HR, 14 RBIs, 10 2B, 1 3B, 24 R, 1.114 OPS, 23 BB
3B/RHP James McCoy, Sr., Wesleyan
.344, 12 HR, 39 RBIs, 5 2B, 2 3B, 1.366 OPS, 43 R, 16 SB; 6-1, 1.64 ERA, 42 K, 5 BB, 47 IP
2B Tyshon Patty, Soph., Mountain View
.337, 6 HR, 27 RBIs, 11 2B, 1.057 OPS, 26 R
RHP/IF Treyton Rank, Sr., Buford
.357, 1 HR, 26 RBIs, 14 2B, 6 3B, 1.047 OPS, 40 R, 7 SB; 5-1, 4 saves, 0.91 ERA, 29 K, 10 BB, 23 2/3 IP, .126 opponents BA
1B Cade Sadler, Sr., Parkview
.411, 13 HR, 44 RBIs, 8 2B, 33 R, 1.302 OPS
SS Tim Simay, Sr., Mill Creek
.376, 2 HR, 34 RBIs, 13 2B
C Nathan Smith, Sr., Buford
.446, 1 HR, 30 RBIs, 35 BB, 8 2B, 3 3B
SS/RHP Ryan Spikes, Sr., Parkview
.400, 10 HR, 33 RBIs, 1.315 OPS, 10 2B, 6 3B, 1.315 OPS, 46 R, 17 SB; 2-2, 5 saves, 0.48 ERA, 36 K, 3 BB, 29 1/3 IP, .227 opponents BA
C Jack Spyke, Sr., Brookwood
.416, 5 HR, 21 RBIs, 6 2B, 1 3B
RHP/OF Riley Stanford, Jr., Buford
.366, 4 HR, 35 RBIs, 9 2B, 1 3B, 1.024 OPS, 26 R, 5 SB
Pitchers
LHP/1B Jackson Brockett, Sr., Buford
7-0, 4 saves, 0.15 ERA, 81 K, 7 BB, only 20 H, 1 ER in 48 IP
LHP Mason Brown, Sr., Parkview
11-3, 1.76 ERA, 85 K, 16 BB, 75 2/3 IP, .207 opponents BA
RHP Coulson Buchanan, Sr., North Gwinnett
8 wins, 2.21 ERA, 118 K, 18 BB, 77 IP
LHP/1B/OF Bodie Eilertson, Sr., Grayson
7-0, 1 save, 1.43 ERA, 56 K, 17 BB, 49 IP; .426, 1 HR, 25 RBIs, 1.138 OPS, 9 2B, 2 3B, 25 R
RHP/2B Jackson Gaspard, Jr., Buford
7-0, 0.39 ERA, 53 K, 6 BB, only 10 H, 2 ER in 36 IP
RHP/IF Dylan Lonergan, Soph., Brookwood
7-1, 1.40 ERA, 64 K, 15 BB, 50 IP, .162 opponents BA
RHP Hayden Stone, Sr., Mill Creek
8-2, 1.94 ERA, 56 K, 18 BB, 66 2/3 IP
SECOND TEAM
Position Players
IF Brant Baughcum, Jr., Buford
IF Cooper Blauser, Jr., Wesleyan
3B Grady Bryant, Sr., Grayson
OF Jalen Fulwood, Sr., Wesleyan
OF Jackson Hackney, Sr., Hebron Christian
IF/RHP Christian Harmon, Sr., Norcross
C Colin Helms, Jr., GAC
CF Matthew Hoskins, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
RHP/3B/1B Zach Kwiatkowski, Sr., Hebron Christian
1B/OF Jett Pimental, Jr., Duluth
OF Jaiden Stowers, Sr., Hebron Christian
C/3B/1B Matthew Strand, Sr., North Gwinnett
OF Josh Sharp, Sr., Brookwood
DH Jayden Talik, Jr., Parkview
Pitchers
RHP Kyle Beaty, Sr., Mill Creek
LHP Jimmy Cox, Sr., Wesleyan
RHP Tyler Gray, Sr., Grayson
RHP Parker Marlatt, Soph., Hebron Christian
RHP Michael Massey, Sr., North Gwinnett
RHP/OF Josh Sosa, Sr., Brookwood
RHP Landon Stripling, Soph., Parkview
THIRD TEAM
Position Players
SS Jorge Arispuro, Sr., Archer
C Randy Bestermann, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
OF Dobbs Bowden, Sr., Parkview
IF/RHP Kameron Byrd, Jr., Grayson
SS De'Yon Cannon, Jr., Grayson
CF Daylon Carleton, Sr., Parkview
IF/RHP Sam Horn, Jr., Collins Hill
LHP/1B/OF Jonathan Jaime, Jr., Brookwood
IF Tre Phelps, Jr., Norcross
IF/OF Anthony Polanco, Sr., Grayson
IF Daniel Poole, Jr., Dacula
RHP/IF Joe Shealy, Sr., Providence Christian
C Bryson Stripling, Sr., Parkview
1B/3B/C Andrew Walton, Jr., Lanier
Pitchers
RHP Carter Bailey, Sr., Brookwood
RHP Jacob Brown, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
RHP Zach Cox, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
RHP Davis Day, Sr., Mill Creek
RHP/SS Brandon Fears, Jr., Shiloh
LHP Quinn Moore, Sr., Wesleyan
LHP Rhett Wells, Jr., GAC
