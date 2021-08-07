Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Collins Hill
Head coach: Kimberlee Church
2020 record: 12-18
Returning starters: OH Mady Henriquez, Sr.; MH Vickey Vilchez, Sr.; L/DS Mackenzie Hamilton, Sr.; S Sofia Munzo, Soph.; DS Claire Krajec, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: L Yuliana Moss-Arbelaez, Sr.; OH Arianna Moss-Arbelaez, Soph.; OH Makayla Howell, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We had a strong finish in region last season and I am looking forward to a competitive season with a large group of experienced players and newcomers to fill the shoes of the girls that graduated.”
Mill Creek
Head coach: Bo Adams
2020 record: 20-11, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: L/DS Alanis Bernis, Sr.; L/DS Jessica Freire, Sr.; MB Haedyn McGraft, Sr.; S Eva Vela, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Ava Scott, Soph.; MB Sarah Ferrer-Pearce, Jr.; RS Elle Willis, Jr.
Coach’s take: “After graduating 10 players last season, Mill Creek is looking forward to a great season with some new players. Mill Creek will be anchored by a strong defense with returning players Alanis Bernis and Jessica Freire.”
Mountain View
Head coach: Stan Carpenter
2020 record: 11-23, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MB/OH Maggie McColley, Sr.; MB/RS Neleah Patton, Sr.; MB/OH Savannah Milburn, Sr.; OH Natalie Wilhoit, Jr.; S/L Savannah Averi Robinson, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: MB/RS Ify Eke, Sr.; L/S Calista Maggert, Soph.; OH/DS Mariana Fajardo, Soph.; DS Mae Pope; DS Sarah Worthington; DS/RS Hannah Evans, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We expect to play hard and focus on the things that matter inside a team and letting go things we can't change. We have good speed in the back and we have the ability to put the ball down. So we are excited about our potential and the goal is bring it all together.”
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Kristina Stinson
2020 record: 30-7, state semifinals
Returning starters: OH/DS Kendal Crumpler, Sr.; L/DS Lindsay Kahren, Sr.; RS/OH Gabby DeRosa, Sr.; OH Joya Screen, Jr.; MB Kadyn McCarthy, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DS/L Abisola Adedipe, Sr.; DS/L Mariela Sojo, Sr.; OH/RS/S Sarah Portnell, Jr.; DS/L Katherine Mollette, Jr.; DS/L Liah Kuramoto, Soph.; DS/L Daniela Domkam, Soph.; S/RS Mia Ambrosi, Soph.; MB Esosa Ehigiator, Fr.
Coach’s take: “I love the energy that this team brings into the gym. The way that they have encouraged one another and have built each other up already very early on this season has been a wonderful thing to witness. We have a very talented and passionate group of returners that helped lead us to our Final Four finish last season, and we have a great, versatile and eager group of newcomers. They all will contribute to our team's success this season. Our seniors and upperclassmen have set an example throughout the summer for our younger players to follow and emulate, and now we are excited and ready to see what the 2021 season has in store for this team.”
Peachtree Ridge
Head coach: Jaileen Juan
2020 record: 9-14
Returning starters: MB Genavi Oyoyo, Jr.; OH Jalyn Carter, Jr.; S Amiyah Spann, Jr.; L/DS Stephanie Hernandez, Sr.; L/DS Hannah Smith, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MB Cadence Thomas, Jr.; S Ava Casey, Fr.
Coach’s take: “Our expectations are set very high this season. We have been working really hard during preseason to prepare to have a very competitive season overall. This is a team with a lot of energy and great work ethic, which will definitely be a strength of ours for the 2021 season.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Archer
Head coach: Sarah Parr
2020 record: 10-26
Returning starters: OH Erin Walker, Sr.; OH Elizabeth Parker, Sr.; S Kelsey Barwick, Jr.; MH Raina Hubbard, Sr.; L Alexis Bartlett, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MH Imani Howell, Fr.; DS Jayla Castro, Fr.; DS Brooke Smith, Jr.; DS Elena Her, Soph.
Coach’s take: “After a tough season last year due to COVID, I am excited to be back to normal. I expect these girls to pull together as a team and radiate the chemistry that we have created on the court, as well as the skills we have been practicing all summer. I believe our biggest strength this year is the variety of ages. Our girls consistently learn from each other no matter their age and it brings new perspectives to the court.”
Discovery
Head coach: Beth Taylor
Returning starters: OH Ava Williamson, Sr.; M Nicole Egwatu, Sr.; S/L Tanisha St. Ange, Jr.; OH Summer Walton, Jr.; OH Destiny Washington, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: M Mimi Ezikpe, Jr.; L Alexa Bouche, Jr.
Coach’s take: “This season we are expecting many great things from this group of young ladies. I could not be more excited for this season, and I look forward to showing how this team is coming together.”
Duluth
Head coach: Brett Goblisch
2020 record: 19-22, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: OH Ivelina Teneva, Sr.; RS Ella Smedlund, Sr.; MB Megan Mares, Sr.; RS Cristina Nasui, Sr.; OH Victoria Davenport, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: S Erica Imbesi, Sr.; S Kayla Hill, Soph.; MB Ami Choates, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We are returning a lot of players from last year’s team and we expect to be extremely competitive this year.”
Meadowcreek
Head coach: Jessica White
2020 record: 15-12, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MH Brooke Jackson; MH Dnina Johnson
Coach’s take: “We will be a very young team with four returning from last year’s team. Girls have been working hard all summer to continue our success. We will be an inexperienced team but learning quickly. We look forward to seeing what the season brings us.”
Norcross
Head coach: Jeff Cerneka
2020 record: 23-14, second round of state
Returning starters: OH Claire Catterton, Sr.; L Reesa Schroeder, Sr.; S Isabella Casagrande, Sr.; MB Maya Ballerstaedt, Sr.; RS DeNaeja Morton, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DS Alaina Giordano, Jr.; OH Lauren Marschke, Fr.; MB Kendall White, Fr.; RS Abby Amason, Fr.; S Bailey Ottmann, Soph.; DS Amy Lokhorst, Sr.; RS Tryniti Russell, Sr.; RS Ella Ostapiuk, Jr.; DS Katie Hammock, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We have a nice mix of senior leadership and talented youth on our varsity roster. Our success will depend primarily on how quickly they blend. I think we have the ability to compete at a high level. After working with them all summer, what I do know for certain is that we have some great kids on this team and girls that like to work hard. I can’t ask for more than that.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Brookwood
Head coach: Stacey Bennum
2020 record: 6-20, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: OH Abby DeLoach, Sr.; OH/OPP Jordan Bryant, Sr.; DS Lily Ito, Sr.; DS Katie Lerro, Sr.; OPP/OH Kate Phelan, Soph.; OPP/M/OH Ella Gayle, Soph.; M/OPP Kenna Fortingo, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: M Hannah Sanders, Jr.; S Natasha Kravis, Jr.; S Keira Robinson, Jr.
Coach’s take: “Even with all the craziness from COVID last year — I got COVID and the entire program had to quarantine for our busiest two weeks right before region — and not a lot of wins, the girls showed up with a great attitude every day ready to work hard and learn. The girls have all grown so much in skill, volleyball IQ and confidence. We have a huge roster of 15 this year and top to bottom all the girls are capable of competing for playing time. We are looking forward to this season to see what we can do. Our goal is always to win region and be prepared to compete against the best at the state tournament.”
Parkview
Head coach: Jenell Godfree
2020 record: 28-14, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: OH Abby Schirm, Sr.; OH Mia Mattson, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: S Brooke Godfree, Jr.; S/OH Ainsley Gardner, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Graduating six seniors, we will be young in our experience but have a lot of potential, especially from our two returning outsides, Abby and Mia. The girls worked hard all summer and built awesome team chemistry. We are excited to see our hard work pay off and get started with our season.”
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Buford
Head coach: Hadli Daniels
2020 record: 33-2, state champions
Returning starters: MB Mikayla Hayden, Sr.; OH Kiana Polk, Sr.; OH Ashley Sturzoiu, Jr.; MB Sydney Austin, Jr.; RS Camryn Carlton, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: S Polly Cummings, Jr.; L/DS Dylan Cummings, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We should have a strong offense with all of our hitters returning, including our two all-state returners, Mikayla Hayden and Ashley Sturzoiu. All of our hitters have two or three years of experience on varsity, so it will help our setter to have so many options to go to on offense. Our defensive crew is very talented as well. Although they don't have as much court experience as our hitters, we are pretty deep, so it will be great competition to see who will earn playing time. Our goal for the year is to play up to our potential in every match. We are not looking at past accomplishments, just focusing on the new year and happy to be getting back to some normalcy.”
Central Gwinnett
Head coach: Mike Yocca
Returning starters: S Jamairy Pena, Sr.; OH Nehemiah Jinks, Sr.; OH Raevyn Jordan, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: S Samantha Tealer, Fr.; OH Doneisha Baldwin, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We will have more experience on the court and with hard work this will lead to better and more consistent play.”
Dacula
Head coach: Jason Berube
2020 record: 27-17, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: S/RH Anna Beth Stokes, Sr.; OH Arissa Shepherd, Sr.; DS Abby Askue, Sr.; RH Emily Noce, Sr.; MB Abby White, Sr.; DS Anna Haselden, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: S Anna Askue, Soph.; OH Rebecca Grigoras, Jr.; DS Ella Xiong, Soph.
Coach’s take: “The team is led by AB and Arissa, both are four-year varsity starters, who have always been good and now they're at their best. They're hungry. They want it. And that mindset, that work ethic to come in every day and push yourself and your teammates is shared by all. This team is tight, unselfish and they play for one another. Our expectations are high this year. We want to be in that region title game, and we want to go deeper in state. The seniors are hungry, their leadership is great and they're putting in the work to make this a great season.”
Lanier
Head coach: Ted Deppe
2020 record: 30-16, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MH Bailey Bradford, Sr.; OH Courtney Howerton, Sr.; DS Alexa Grace Sherman, Sr.; OH Kate Sheessele, Jr.; L Reign Jarin, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: S Eva McLean, Soph.; S Alexis Jean Louis, Sr.; OH/MH Selma Mehic, Jr.; OH Megan Mayo, Jr.; DS/L Ashley Burgbacher, Fr.; DS Raegan Gilreath, Fr.
Coach’s take: “Our team is very young this season. We only have a few girls on the team that have played at the varsity level but we will be competitive. Our girls play well together and never give up. Our major strength should be our defense.”
Shiloh
Head coach: Rachel Ciceron
Returning starter: L Carmen Jamison, Sr.
Coach’s take: “Volleyball season comes with almost a completely new team, as most of our players graduated last year. We have one returning starter, senior Carmen Jamison as libero. We have a young team of athletes who are very malleable and have so much potential to learn the game of volleyball. The future of the program is bright.”
Class AAA
Area 5-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Head coach: Rachel VanderPol
2020 record: 18-15, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Autumn Clark, Sr.; Janie Stinchcomb, Jr.; Naya Ohuabunwa, Jr.; Kennedy Seymour, Jr.; Lily Owenby, Jr.; Gracie Rose, Soph.; Maddie Burrough, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: Sophi Pak, Fr.; Addie Stinchcomb, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We have a very strong group of returning athletes this fall. Last season did not go nor end how we wanted it to. We suffered some devastating season-ending injuries towards the middle of our season and while the team bounced back as much as possible, we didn’t finish the season as strong as we had hoped. This year, we have a very hungry and excited group of girls that are ready to bounce back and compete well this season.”
Class A Private
Region 5-A Private
Hebron Christian
Head coach: Taylor Davis
2020 record: 45-11, state runner-up
Returning starters: L Cherokee Terry, Sr.; S Morgan Smith, Sr.; DS Elizabeth Ann Farmer, Sr.; OH Hoake Mazzawi, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Ramsey Chambers, Sr.; DS Kayla Rowland, Sr.; S/MH Emma Reinhardt, Sr.; RH Kristian Brown, Sr.; DS Hollis Mazzawi, Sr.; MH/RH Maggie BeVille, Sr.; MH Kayla Lane, Soph.; OH/S Brooke Thao, Fr.
Coach’s take: “Coming off a state runner-up finish last year, the expectations are set high. We will have nine seniors leading the team this upcoming year that have experienced long postseason runs, so they know the expectations and work ethic it takes to have a successful season. This group has already worked extremely hard in the weight room and sand courts to provide an edge as we enter this season. This upcoming year is going to look and feel like Hebron teams in the past. We will be extremely disciplined and gritty throughout each match. We are entering the year with a balanced offense that should prevent teams from keying in on one specific player.”
Providence Christian
Head coach: Katie Bailey
2020 record: 23-24
Returning starters: Makayla Gillespie, Sr.; Parker Smith, Sr.; Savannah Walker, Sr.; Gabi Hartley, Jr.; Callie Chapman, Jr.; Ryan Jeremiah, Jr.; Taylor Lewis, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: Rylan Johnston, Soph.; Gracyn Miller, Sr.; Morgan Massie, Sr.; Virginia Compton, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We were a young team last year with only two seniors. This year, we have a lot of experience and depth and the girls worked really hard in the offseason. We are in a really tough region — Holy Innocents’ won the entire thing and Hebron came in second — so we have our work cut out for us, but the girls are up for the challenge.”
Wesleyan
Head coach: Ted Russell
2020 record: 34-14, first round of state
Returning starters: DS Jessica Strohmeier, Sr.; DS M.J. Reinhard, Jr.; L Lauren Van Wie, Jr.; DS Sophia Shaffer, Jr.; OH Amber Mathis, Sr.; OH Avery Daum, Soph.; RS/MB Parker Tidwell, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: MB/RS Savannah Johnson, Jr.; MB/RS Nadia Desbordes, Soph.; S Emily Godfrey, Sr.; RS Morgan Perry, Jr.
Coach’s take: “This year’s team has greater depth at every position than we have had in the past 10 years. The majority of our families have committed to playing in the offseason. These two factors should make us a legitimate contender in AA/A. We have put together a very challenging schedule of opponents and are excited to see what this group of young ladies is able to accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.