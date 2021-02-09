BOYS
Area 1-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA
Buford
Did not report
Duluth
Did not report
Norcross
Head coach: Nathan Thornton
2020 record: 1-7
Returning starters: A Patrick Elder, Jr.; A Zac Miller, Jr.; M Jacob Moebes, Jr.; M Connor Abshire, Soph.; D William Huelsbeck, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: G Aidan Moss, Sr.; D Daniel Barrett, Sr.
Coach’s take: “Our goal is to continue to build consistency in all that we do as a program.”
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Don Hilton
2020 record: 2-2
Returning starters: D Ryan DeFrancisco, Jr.; D Luke Warren, Soph.; M Eli Emmons, Sr.; M Nick Eliacin, Sr.; M Tyler Casey, Sr.; LSM Colin Davis, Jr.; M Jack Rogers, Jr.; M Kyle Spence, Jr.; A Cooper Jopling, Jr. A Banks Lacey, Sr.; A Logan Villhauer, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: D William Adams, Soph.; G Trey Cohron, Fr.; M Ashton Wood, Sr.
Coach’s take: “Personally, I think we look great but we have holes. Should be a solid year for the rebuilding Bulldogs. We are young on defense but very experienced on the offensive side of the ball.”
Peachtree Ridge
Did not report
Area 7-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA
Brookwood
Head coach: Dru Ulloa
2020 record: 1-8
Returning starters: G Patrick Williams, Sr.; D M.J. McKay, Jr.; D Bobby Pickel, Sr.; LSM Caleb Harris, Jr.; M Jacob Brown, Sr.; M Erik Fornek, Jr.; A Mack Trentini, Soph.; A Davis Moore, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: G Jay Williams, Jr.; D Zach Culbertson, Jr.; D Evan Koch, Jr.; D Myles Parker, Soph.; MF Joshua Castillo, Jr.; M Qahir Smith, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We have another building year. I have some key players returning across the board to balance our offense and defense. I have great leadership and the team competes every day in practice. The players are working hard and excited about the upcoming season, and we look forward to going out and competing.”
Collins Hill
Head coach: Branson Mikell
2020 record: 1-4
Returning starters: M Joshua Goode, Jr.; D Justin Martin, Jr.; A Dominic Trask, Sr.; A Tanner Wilson, Sr.; G John Tillman, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: A Wyatt Dasher, Soph.; D Damon Mask, Fr.; M Matthew Blackman, Sr.; M Andrew McDonald, Sr.
Coach’s take: “This year's team will be led by our experienced attack. Look for senior attackmen Tanner Wilson and Dominic Mask to combine for some serious firepower. Our defense will be led by junior goalie John Tillman and junior defender Justin Martin. We also have some young newcomers that will be huge contributers on both sides of the ball.”
Dacula
Head coach: David Bethea
2020 record: 5-4
Returning starters: M Alex Crabb, Sr.; M Matt Morgenroth, Sr.; M Brannen Bass, Sr.; A Dylan D’Amato, Sr.; G Dallen Rawson, Soph.; A John Blair, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: D Isaac Gierlach, Sr.; M Peyton Sharman, Soph.; D Sean Garner, Sr.
Coach’s take: “We are hoping to build on the best season in our young program's history. Our offense is led by one of the state's best players in Matt Morgenroth and we return a lot of experience in the midfield, but lost our top four defenders from last season and a lot of depth. We have a great group of incoming freshmen that should be able to contribute immediately and with the addition of our own feeder program we are very excited about the immediate future of our program.”
Lanier
Did not report
Meadowcreek
Did not report
Mill Creek
Head coach: Alan Tallman
2020 record: 6-1
Returning starters: D/LSM Daunte Shaw, Sr.; M/A Parker Emmett, Sr.; M/A Nick Kava, Sr.; A/M Ed Downey, Sr.; A/M Max Calabrese, Sr.; FO Andrew Mallard, Sr.; DM Trevor Johnson, Sr.; LSM/D Christian Epling, Jr.; A/M Andrew Duffy, Jr.; G Brayden Williams, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Well, this team doesn't have the big names and Division I commits, but it's full of depth and experience. We return six starters on offense, and we're as strong at the faceoff dot and in the cage as we've been in my three years at Mill Creek. These kids play for each other and aren't concerned about the expectations of others. I'm excited to see what this group accomplishes.”
Mountain View
Did not report
Parkview
Head coach: Dave Erwin
2020 record: 7-2
Returning starters: A Jack Bunson, Sr.; A Ryan Craig, Sr.; A Peyton Haislip, Sr.; A Andrew Marshall, Sr.; M Nate Burt, Sr.; M Ronald Diep, Sr.; M Darrien Diep, Sr.; M Chase Biggar, Sr.; D Cole Jenkins, Jr.; D Jack Mapstone, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: G Sam Lindsey, Soph.; M Philip Marshall, Fr.
Coach’s take: “This year some coaching changes were made that should be very positive. Mike Hannon, one of the Georgia pioneers of lacrosse, is coming in to run the team with a talented base. Jack Bunson should have a banner year. All in all, the Parkview boys are ready to compete for a region title and turn some heads.”
Area 8-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA
Archer
Head coach: James Wellington
2020 record: 6-3
Returning starters: D Connor Grimes, Sr.; M Caleb Jackson, Sr.; M Zach Carpenter, Soph.
Coach’s take: “With a strong set of returning players and a hard-working group of newcomers, Archer is looking to build on last season’s strong start.”
Grayson
Head coach: Gio De La Pena
2020 record: 5-4
Returning starters: FOGO/MF Ryley Cunningham, Sr.; MF Suman Ramlall, Sr.; LSM Colin Luongo, Sr.; A Palmer Hayes, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: G John Gambrell, Jr.; A Luke Coleman, Soph.; M Kaylen Duster, Soph.; M Michael Bonsell, Jr.; M Logan Concepcion, Sr.; FOGO Tristan Worrell, Jr.; A Zachary Shores, Jr.; D Lexington Acevedo, Jr.; D J.C. Gyorgi, Fr.
Coach’s take: “After a season cut short, Grayson is looking to regaining our form and reaching our yearly goal of winning our region and making a run in the state playoffs. With 15-plus seniors graduating last year, we have a lot of emerging talent wanting experience along with some of our seasoned, now four-year varsity players. With a veteran staff and the leadership from players like Luongo, Ramlall and Cunningham, Grayson is looking to have a productive and exciting season.”
South Gwinnett
Did not report
Area 1-AAAAA-A
Greater Atlanta Christian
Head coach: Tim Ball
2020 record: 4-3
Returning starters: A Na’im Moss, Sr.; A Mason Duriez, Sr.; A Parker Quisling, Sr.; M Joseph Rose, Sr.; M James Canipe, Soph.; M Will Gary, Jr.; FOGO Aidan Bailey, Sr.; LSM Thomas Lowman, Sr.; D Hudson Higgins, Sr.; D Andrew Kahn, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: G Quad Williams, Jr.; M Harrison Voelzke, Fr.; D Logan Evans, Sr.
Coach’s take: “Last year we felt like we were beginning to get into a groove after getting players back from wrestling, basketball and swimming and then COVID shut everything down. We are a senior-heavy team, but the seniors are focused and determined and are working to guide the underclassmen into their roles. Like last year, we will still be missing key players due to wrestling, basketball and swim until the week after games begin and it will take a minute or two to get our chemistry set, but we feel good about who we are and who we have. Now we just have to put the pieces together. I love this team, their attitude and the bond that we have formed and we are going to work like crazy to maximize our season because I don’t want to miss any potential time with them.”
Wesleyan
Head coach: Connor Breslin
2020 record: 3-5
Returning starters: A Vance Nicklaus, Sr.; M Jackson Turner, Sr.; M/FOGO Zach Blanton, Jr.; G Chandler Copenhaver, Jr.; LSM Doug Cavin, Soph.; D Nick Schaller, Soph.; D Jackson Merkl, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: A Hayden Ausherman, Fr.; D Michael Soukup, Jr.
Coach’s take: “The players feel really comfortable as we start our second season in our system. We are experienced and physical on the defensive end, and our offense has added some emerging young talent.”
GIRLS
Area 1-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA
Buford
Head coaches: Marianne Cagle, Emily Jacquette
2020 record: 6-0
Returning starters: M Courtney Martin, Sr.; D Jordan Garrison, Sr.; D Kaylee Moreland, Sr.; M Heather West, Jr.; D Julie Stuart, Sr.; A Lauryn Brown, Sr.; A Jordyn Olivo, Jr.; M Kylee Kangas, Jr.; A Avery Treadwell, Jr.; D Ava Eckert, Soph.; G Madison McCoy, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: D Hailey Conwell, Fr.; D Gabrielle Branche, Soph.; G Maria Gomez, Soph.; A Alayna Williamson, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We are excited for the 2021 season and the chance to pick up where we left off. The 2020 season was the best start in our program's history before the abrupt ending due to the pandemic. We are excited to return to the field with a balanced and experienced team as we now compete in Area 1 of 6A/7A.”
Duluth
Head coach: Jeremy Mitchell
2020 record: 1-8
Returning starters: A Gracie Flores, Jr.; A Mariana Quiroz Llano, Jr.; D Evelyn Acquah, Jr.; M Kat Smith, Jr.; M Sydnee Williams, Soph.; D Tori Wolf, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: M Helen Kress, Jr.
Coach’s take: “The Wildcats are looking to build upon a young core after graduating three star seniors last year. The six returning varsity players are finally settling into their roles on the team and are excited to add Chattahoochee transfer Helen Kress into the mix. The Wildcats are expected to vastly improve their 1-8 record from last year's shortened season and prove to be tough competition in the nine games they play against county opponents this season.”
Norcross
Did not report
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Kristy Carter
2020 record: 3-2
Returning starters: A/M Hannah Barber, Sr.; A Caroline Ariano, Sr.; D Mallory O’Brien, Sr.; D Kadyn McCarthy, Soph.; M Lauren Teav, Soph.; A Maya White, Soph.; G Morgan LaPlante, Sr.; G Sarah Cobb, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: D Emma Stewart, Fr.; A/M Landry Rabitsch, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We have been counting down the days to this season since March 13, and we could not be more excited. With our large group of returners, one of our goals for this season is to build upon the success we started last season, and advance to the state playoffs. Our attack and defense are looking very strong, and I am excited to see what game-changing plays our senior captains Caroline Ariano, Hannah Barber and Mallory O’Brien can make.”
Peachtree Ridge
Head coach: Jessi Alderdice
2020 record: 3-3
Returning starters: M NaQuia Hall, Sr.; M Antonella Zambrano, Sr.; Lavona Watkins, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Our goal for the 2021 season is be competitive. Our returning leadership is instrumental for the success of our younger players. I am excited to see the potential of this team throughout the season.”
Area 7-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA
Brookwood
Head coach: Dawn Thomas
2020 record: 5-2
Returning starters: G Aja Thomas, Jr.; D Hana Tesfa, Sr.; D Abi Weed, Jr.; D/A Teagan Moon, Sr.; A Madison Catoggio, Jr.; M Ella Fornek, Jr.; M Triniti Cassidy, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: A Nina Blair, Soph.; A Leah Brown, Soph.; D/M Zoe Calendine, Soph.; D/G Cindy Carmona, Sr.; D Neema Desamu-Thorpe, Soph.; A Jadyn Dickerson, Fr.; D Sarai Hernandez, Fr.; D/G Taylor Jones, Soph.; D/M Damilola Kasumu, Soph.; D Martin Greenlee, Jr.; A Hadley Platt, Fr.; A Elsa Platt, Fr.; D Kaylee Rosales-Valdez, Fr.; A Giselle Santiesteban, Soph.; M Alexis Scoggins, Soph.; D Ashley Stidham, Fr.
Coach’s take: “I am honored to be able to coach such a great group of young ladies. Although the Broncos graduated seven key players last year, we welcomed back some phenomenal returning players and added a lot of new talent. As we begin to rebuild our team, I am excited that we have added Coach Travis Billings to our coaching staff. He along with Coach Jason Jones and I look forward to seeing the girls grow throughout the season.”
Collins Hill
Head coach: Abbey Smith
2020 record: 2-6
Returning starters: A Kiri Feldhaus, Sr.; D Alyssa Mejia, Sr.; D Sydney Kolacki, Soph.; M Lawna Henry, Soph.; A Sade Holmes, Soph.; M Allie Ehlrich, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: D/M Jadyn Hairston, Fr.; G Haley Lambeth, Fr.; G Morgan Hale, Jr.; A Camilla Cruzado, Soph.
Coach’s take: “I am excited for this season and to see these girls work together on the field. We have been working hard to prepare for this season, and I am really hoping that these girls get out on the field and give it their all. As for our seniors, I am hoping that they go out to every game and play their best. We will continue to honor our seniors every day because they have helped build this program, and they work hard every day to guide our new players on how to play lacrosse. We are a young team that has many skills to learn, but our seniors step up and try to help these girls be the best that they can be and it’s truly amazing.”
Dacula
Did not report
Lanier
Head coach: Elizabeth Dolcimascolo
2020 record: 1-3
Returning starters: M Olivia Andrews, Sr.; M Jaden Russell, Sr.; D Frida Escamilla, Sr.; A Kennedi Thomas, Sr.; A Presley Miller, Sr.; A Rachel Garrison, Sr.; A Hannah Yi, Sr.; D Nicole Onumah, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: M Lana Torres, Soph.; D Daisy Arrow, Soph.; D Elodia Martinez
Coach’s take: “As most of our seniors hit their fourth year on varsity, we are really looking to capitalize on their experience. Lots of girls took advantage of a shorter season last year to get in individual work and improve their game. With the growth of our underclassmen and the leadership of our seniors, we are excited for what this season will bring.”
Meadowcreek
Did not report
Mill Creek
Head coach: Brian Williamson
2020 record: 5-3
Returning starters: A Anne Friese, Jr.; M Lauren Dobbs, Jr.; M Aislinn Pendergast, Jr.; M Morgan Vasseur, Soph.; M Avery Finley, Soph.; A Alyssa Lewis, Soph.; G Juliana Pleck, Sr.; D Riley Harris, Sr.; D Carolyn Braun, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: D Danielle Nigro, Jr.; D Itali David, Jr.; D Kendall Wilson, Fr.; A Katheryn Wilson, Fr.; D Katie Patria, Fr.; A Lexi Tinker, Fr.; A Amelia Blanchette, Sr.; M Katie Roper, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We return a strong group of players from last year's shortened season, and we added some very good freshmen to the mix. The defense is anchored by three seniors, including Louisville commit Juliana Pleck in goal. The team will continue to build our offense with a huge group of new players, while KSU commits Lauren Dobbs and Aislinn Pendergast solidify the midfield.”
Mountain View
Head coach: Paul Hennelly
2020 record: 2-2
Returning starters: M Maria Palomba, Sr.; A Lily Clawson, Sr.; D India Buckner, Sr.; G Laila Sampson, Sr.; D/M Emily Denaga, Sr.; A Ashley Mercker, Sr.; D Caylor Christman, Jr.; A/M Mina Muirhead, Jr.; A/M Anna Ramsden, Jr.; D/M Lindsey Bowbliss, Jr.; M/D Haley Butler, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: A Aly Reece, Sr.; M Olivia Dickerson, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We are excited about our team. They practice really well and are embracing the need to play multiple positions to best help the team any given night. Our goal is to qualify for the playoffs and make some noise in May like our quarterfinals in 2019 so we’ve scheduled up on our non-area games to play strong competition. Our 2021 class has six players committed to play in college next year but they are focused on their senior year and making their mark together. We know this season may be challenging because of COVID quarantines, lost games, etc. but we are committed as a group to remember those are things out of our control. We can control being there for each other and making lacrosse the best part of our day.”
Parkview
Head coach: Dave Erwin
2020 record: 6-3
Returning starters: A Mack Perez, Sr.; A A.K. Estock, Sr.; A Jordan Trippany, Sr.; M Sarah Smith, Sr.; M Claudia Tanksley, Jr.; M Peyton Refling, Jr.; D Aura Valter, Sr.; D Kendall Brand, Sr.; D Hannah Ravielle, Jr.; G Ivy Ellescu, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: A Ansley Haislip, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Claudia Tanksley who led the team last year with over 35 goals in nine games will be impactful this year. She is backed up with Sarah Smith at midfield and both girls can move the ball freely up and down the field. At the top we have A.K. Estock and Ansley Haislip that can score from anywhere. Ansley is new this year but we expect many good things from her. On defense, Hannah Ravielle brings experience and leadership with Aura Valter and backed up by Ivy Ellescu, a solid goalie.”
Area 8-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA
Archer
Did not report
Grayson
Head coach: Jenny Fornek
2020 record: 5-3
Returning starters: D Riah Burnett, Sr.; M Makenna Bowens, Sr.; D Jordan Springfield, Sr.; D Makani Plunkett, Sr.; D Kelsey Maddox, Sr.; M Shakarya Rawchaa, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: M Abby Durkin, Fr.; A Ansley Cook, Jr.; M Caroline Coleman, Jr.; G Kayla Burrows, Jr.
Coach’s take: “The 2021 season is very much a new start after the graduation of 11 seniors in 2020. We are grateful to be able to return to a game we love. We are confident we have the right combination of players to have a very successful season.”
South Gwinnett
Did not report
Area 1-AAAAA-A
Greater Atlanta Christian
Head coach: T.J. Dixon
2020 record: 2-4-1
Returning starters: A Mary Ellis Davies, Sr.; D Kearston Dixon, Sr.; A Kelley Dorr, Sr.; M Lexi Vander Linde, Sr.; A Madeline Facteau, Jr.; A Kylee Herbert, Jr.; A Mary Caroline Morris, Jr.; M Kaitlin Griffin, Soph.; M Cydney Merrick, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: G Sydney Deardorff, Sr.; D Charlee Cutchins, Jr.; D Jessie Portaro, Jr.; M/A Tory Seaton, Soph.
Coach’s take: “With a strong core of returning starters and talented newcomers, I believe we could be a very competitive team in 2021.”
Wesleyan
Head coach: Anna Myrick
2020 record: 6-4
Returning starters: A Anna Rae Copeland, Jr.; D Maggie Rheudasil, Jr.; D Gabby Oakes, Jr.; D Alexandra Murphy, Sr.; A Molly Brown, Sr.; G Emma Nydam, Sr.; G Gracie Brown, Jr.; M Riley Keller, Sr.; M Gray Bradach, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: D Lilly Nydam, Soph.; M Sophie Villa, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We’re excited to be back out on the field and seeing how our girls have grown in the offseason. Happy to be seeing this junior class continue to develop and impressed by the preseason leadership and talent within our senior class.”
