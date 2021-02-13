2021 GWINNETT DAILY POST BASEBALL PREVIEWS
REGION 4-AAAAAAA
Brookwood Broncos
Head Coach: Titus Martin
2020 Record: 12-3
Returning Starters: C/1B Jack Spyke, Sr.; RHP/3B Carter Bailey, Sr.; OF Josh Sharp, Sr.; RHP/OF Josh Sosa, Sr.; LHP/1B/OF Jonathan Jaime, Jr.; RHP Holden LaCour, Sr.; SS/2B Dylan Taylor, Sr.; RHP/IF Dylan Lonergan, Soph.
Other Key Returners: C Charlie Boyce, Sr.; OF Patrick Campbell, Jr.; C Caleb Cruz, Sr.; OF Davis Camuso, Sr.; OF Conley Davis, Sr.; 1B/DH Chris Harakas, Sr.; 2B/3B Jake Herren, Sr.; OF Chase Sammon, Sr.; RHP Dylan Werle, Sr.
Key Newcomers: IF Alec Colon, Sr.; RHP/IF Stone Bonner, Jr.; SS/2B Trey Clark, Jr.; OF Kyle Cruz, Jr.; RHP Ryan Owen, Jr.
Outlook: Despite some key losses, the Broncos return a solid core abundant in depth and experience, including postseason experience. Spyke and Jaime lead a steady batting order from top to bottom, while Bailey and Lonergan give them plenty of horsepower on the mound. If the Broncos can stay healthy, they should be a serious contender in the region race and a potentially lengthy postseason run.
Grayson Rams
Head Coach: Jed Hixson
2020 Record: 9-5
Returning Starters: CF/LHP Justin Bogard, Sr.; C Henry Hunter, Sr.; LHP/1B/OF Bodie Eilertson, Sr.; RHP Tyler Gray, Sr.; IF Blane Holliday, Sr.; RHP/SS De'Yon Cannon, Jr.; 3B/RHP Grady Bryant, Sr.
Other Key Returners: RHP Kameron Byrd, Jr.; RHP Jimmy Lipsey, Sr.; IF/OF Anthony Polanco, Sr.
Key Newcomers: LHP Gavin Chambers, Jr.; RHP Ryan Maloney, Jr.; IF/RHP Joel Figueroa, Sr.; 1B Cole Flink, Jr.; OF/RHP Rayne Fry, Soph.
Outlook: After two years apart, the Rams rejoin a region with Parkview and Brookwood and look to re-engage in one of Class AAAAAAA's most competitive regions. They appear to have enough talent to make an impact, especially with a senior class that includes one of the county's best left-handed arms in Eilertson, a catalyst near the top of the batting order in Bogard and one of the state's more underappreciated catchers in Hunter. Throw in a solid junior class led by Byrd and Cannon and the Rams figure to be a factor this spring.
Parkview Panthers
Head Coach: Chan Brown
2020 Record: 13-2
Returning Starters: LHP/1B Mason Brown, Sr.; OF Dobbs Bowden, Sr.; OF/LHP Daylon Carleton, Sr.; RHP/OF Ethan Lail, Sr.; 1B/DH Cade Sadler, Sr.; OF/IF Sam Smith, Sr.; IF/RHP Ryan Spikes, Sr.; C/RHP Bryson Stripling, Sr.; IF/RHP Colin Houck, Soph.
Other Key Returners: 2B Ryan Bennett, Sr.; C Jake Keener, Sr.; RHP Jordan Lowery, Sr.; RHP/OF Dylan Speakman, Sr.; RHP Ryan Wade, Sr.; 1B/DH Jabari Daniely, Jr.; 2B/SS Cayden Gaskin, Jr.; OF/RHP Jayden Talik, Jr.
Key Newcomers: RHP Ethan Davis, Jr.; RHP Matthew Holcomb, Jr.; RHP/IF Preston Morgan, Jr.; OF Andrews Opata, Jr.; LHP Ryan Schatte, Jr.; C/OF Wyatt Talik, Jr.; 1B/OF Tanner Wagnon, Jr.; RHP/1B Garrett Lambert, Soph.; RHP/1B Landon Stripling, Soph.; C/OF Sam Ward, Soph.
Outlook: While COVID-19 derailed everyone in the state, few teams are more excited to be back in the diamond than the Panthers, who are on a mission to try to become Class AAAAAAA's first team to three-peat as state champs and pull off the first team to pull off three straight titles in the largest classification since Evans from 1988-90. Pitching depth has always been a trademark, and the Panthers have yet another solid 1-2 punch in Brown, who did not allow an earned run in 17 innings last year's abbreviated season, and Spikes, who moves into the No. 2 spot in the rotation after serving as the closer last year. But it is at the plate and in the field where Spikes – a Super Six selection, Tennessee commit and potential draft pick – could have the biggest impact, combining with several fellow seniors like Bowden and Carleton to provide leadership that should help younger Panthers mature.
South Gwinnett Comets
Head Coach: Eric Jones
2020 Record: 1-9
Returning Starters: SS Alex Rogers, Sr.; UT Maddoux Lupori, Sr.; RHP/CF Jeramie Favors, Jr.; C Tabyus Evans, Sr.; LHP Zion Dunn, Soph.; LHP/1B Kevin Jackson, Jr.
Other Key Returners: OF Jonathan Lee, Sr.; OF Patrick Drummond, Sr.
Key Newcomers: 2B Christian Miller, Jr.; 1B/3B Joshua Moore, Soph.
Outlook: Six starters are back from a year ago, including three upperclassmen who have mound experience. Combined with a handful of players with the tools to play multiple positions, Jones should have a good bit of versatility to tailor his lineup and position the Comets in position to take a step forward in 2021.
REGION 7-AAAAAAA
Archer Tigers
Head Coach: Danny Daigle
2020 Record: 5-7
Returning starters: RHP Tyler Mitchem, Sr.; SS Jorge Arispuro, Sr.; UT Andrew Dyer, Sr.; 2B Max Cruz, Sr.; C Jake Bridges, Jr.; OF Grant Keeler, Sr.
Other Key Players: RHP/SS Nathan Beckman, Jr.; RHP Cooper Johnson, Sr.; RHP Andrew Lane, Jr.
Key Newcomers: OF Caleb Mitchem, Jr.; 3B Evan Grimes, Jr.; 1B/LHP Elijah Magyar, Jr.
Outlook: Tigers coach Danny Daigle has loaded up its early schedule, with a 13-game that includes games against powerhouses like in-county foes North Gwinnett, Brookwood, Mountain View, Grayson and Collins Hill, and out of county opponents Winder-Barrow, Loganville, Houston County and Decatur. As tough as that stretch is, Daigle is confident that gauntlet will pay dividends down the road in what figures to be a wide-open race for the region title, especially if the Tigers can rally around senior Mitchem and find mound depth behind him in the rotation.
Berkmar Patriots
Head Coach: Bryan Allen
2020 Record: 0-5
Returning Starters: 3B/RHP Rhalylin Carvajal, Soph.; SS/C Isaac Suriel, Jr.; Dherling Ramos, OF/SS/2B Sr.; C/1B Benson Perez, Sr.; OF/2B Isandry Perez, Soph.
Other Key Returners: OF/1B/3B Bailey Bennett, Soph.; OF/2B/SS Jeremiah Harris, Soph.
Key Newcomers: 1B/P Dionnis Bort, Sr.; 3B/RHP Jose Rosario, Jr.; 2B/SS/OF Elizabeth Umanzor, Jr.; OF Tykel Graham, Fr.; OF/2B/SS Emanuel Garcia, Fr.; OF/RHP Raheem Bryant, Fr.; OF Daniel Clavijo, Fr.
Outlook: COVID threw a bit of a monkey wrench into Berkmar's rebuilding plan a year ago, but Allen is looking forward to retooling the Patriots program both figuratively with talent and literally with important facility and field renovations. For the former, Allen will look to a group of 15 young players, including an exciting freshman class with a strong baseball background that is eager to make a good first impression.
Discovery Titans
Head Coach: A.J. Moore
2020 Record: 1-6
Returning Starters: P/OF Rashad Ray, Sr.; SS/2B Aaron Oesterle, Jr.; IF/RHP Christophe Palacio, Jr.; C/IF/RHP Jordan Chatman, Jr.; IF/RHP Isaiah Jones, Soph.; OF Chase Wilcox, Soph.
Outlook: The Titans will have a new skipper at the helm in former Moore, a former All-County pitcher at Mountain View, Kennesaw State standout and Cincinnati Reds draft pick. He is very encouraged by the roster he inherits, which includes six returning full- or part-time starters from a year ago, which he is convinced can make the Titans a challenger for one of the region's four state playoff berths.
Duluth Wildcats
Head Coach: Ryan Turner
2020 Record: 5-9
Returning Starters: C/SS Colin Jones, Sr.; RHP/UT Robbie Hasenstab, Sr.; LHP/OF Chris Morrissey, Sr.; 1B/OF Jett Pimental, Jr.
Other Key Returners: RHP/UT Aadil Desai, Sr.
Key Newcomers: RHP/OF Allen Rucker, Jr.; UT/RHP Chaz Echerer, Fr.
Outlook: Don't be fooled by the record, the Wildcats had taken a big step forward in competitiveness before COVID brought last season to a premature end. And with the trio of Jones, Hasenstab and Pimental returning after providing solid production at the plate, Turner is confident his squad can continue that momentum and make a serious run at a state playoff berth in the wide-open region race.
Meadowcreek Mustangs
Head Coach: Jeff Johnson
2020 record: 0-10
Returning starters: SS Howard Rodriguez, Sr.; 2B Diego Corzo, Jr.; RHP Jesus Mora, Sr.; OF Alex Rodriguez, Jr.; RHP Alexander Baer, Sr.; 1B Eric Taveras, Soph.; RHP/1B Eduardo Hendricks, Soph.
Other key players: OF Joseph Nguyen, Jr.; 2B Daniel Contreras, Sr.; OF Jericho Gutlay, Sr.
Key newcomers: OF Jerryme Lundy, Sr.; DH K’Von Ellio, Sr.; IF Alberto Rodriguez, Fr.; C Christian Valladares, Soph.
Outlook: Seven returning starters and a good mix of youth and experience should be pretty good building blocks for the Mustangs in 2021. But perhaps the biggest key this spring is how cohesive the group can be to help build a positive environment. Johnson likes what he's seen thus far in the preseason, especially with the leadership structure of the team.
Norcross Blue Devils
Head Coach: Aaron Wilkens
2020 Record: 5-8
Returning Starters: IF Cody Balsman, Sr.; RHP Anthony Bonacci, Sr.; LHP Will Grogan, Jr.; RHP/IF Christian Harmon, Sr.; RHP/OF Justin Isaacson, Sr.; C Nick Nilsson, Sr.; IF Tre Phelps, Jr.
Other Key Returners: RHP/IF Chase Bastuk, Jr.; RHP/IF Drew Bissell, Sr.; IF Jack Stephenson, Sr.; LHP/OF Nick Waid, Sr.
Key Newcomers: C Porter Andrews, Soph.; RHP/IF/OF Avery Bizzell, Soph.; OF Ian Byfield, Jr.; RHP/1B/OF Nick Lanning, Soph.; 1B Peyton Gorham, Jr.; LHP Justin O'Leary, Jr.; C Ryan Pfeifer, Soph.; RHP Nicholas Plithides, Sr.; C Charlie Smith, Soph.
Outlook: The Blue Devils won't be lacking in talent and experience with the return of seven starters, four of which also have experience on the mound. There are also plenty of complementary pieces that should make the roster solid from top to bottom. Wilkens is certain that if his players can take care of the little things and play attention to detail, they can work their way into the thick of the region race.
REGION 8-AAAAAAA
Collins Hill Eagles
Head Coach: Zach Black
2020 Record: 2-10
Returning Starters: IF/RHP Sam Horn, Jr.; OF/RHP Ben Neadow, Sr.; RHP Trevor Wall, Sr.; IF Christian Sutton, Sr.
Other Key Returners: OF/RHP Colin Livingston Jr.; RHP/C Blake Overton, Sr.; IF/RHP Ryan Lomas, Sr.; IF/RHP Aaron Bennett, Jr.
Key Newcomers: IF Amari Lewis, Sr.; OF/RHP Demari Lewis, Sr.; C Ethan Wellwood, Jr.; IF/RHP Xander Olivares, Jr.; IF Jack Demos, Jr.; C/IF Kelvyn Gonzalez, Jr.; LHP Thomas Narucki, Jr.; IF/RHP Trevor Jones, Jr.; OF Luca Fiorillo, Jr.
Outlook: The early end to the 2020 season allowed the Eagles to grow a bit and regroup. Now they are back with four returning starters, including Horn, who takes a break from his duties as the quarterback on Collins Hill's to lead the pitching staff as the No. 10 junior in Georgia, as ranked by Prep Baseball Report. And Black is eager to see how much the offseason of growth and maturity will pay off.
Mill Creek Hawks
Head Coach: Doug Jones
2020 Record: 14-1
Returning Starters: SS Tim Simay, Sr.; 3B Landon DePratter, Sr.; RHP Kyle Beaty, Sr.; RHP Hayden Stone, Sr.; RHP Davis Day, Sr.
Other Key Returners: OF Caleb Spikes, Sr.; OF Jai'Den Chinnis, Sr.
Key Newcomers: 2B Griffin Spalding, Sr.; RHP Nick Taddei, Sr.; C Alex Christensen, Sr.
Outlook: It can be argued that no team was more disappointed with the early end to the 2020 season than Mill Creek. With a huge start to the season shelved and six starters from last year now on college rosters, the Hawks would appear to be in rebuild mode for 2021. But the cupboard is seldom bare at Mill Creek, and Jones will have a handful of cornerstones to build around like Ole Miss-committed Simay in the field and at the plate and Davis on the mound as the rest of the team gains experience.
Mountain View Bears
Head Coach: Jason Johnson
2020 Record: 7-3
Returning starters: C DJ Mungenast , Sr,; C Nick Hong, Sr; LHP/1B DJ Hayes, Sr.; RHP/IF Ryan Westfall, Sr.; RHP/3B Max Gault, Sr.; RHP/OF Wyatt Fooks, Jr.; LHP/ OF/1B Kenny Mallory, Sr.; LHP Ryan Heishman, Jr.; RHP Micah Ledford, Sr.; RHP/IF/OF Zach Norman, Sr.
Other key players: LHP/OF Daniel Dickey, Jr.; OF/C Landon Fernandez, Jr.; RHP Jordan Goldsmith, Sr.; LHP Thomas Greeson, Sr.; RHP/1B Justin Hannan, Jr.; RHP/1B Max Hobgood, Jr.; RHP/IF/OF Thomas Murcia, Jr.
Key newcomers: RHP/C Harry Bouldin, Fr.; RHP/IF Tyler Green, Fr.; IF Malachi Jeffries, Soph.; LHP/OF/1B Cooper Johnson, Fr.; RHP/IF/OF Tyshon Patty, Soph.; RHP/IF Jackson Smith, Soph.
Outlook: Experience won't be a problem this spring for the Bears, who return as many as 10 players who saw action as a starter at one time or another a year ago, including eight seniors. The biggest catalyst among those returners will be Mallory, a Super Six selection and Vanderbilt commit, though he'll have plenty of help from a lineup that is deep on both sides of the plate. The pitching staff also has plenty of strong arms, though some of them will be looking to gain experience in varsity innings, which will be put to the test early against a challenging non-region schedule.
North Gwinnett Bulldogs
Head Coach: Ryan Moity
2020 Record: 10-3
Returning Starters: C/3B/1B Matthew Strand, Sr.; RHP Coulson Buchanan, Sr.; RHP/OF Spenser Hamblen, Sr.; RHP Michael Massey, Sr.
Other Key Returners: SS/RHP Gabe Hunt, Sr.; 2B Ethan Grandchamp, Sr.; RHP Jackson Abernathy, Soph.; OF/RHP Edwin Bowman, Jr.; 3B/RHP Tyler Hower, Jr.; RHP/C Josh Close, Jr.; OF Tyler Bak, Soph.; OF Sebastian Rutledge, Jr.; OF/1B Brett House, Soph.; 1B Ashton Long, Sr.; RHP Pax Briley, Sr.; IF Erik Parker, Fr.
Outlook: Like Mill Creek, North lost a lot of high-impact players to graduation that never got a full chance to test their potential due to the shortened season. But also like the Hawks, the Bulldogs won't be lacking in talent. Buchanan and Massey lead a veteran pitching staff, while Strand and Hamblen will be counted on to lead a less-experienced, but just as hungry, batting order that looks to figure out its identity early and meet the program's typically high expectations.
Peachtree Ridge Lions
Head Coach: Nick Hogan
2020 Record: 9-6
Returning starters: LHP Adam Jones, Sr.; RHP/1B Matthew Goolsby, Sr.; OF/RHP Matthew Hoskins, Jr.; C Rand Bestermann, Jr.; IF Anthony Vega, Soph.
Other key players: IF/OF Nick Best, Sr.; RHP Zach Cox, Sr.; RHP Jacob Brown, Sr.; C Ashton Bridwell, Soph.; IF Nicky Nguyen, Jr.
Key newcomers: SS Bryan Diaz Sarante, Jr.; 2B Brandon Sunwoo, Fr.; 3B Pablo Austin, Sr.
Outlook: A strong early schedule leading into one of the most competitive regions in the state from top to bottom will make for quite a challenge. However, five returning starters, including lefty ace Jones and solid right-hander Jones on the mound and hitting-leader Hoskins at the plate, should give the Lions a chance to be a factor in the region race.
Buford Wolves
Head Coach: Stuart Chester
2020 Record: 10-2
Returning Starters: RHP/IF Treyton Rank, Sr.; RHP/UT Connor Sampers, Sr.; RHP/OF Riley Stanford, Jr.; RHP/SS Dylan Lesko, Jr.; RHP/2B Jackson Gaspard, Jr.; LHP Evan Kehren, Sr.
Key Newcomers: LHP/1B Jackson Brockett, Sr.; C Nathan Smith, Sr.; IF Brant Baughcum, Jr.; OF/1B/LHP Stan Zagrondnik, Jr.; LHP/1B/OF Zack Bailey, Soph.
Outlook: The return of five of last year's six pitchers and seven starting position players from a strong team from the previous season is never a bad position to be in. When six of those returners are Division I college signees or commits, including Power 5 conference-bound senior Rank (Florida State) and the nucleus of a loaded junior class led by Super Six selections Lesko (Vanderbilt) and Riley (Georgia Tech), plus Gaspard (Georgia Tech), the Wolves appear to be in particularly good shape. Throw in Power 5-bound newcomers in Baughcum, Brocket and Smith, and the Wolves should be in position to not only battle Winder-Barrow for the region title, but also to seriously challenge for a state title.
Central Gwinnett Black Knights
Head Coach: Eli Autry
2020 Record: 4-2
Returning starters: 3B/RHP Alexander Maxey, Jr.; 1B/RHP Thomas Krystopa, Jr.; UT Felipe Lopez, Soph.; UT Omar Zachery, Soph.; OF Jayden Harris, Soph.
Other key players: OF Mekhi Mews, Sr.
Key newcomers: OF/RHP Justin Johnson, Soph.; UT Arturo Hernandez, Jr.
Outlook: The Black Knights were dealt a bit of a blow when a season that got off to a solid start a year ago was brought to a premature conclusion by COVID. But Autry is confident that despite the small sample size, his team can continue to build off that momentum, thanks to the return of five starters, including dynamic sophomore Zachery, who was hitting an astounding .887 in the limited playing time a year ago.
Dacula Falcons
Head Coach: Scott Gaffney
2020 Record: 5-8
Returning starters: OF/RHP Blaine Jenkins, Sr.; OF/RHP Dylan Noce, Sr.; IF Daniel Poole, Jr.
Other key players: UT Kolby Perry, Jr.; IF Clayton Holbrook, Sr.; RHP Ayden Mills, Jr.
Key newcomers: IF Jansen Adams, Sr.; OF Landon Provezano, Jr.; IF Michael Sims, Jr.; C Matthew Rose, Sr.; OF Kaleb Perry, Soph.; OF Tyson Brown, Soph.; IF Dale Towe, Fr.; LHP Aiden Larson, Jr.; IF Kaleb Lewis, Jr.; OF Wyatt Schmidt, Jr.; C Matthew Rose, Sr.
Outlook: The Falcons will have quite a few new faces this spring, with Jenkins and Poole the only players who were on the field when they made the deepest postseason run in program history in the last full season in 2019. And they will lean on those two veterans heavily to provide a leadership early on as a new flock of fledglings learn to spread their wings and fly.
Lanier Longhorns
Head Coach: Jonathan Wyman
2020 Record: 6-9
Returning Starters: C/DH Ethan Cole, Sr.; SS/3B/RHP Michael Kass, Sr.; IF/OF Sean Murphy, Sr.; LHP Austin Cantrell, Jr.; OF Matthew Laughlin, Jr.; 1B/3B/C Andrew Walton, Jr.; RHP Jeremy Scott, Jr.
Other Key Returners: OF Mason Friedel, Sr.; 1B/OF/RHP Joey Bellagamba, Sr.; LHP Chandler Hawkins, Jr.; 3B/RHP Jackson Marcantel, Jr.
Key Newcomers: OF Andrew Smith, Sr.; 3B/1B/RHP Rylan Serna, Sr.; 1B/LHP Caleb Fones, Soph.; LHP Garrett Ladd, Jr.; 2B Garrett Lary, Jr.
Outlook: The Longhorns should have a solid core to build around to start 2021. A pair of .300-plus hitters in Cole and Walton are among of five starting position players back, as is last year's RBI leader in Kass. Meanwhile, Scott is back after a solid start a year ago to lead a pitching staff that has a lot of versatility with both left- and right-handed arms, which should give opposing hitters a variety of different looks.
Shiloh Generals
Head Coach: Reggie Ingram
2020 Record: 0-7
Returning Starters: RHP/SS Brandon Fears, Jr.; IF/OF/RHP Jaden Lattimore, Jr.; RHP/3B Nick Spry, Soph.; 1B Uriel Fagoth, Soph.; OF/RHP Anthone Stroman, Soph.
Key Newcomers: UT/RHP/C Brandon Watts, Jr.; IF/RHP Tyrell Wyatt, Fr.; C/RHP Anthony Vu, Fr.
Outlook: What was an extremely young team took its lumps in last year's abbreviated season. While the Generals should still be quite young, the experience they gained has Ingram aiming high ttoward challenging for a state playoff berth despite playing in a rugged new region this season.
REGION 5-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans
Head Coach: Robbie Wilson
2020 Record: 8-4
Returning starters: OF Ford Hallock, Jr.; OF Jacob Fairbanks, Sr.; IF Parker Hallock, Sr.; C Colin Helms, Jr.; RHP/IF Graham Stogner, Jr.
Other key players: RHP Michael Carr, Sr.; RHP Tommy Clement, Sr.; IF Tyler Holsworth, Jr.; C Trey Woolley, Jr.; IF Noah Deas, Jr.; 1B/LHP Sawyer Crum, Jr.; LHP Rhett Wells, Jr.
Key newcomers: IF Aaron Hobson, Soph.
Outlook: The Spartans are headed into a very competitive region, a task that would seem a little more difficult with Wilson and his staff having to fill the shoes of a dozen seniors graduated from last year. However, they are also excited about the talent level of several newcomers like Hobson and a handful of players who saw limited action last season, but are ready to take their turn in the lineup.
REGION 5-A (PRIVATE)
Hebron Christian Lions
Head Coach: Ben Drust
2020 Record: 9-4
Returning Starters: RHP Nathan Alexander, Sr.; RHP/3B/1B Zach Kwiatkowski, Sr.; CF Jaiden Stowers, Sr.; OF Jackson Hackney, Sr.; 2B/SS Gavin Latham, Sr.; SS Luke Starling, Jr.; C Jay Sciavicco, Jr.; RHP Parker Marlatt, Soph.
Other Key Returners: RHP Logan Jones, Sr.
Key Newcomers: LHP Ryan Lillard, Sr.; OF Timothy Gay, Sr.; 2B/SS Brad Ihm, Jr.; C Bennett Walters, Jr.; 1B/OF Gret Troxell, Jr.; OF Nate Coker, Soph.
Outlook: Despite being hit hard by the graduation of nine seniors last year, the Lions actually return quite a bit of experience, especially on a pitching staff that boasts three starters with varsity experience. Combined a defense that Drust has a lot of confidence in, that staff should be able to give the Lions a chance to develop consistency in their batting order and find a way to score runs, which will be important in an extremely rugged new region alignment that includes Gwinnett rivals Providence Christian and Weseleyan, plus Holy Innocents'.
Providence Christian Storm
Head Coach: Adam Cantrel
2020 Record: 5-5
Returning starters: RHP/IF Joe Shealy, Sr.; 1B/RHP Austin Kohler, Jr.; RHP Carson Tillotson, Jr.; OF/RHP Riley Cook, Sr.; IF/RHP Connor Jones, Soph.
Other key players: RHP/1B Luke Perry, Sr.; OF Jack Leo, Sr.
Key newcomers: IF Brian Oh, Soph.; IF John Mark Compton, Soph.; C Stephen Kemmerer, Soph.; RHP/OF Kennan Sukkert, Jr.; OF Brian Soraiva, Jr.; OF Jeffrey Stutzman, Soph.
Outlook: The Storm are another team hit hard by graduation in 2020, but Cantrell is a veteran coach who knows how to get the most out of his players. And with the talent level among the younger players, he should have a lot to work with to augment the more experienced contributors like seniors Shealy, Cook, Perry and Leo to challenge for a state playoff berth.
Wesleyan Wolves
Head Coach: Brian Krehmeyer
2020 Record: 12-0
Returning Starters: C/OF Luke Carroll, Sr.; C/DH Joe Chatham, Sr.; OF/RHP Jalen Fulwood, Sr.; 3B/1B/RHP James McCoy, Sr.; SS Cooper Blauser, Jr.; OF/RHP Druw Jones, Jr.
Other Key Returners: LHP Jimmy Cox, Sr.; LHP Quinn Moore, Sr.
Key Newcomers: OF/RHP Carson Ballard, Jr.; 1B/C Bryce Hubbard, Jr.; IF/RHP Nate Kerpics, Jr.; IF/RHP Dominick Scalese, Soph.
Outlook: The Wolves are another Gwinnett team disappointed by the early end fo the 2020 season after 12 straight wins to start the season. The good news is that six starters are back from that group, including Super Six selections Jones and McCoy, plus other big-time prospects like Blauser and Fulwood. Carroll, Chatham and Cox should also have an impact, and the addition of California move-in and Mississippi State-commited junior Hubbard should add to the team's depth further. The Wolves will be tested early by a non-region schedule that includes North Gwinnett, Grayson and Brookwood, among others, but look for them to be in the picture come late May.
