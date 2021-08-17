OFFENSE
As important as the offensive line is, it’s rare that an individual lineman winds up being perhaps the most obvious focal point of an offense, yet that is likely the case at Greater Atlanta Christian in 2021 with the return of Super Six senior tackle Addison Nichols.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound four-star Tennessee commit is a major cornerstone for a Spartans offense that averaged nearly 300 yards and 30 points per game and for a team that advanced to the Class AAA state semifinals for the eighth time in the last 11 years.
“He’s a big piece,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said of Nichols.
Nichols will be joined by fellow seniors Noah Deas and Isaiah Lane, who rotated in and out of the line throughout 2020, and who will be called upon to play a larger role this season.
That can be said for several other areas of the GAC offense, including under center, where senior Josh Sharpe will take over as the full-time starter after completing 64 percent of his passes, including a couple of TD passes, in five games of action behind graduated senior Deymon Fleming Jr. a year ago.
Likewise, seniors Gannon Hearst and Will Gary are back, and will have more asked of them this season after combining for nearly 500 yards and 8 TDs last year.
Meanwhile, Virginia-committed senior Will Hardy will be a major focus of the passing game after hauling in 37 catches for 388 yards and 8 TDs as a junior, while fellow rising senior Josh Williamson (7-119, TD) will be looking to take a step forward on the perimeter.
The upshot is that several players will be filling larger roles and bring different skill sets from key graduated players, the elder Hardy has high confidence in their ability to step in and produce.
“We feel good about it,” Hardy said of his offensive personnel. “It’s always a little bit different. So you have to cater to the strength of your personnel. Part of that, we’re still trying to figure out. Players change so rapidly. Unless you’ve got the same guys back, they’re different in November than they are in August, but the same general schemes. … We do feel good about our guys on the edge and getting the ball out to our receivers.”
DEFENSE
The defensive situation is a somewhat similar to that of the offense, with several players back who saw considerable playing time, but who will be seeing a lot more action of double duty with the offense this year.
Count Williamson and Gary among them in the Spartans’ secondary at safety and right cornerback respectively.
The latter contributed 42 combined tackles and assists a year ago, while the former chipped in 12 combined tackles and picked off two passes.
Meanwhile, Deas is back with his 40 tackles and 1½ sacks on the interior line, and senior Cole Boyden returns at inside linebacker.
“We’re basically rolling out a group where our starters all have experience this year,” Hardy said. “I feel like the back half (of the defense) is a strength going for us. … That’s a good chunk of experience for us with those guys, and those guys will set the tone for us.”
As for the rest, Hardy says the mix of experience and youth may prompt the Spartans to mix some things up in order to give opponents a few different looks from time to time.
“We’ve been good on defense,” Hardy said. “We’ve been multiple, and we try to do multiple things. Basically, we want a little intrigue on how we line up and what we’re going to do. (The personnel) allows us to do that.
“There’s always a few new wrinkles, but we feel like we’ve got some of our core stuff that we can do, and a few new things, as well. But we’re excited about our group of guys. We’ve got a good group of sophomores that can grow … and help that depth. Now a lot of the names I gave you are also the same names on offense, so rapid development and depth (among the younger players) is important to our early success.”
ETC.
COVID protocols interrupted one trend in GAC’s scheduling last season that will return this fall, though with a bit of a twist.
When the Spartans travel to Nashville, Tenn., to take on a Lipscomb Academy team coached by former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXII MVP Trent Dilfer to open the season Aug. 20, it will mark the eight year in the last decade that they’ve played an out-of-state opponent.
What’s different is the timing, as they’ve never played a non-Georgia foe to open a season, which will a bit of a change, especially since the game is on the road.
Despite that adjustment, Hardy expects the Spartans to get as much out of it, both on and off the field, as they have in previous games against out-of-state opponents.
“It’s the first time we’ve done it in the opener, so it’s a big challenge,” Hardy said. “I feel like we’re getting the year off the ground and also taking a big road trip at the same time. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.
“We enjoy playing these out-of-state games. It’s just a great way to broaden the horizons of our team, but also sharpen the sword for the season.” …
GAC will also continue what has become another tradition with a strong kicking game this fall with the return of Branan Rountree to handle both place kicking and punting duties. The senior averaged 31.9 yards per punt and connected on 46 of 49 extra points and 7 of 14 field goals, with a long of 47 yards.
