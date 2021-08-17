OFFENSE
Fresh off a state championship win over Collins Hill, the Rams are aiming to reload to add a fourth state title to their display case. Offensively, there’s a lot the Rams have to replace, starting with Bryce Bowens and Rayne Fry under center using a committee approach.
While there are going to be a lot of great athletes at the skill positions, Grayson head coach Adam Carter is going to look to get sophomore JoJo Stone the ball. Boasting offers from Florida State and Georgia already, the sophomore will look to use his explosiveness to make big plays for the Rams.
“JoJo is going to be everywhere for us,” Carter said. “Teams are going to have to find him.”
The Rams also have Sean Downer (676 rushing yards, 4 TDs) and Joe Taylor (600 rushing yards, 5 TDs) returning in the backfield, providing a powerful 1-2 punch for opposing team’s defensive fronts.
With the loss of multiple Division-I players out wide, Grayson will look to Mason Humphrey and Tyler Rowe to make plays at receiver, while Kylan Fox is a big body at tight end who Carter says does a lot of things well.
On the offensive line, the Rams moved two defensive linemen (O’Neal Madom and K.J. Howard) to those spots, joining Griffin Scroggs (committed to Georgia) up front.
“They’ve brought a physical presence so far,” Carter said. “We want to put the best 11 players on the field and we’ve had many unselfish kids step up willing to do whatever was best for the team. In football, sometimes players are hesitant to move positions, but it gives them more playing time. You have to be on the field to get recruited, so we’ve had guys buy into that.”
DEFENSE
While there are losses on offense, the Rams have a talented group returning on the defensive side of the ball. Nowhere is it more evident than in the secondary with 2023 4-star cornerback Michael Daugherty, 2022 3-star cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad (West Virginia) and safety A.J. Lopez (Harvard).
“In our region, you have to have guys that can cover,” Carter said. “Otherwise, these QBs we see will eat you alive. Mike, Mumu and A.J. have played a bunch of football in their time here. They should be a good focal point.”
At linebacker, Carter will lean heavily on Appalachian State commit Derrell Farrar, but will also look to Jalen Smith, Syd Harze and Easton Burgess to get a lot of snaps.
On the defensive line, Chris Maddox, Gavin Graham, Austin Scott and Darren McKenzie are looking to make a name for themselves in the same way the linemen before them did.
Carter said there will be two freshmen playing right away, with eight freshmen who will end up in the rotation at some point.
“We have to look at what they can handle mentally and how quickly they can process information (in real time),” he said. “(Freshman) Jaylen Bell will be starting at corner from the get-go. That’s a big task for a freshman.”
ETC.
Even with a lot of players graduating from last year’s team, Carter said the expectations remain the same. Judging by a MaxPreps No. 8 preseason national ranking, Carter is right.
“This group has been around me for a while,” he said. “There will be a natural drop off because of how big and good our senior class was last year, but the expectations haven’t changed. It’s just a part of being at Grayson.”
That was also echoed by Lopez, who believes the Rams can run it back as there’s still a ton of talent on the field.
“It’s easy to lead when you have a bunch of D-I prospects,” Lopez said. “We’ve had to step up to not only lead by our words, but by our example.”
“It doesn’t matter how young we are,” Farrar said. “If we lock in and do what we do, we can repeat. We’re not worried about other teams. We’re focused on ourselves.”
Carter admitted he doesn’t care about preseason rankings. Instead he cares about where the team finishes, hopefully raising a state championship trophy for a second straight season, something that was last done in the GHSA’s highest classification in 2014-15 by Colquitt County.
“The talk isn’t about Grayson right now and rightfully so,” Carter said. “We have a group of kids that feel that everyone around them is saying that Grayson lost everything. It’s provided motivation.”
