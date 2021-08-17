OFFENSE
The Wildcats return a lot of important pieces from an offense that lit up the scoreboard and put up plenty of yards (4,292) and points (33.2 per game) in 2020.
Chief among those returners is senior quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV, who threw for 2,505 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 136 yards and another score last year, as well as two of his top three targets in senior receiver Rishon Spencer (42 rec., 829 yards, 8 TDs) and junior tight end Anthony Miller (26-407, 3 TDs).
Head coach Cam Jones and his offensive staff will have to find some production in the ground game with Nyle Ervin, who ran for 1,252 yards and 11 TDs a year ago, having graduated.
Jones expects to use a committee approach to trying to find production on the ground, with junior River Thompson-Brown and senior Wilmer Perez, who both saw limited action in the backfield last season, among the leaders of that committee.
However, the experience in the passing game, plus the return of seniors Sterling Caldwell, Jarvis Mark, Max Zamerano and Elijah Woods on the offensive line should provide the Wildcats the time to try and figure out where the ground yards will come from.
“We’ve got a lot of experience,” Jones said. “We do have a question mark at running back with the graduation of Nyle Ervin, but the evolution of Anthony Miller at tight end will be good for us. And we had some move-ins and others, like rising sophomore Jamorian Williams, who can create some matchup problems.”
DEFENSE
There are a few goals Jones and his defensive staff have set for this unit for 2021, among them, being more consistent and having a more attack-oriented attitude.
“We’ve put the pedal to the metal and pushed our defense this summer,” Jones said. “We want them to fly around and be aggressive, and we think our linebackers can really be our strength this year.”
Indeed, the Wildcats could be very strong in the middle of the defense with the return of two of their leading tacklers from last year in junior Demarco Ward (79 combined tackles and assists, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) and senior Jason Grey (52 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries), plus the addition of senior Trey Farris, who moved in from Tucker in January after the completion of last season.
Duluth’s defense should also benefit from the emergence of others like junior cornerback T.J. Wells, who moved over from nickel back, as well as senior Tony Nguyen, who posted 11 tackles, including two for loss, and added a fumble recovery in three games of action a year ago.
ETC.
The 2020 season was perhaps the ultimate in bittersweet experiences for the Wildcats.
A convincing regular season-ending win over Dunwoody at Cecil Morris Stadium secured the program’s first non-losing season since 2003 and the first winning season since 1995.
It also appeared to lock down Duluth’s first postseason berth since 1994, until a dramatic comeback by Discovery against Meadowcreek and the complicated Region 7-AAAAAAA tiebreaker pulled the rug out from under the Wildcats.
As disappointed as those late turn of events were, Jones is quite certain that his players will use it as motivation to try to finish the job they started a year ago.
“It’s our team mission this year,” Jones said. “We felt like there wasn’t any closure last year. We kept refreshing the score (of the Discovery-Meadowcreek game) and watching (the playoff berth) get away.
“We let them know that we can’t hang our hats on last year. I think we’ve done a good job of resetting and raising the bar. I think we can put the pieces together and continue to figure it out.”
