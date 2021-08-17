OFFENSE
Discovery comes into the 2021 campaign looking to build off of the first postseason appearance in school history. The Titans did it by running the ball. This year will be no different as they will use the committee approach in the backfield with Jacob Davis, Joziah Gamble and Izaejah King getting the bulk of the work.
“We lost our 1,000-yard rusher from last year, but we have some good talent back there this year,” said Discovery head coach Efrem Hill. “(Even with that), we’re going to stick to the script. (By using a committee) we’re going to be able to keep everyone fresh.”
Hill is also excited about having the same group back on the offensive line, minus one.
“They get no credit,” Hill said. “It’s the only position where you’re asked to protect someone else.”
Offensive linemen Deonte Wilkinson and Sidney Hesse know that the chemistry of the offensive line is going to be the key to the Titans’ season.
“We have to do our job every day and bring perfection,” Hesse said. “If we do that, the young guys will follow us.”
While the Titans will be run-heavy, there will still be elements of their offense where they throw the ball. In those situations, they will look to Tavion Jackson, Chase Wilcox and Jason Harkless to get a bulk of the passes thrown their way.
DEFENSE
Up front is going to be the strength of the Titans’ defense as Hill said there will be seven in the rotation. Those players include Calvin Millsap, Marcos Gonzalez, Tre Willis, Joel Miah, Jamarcus Astre, Jabin Leake and JaQuearis Stocker.
“Our strength is in the defensive line,” Hill said. “We have a bunch of guys who can get after it. Within those guys, there is not much of a drop off. They’ve worked hard this entire offseason and gotten a lot stronger.”
Gamble is also excited about leading a linebacker group and being able to show what they can do. He knows as a senior, he has to not only be a leader on the field, but a coach in the huddle.
“As a linebacker, you have to be aware of everything on the field,” he said. “I’m there to not only play my position, but to give pointers and coach up the small things. I’m excited to be in that role.”
In the secondary, Qui’Sean Mills is expected to take the leading role at cornerback.
ETC.
After a year that involved COVID protocols, like many other teams in the state, the Titans feel a breath of fresh air being able to get back to normalcy when it comes to summer practice.
“The team bonding we’ve had this year has been amazing,” Mills said. “We’re not having to mix up into groups and the team has more chemistry at this point than we had last year (at this time). We’re having more fun, our communication is better, and we’re just overall getting along better as a team.”
Even though the Titans made the playoffs last year, they know they have to get a better start to their season than the 1-3 start they experienced last year, even though those were all non-region games.
“We started slow last year,” Wilkinson said. “We have to be better (this year) and get going at the beginning.”
“We have to treat those non-region games like they’re extra practice,” Gamble said. “We’re playing to win, but the focus has to be on executing right.”
