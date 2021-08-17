OFFENSE
Dacula enters the 2021 season fresh off a second-round playoff appearance, but things will have a different look on the sideline as Casey Vogt takes over the program, coming from Northside-Warner Robins, where he spent one year after 20 years on various college sidelines.
Offensively, the Falcons are going to present multiple looks to opposing defenses. The multiple looks give Vogt and company confidence they can put a lot of points on the board with Austin Adcock back under center.
“We’re going to put our players in position to have success and do what they do,” he said.
The offensive line will be led by 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman Immanuel Boyd, though many other kids stepped up throughout the summer. Vogt said there are six to seven guys he can rotate through with confidence.
“It really secures you,” Adcock said. “It makes you feel like you don’t have to rush everything and you can take your time and go through your progressions.”
The receiver position will see guys like Moussa Barry, Dre Wilson, Nick Nelson and Percy Williams getting a majority of the looks, but tight end Festus Davies will also be a huge part of the offense.
DEFENSE
The Falcons will run a base 3-4, but will also play multiple looks throughout the course of the game. All is led by linebacker Kyle Efford, who has already committed to Georgia Tech. He’ll be joined by Jayden Bethea to hold down the second level.
The front will be anchored by Jonathan Williams, who Vogt said has shown what he can do throughout the spring and summer.
The back end is what excited Vogt the most with the number of quality players he has back there. The Falcons will look to Noah Moore, Willie Reed, D.J. Tisdale and C.J. Little to make a big impact this year.
“The summer was important after we lost a lot of starters from last year,” Barry said. “With the work we’ve been able to get in, there is a lot more chemistry and we’re a lot better for it. (But), there are a lot of players that have to step up (who haven’t gotten a lot of playing time before), and be locked in mentally.”
ETC.
In taking over for Clint Jenkins, who resigned in February to take the head coaching job at Morgan County, Vogt now gets to lead a program, something he’s been dreaming about for a long time.
“I grew up a coach’s kid,” he said. “I dreamed about this opportunity. I dreamed about having my own program and being able to put own stamp on it. I spent 20 years in college football, but I can’t think of a better place than Dacula to have my first heading coaching job.”
In taking over the program, Vogt said there are two priorities for his program that are even bigger than football.
“No. 1, we want them to graduate high school and earn a degree,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. Second, I want them to have an impact in the community. If we do those things really well, the football part will be easy.”
