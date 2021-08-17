OFFENSE
A year after making it to the state championship game, the Eagles return almost everyone on offense and are led by 5-star athlete Travis Hunter and 4-star quarterback Sam Horn. The duo had huge 2020 seasons, helping lead the Eagles to a 29.4 points per game average.
Horn, who is committed to Missouri and is ranked No. 65 nationally, completed 361 passes for 3,910 yards and 41 touchdowns a year ago, while also adding 162 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Hunter, who is ranked No. 11 nationally and committed to Florida State, caught 137 balls for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns to earn Daily Post Offensive Player of the Year honors.
“We understand what it takes (to get to the state championship game),” Hunter said. “We want to be back there. We believe and trust in each other.”
“We’re not feeling the pressure,” Horn said. “We just have to play our game.”
Also returning for the Eagles is wide receiver Cam Pedro (committed to Marshall) and an important newcomer is 4-star tight end Ethan Davis, who is the No. 10-ranked tight end in the class of 2023. In addition, the entire offensive line is back, led by second-team all-county selection Jaylen George. Spenser Anderson will again get carries in the backfield, a year after running for 696 yards and nine touchdowns.
Hunter and Horn both agreed this year needs to see a more balanced attack from the Eagles’ offense and there needs to be more of a focus on what they do, and not what the other team is doing.
“We know we need to have more success with the run, so we’ve spent a lot of time working on that,” Hunter said. “With some of the new weapons we have (on the outside), Sam has a lot of options.”
“We were disappointed in last year’s result, but we just have to move on,” Horn said. “We like the guys we have this year and are ready to make another run at it.”
DEFENSE
Defensively, the Eagles feel like they have an underrated bunch, with a lot of quality players at every level, including eight returning starters.
The secondary will include Hunter, who had eight interceptions and seven pass deflections a year ago, Jayden Davis, Mente Bridge and Christian Harris.
The linebacker corps will include Dion Crawford and Rich Dorsey, both of whom were third-team all-county selections a year ago. Crawford racked up 124 total tackles and 11 sacks in 2020, while Dorsey had 150 tackles and three sacks.
“Our defense is very underrated, and is one of the best in the state,” Horn said. “I’m glad I only have to play them in practice.”
Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory has felt good about the offseason work the Eagles have put in on the defensive side of the ball, and feels like that could be a strength as they make another run at a state title.
“We’ve been playing fast,” he said. “Our players know the standards and the process to make that run and take a state championship.”
ETC.
While it would be easy to talk “what-ifs” from last year for this year’s seniors, Gregory said the focus will continue to be on carrying a blue-collar mentality where they show up and outwork opponents.
“They take pride it what they do,” he said. “These kids have been in our system for four years. They’ve created the culture and standards we have. This is their football team. As coaches, we’re there to support and guide them to do the right things and prepare them to be fundamentally sound.”
That drive is going to be present all year as the Eagles will face eight playoff teams from a year ago on their 2021 schedule, including nationally ranked American Heritage (Fla.) on Sept. 3 at Milton.
