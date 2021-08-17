OFFENSE
The 2020 season didn’t go the way the Black Knights planned, but with a returning quarterback and depth at wide receiver, head coach Jason Thompson expects big things from his team this year as they’ll present a spread-power run look on offense.
Justin Johnson returns after throwing for 2,282 yards and 15 touchdowns a season ago. And while Central doesn’t have a true speed guy on the outside, there are five seniors who will be able to really contribute, including Rhyheem Camel Jr., Deavon Garnett and Malik Molette.
In the backfield will be Jonathan Bing and Jason Jackson, who will share a bulk of the carries.
A year after the Black Knights were hit hard by COVID, the team has been focused on making positive gains without having a break in action.
“We’re hungry this year,” said head coach Jason Thompson. “We went through the COVID cycle twice last year. We had to play three games in eight days. It definitely was not an easy year.”
“(Offensively), we were still trying to install new stuff throughout the year,” Johnson said. “With all of the protocols, we struggled to build chemistry. This year, our bond is way stronger and we’re going to be better.”
DEFENSE
Defensively, Central is going to run a 3-3 stack defense, which is designed to give the team the ability to change defensive fronts and blitz anyone at any time.
“We’re going to show multiple looks and multiple coverages,” Thompson said. “That’s the style of defense we used at North.”
Up front, the Black Knights will look to Markeith Cunningham and Dallas Pringle to bring pressure, while Josiah Johnson and Lassana Simaga will provide stability at linebacker.
“I take a lot of pride (at noseguard),” Cunningham said. “My job is to sacrifice myself and take up gaps. If I do that, then I know one of my brothers is eating.”
The secondary looks to be the strength of the defense with sophomore Jason Jackson and freshman Russell Richmond expected to make big contributions, in addition to Bing.
“They’re going to be special,” Thompson said. “The key is going to be encouraging them through their mistakes, (because) they’ll have them. There’s good talent back there with great speed and athleticism. It all goes back to getting stronger in the weight room and that’s something they’ve all done.”
ETC.
The Black Knights had a real gut check after the season had concluded when Thompson went into the hospital with COVID. There was a lot of uncertainty, but according to Thompson, seeing the team rally around him was special.
“It showed me how important this team was in my life,” he said. “I was down for a long time and these players came together and supported me. I got hundreds of texts and well-wishes for them and it’s something I’m eternally grateful for.”
“We knew coach was going to come back stronger than ever,” Simaga said. “Our motto is find a way to win and that’s exactly what he did in his battle with COVID.”
