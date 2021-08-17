OFFENSE
There is plenty of experience and talent returning at the skill positions to lead the Buford offense in 2020, chief among them, quarterback Ashton Daniels.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Stanford commit has been a clutch performer on the biggest stage, having guided the Wolves to late scores to force overtime in the last two state championship games, where they eventually prevailed.
And there are plenty of returning weapons surrounding him and fellow experienced quarterback Dylan Wittke, including a pair of Power Five conference-bound seniors at running back.
Colorado commit Victor Venn, a second-team All-County selection, and Boston College commit C.J. Clinkscales combined for 1,571 yards and 23 touchdowns last year.
And with Florida-committed deep threat Isaiah Bond also back for his senior season, the Wolves will have no shortage of playmakers.
The biggest question mark will be along the offensive line that will open the way for those skill players, with senior Jackson Favors as the only returning starter.
“We’re trying to build tradition, but our offensive line will be young and a bit inexperienced (this season),” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “We lost six seniors last year, and a lot of those reps last year are gone.”
There is plenty of potential among the newcomers, including junior tackle Paul Mubenga and senior Abe Gonzalez, who will see action at both tight end and on the line, as well as on the edge on defense.
However, Appling admits the Wolves may have to lean on the experience of the skill players, particularly the leadership of Daniels, early on while those new starters on the line get their feet wet.
“It definitely helps (having an experienced quarterback) regardless of what’s around you,” Appling said. “It helps your bring (the new starters) along trying to help those guys build on (success).
“We continue to strive for balance. We do a great job running the ball. We’ve never been a team that will put the ball in the air 50 times (a game). But we don’t want to run the ball all night or throw the ball all night. We need to be balanced.”
DEFENSE
From an experience standpoint, the situation for the Buford defense is somewhat similar to the offense in that the most experience piles up the further away you get from the line of scrimmage.
There’s also plenty of star power throughout the back end of the unit, including Boston College committed senior and two-year starter V.J. Payne, Michigan State recruit Malik Spencer and Power Five prospect Aubrey Smith both returning at linebacker.
Meanwhile, the secondary also features plenty of interchangeable parts, led by Bond and fellow senior Jake Pope, who is also being courted by numerous major Power Five conference college programs.
“Linebacker is probably our deepest position,” Appling said. “In the secondary, we have a lot of guys like Jake Pope at safety, plus (sophomores) Tyshun White (and) K.J. Bolden, Isaiah Bond and (senior) Ryland Gandy. Those other guys can jump in. … They all play on both sides of the ball.”
While the defensive line will have less starting experience, the difference from the offense is that there is much more varsity experience to fill in some holes up front on the defense to make up to some graduation losses.
Senior River Wilson, a Navy commit, started at defensive end last year, but will move inside to noseguard this year to utilize his experience.
Meanwhile, there are other individuals whom Appling and the Buford defensive staff are confident can come along quickly.
“We’ve got guys like (seniors) Sho Mitchell and Josiah Wyatt,” Appling said. “Both of those guys have played on the (defensive) front before. And we have some other guys we’re really excited about at those positions, like (sophomore defensive end) Eddrick Houston.”
ETC.
The Buford kicking game figures to be just as stacked as the offensive and defensive units this season with the return of both starters, though they are hardly just any returning starters.
Senior Alejandro Mata is back after earning first-team All-County honors by connecting on 66 of 68 extra points and 13 of 16 field goals, two of which came in the state title game, including the eventual game-winner in overtime.
Meanwhile, Daniels is back to pull double duty as the Wolves punter. He was good enough at it to be named third-team All-County by the Daily Post at the position. …
Among the many traditions the Buford program has established over the years is being willing to challenge itself by scheduling not only some of the best teams in Georgia in non-region play, but also some of the best teams from around the nation.
After the COVID-19 pandemic brought a string of six straight years with a least one out-of-state opponent on the schedule, the Wolves will have two such opponents this year when they welcome North Carolina power Myers Park of Charlotte and Chaminade-Madonna of Hollywood, Fla., the Class AAA state runner-up last year after three straight state titles, to Tom Riden Stadium in back-to-back weeks on Sept. 10 and 17.
“We had two scheduled last year before COVID,” Appling said. “Year to year, it’s hard to find (non-region) teams to schedule. Playing (out-of-state teams) is a good thing, and we’ve never been afraid to schedule tough opponents. … It gives you a chance to see where you are and a chance to go against good people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.