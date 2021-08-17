OFFENSE
After a standout sophomore season, the Broncos return four-star junior quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who is currently ranked as the No. 65 prospect in the 247 Football Recruiting Rankings for 2023. Lonergan finished his sophomore season going 174-for-268 for 2,249 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 304 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.
However, with graduation and transfers, Lonergan is going to be looking at a few new weapons on offense, who will join forces with tight end Stone Bonner for the upcoming season.
“Stone is like our Travis Kelce,” said head coach Philip Jones. “We can put him anywhere and he’ll make an impact.”
The Broncos also will look to Miles Massengill’s experience, as they will use a committee approach at receiver. Players expected to step into that role include Bryce Dopson, Joshua Crum and Jason Thisdale.
Where Jones is most excited is at running back with Alexander Diggs, who carried the ball last year 91 times for 486 yards and 9 touchdowns.
“Alex has been a Bronco since he was 5 and was a starter at safety his sophomore year,” Jones said. “He’s going to be at his best this year and I expect him to be one of the best (running backs) in the state.”
While the offensive line was a question mark entering into last season, Jones said he’s confident in this year’s bunch with four players back who saw considerable playing time last year.
“This is a very unselfish group that will do whatever it takes to win,” Jones said.
DEFENSE
While there is a lot of changeover on the offense, the defense is a different story as the Broncos return nine starters, but will be switching back to a 3-4 defense after one year in the 4-3.
That change was necessitated by the hiring of defensive coordinator Chad Nighbert, who came from Colquitt County.
“We looked for the best person available,” Jones said. “He had the credentials and the experience we were looking for. Not to mention, his defense held us to three points in the first round of the playoffs last year. Our personnel are best suited for the 3-4 as we have a lot of talented linebackers and defensive backs.”
“Continuity, confidence and communication are key in situations like that,” Jones said. “They played a lot of football when they were sophomores and carried it over to last year (as juniors). Having them back this year is key. They’re not waiting on others to tell them what to do. They are high-character and high-academic kids who love football.”
Brookwood will look to the leadership of defensive backs Michael Haynes and Patrick Campbell. Jones said both bring so much to the table.
“Patrick is our returning starter at safety and is extremely smart,” Jones said. “He’ll make the calls and I’m very comfortable having him in that role.
“Michael is the spiritual leader of our defense. Some may think he’s undersized, but he thrives when people doubt him. He brings an edge and his teammates feed off of that.”
ETC.
In an offseason that didn’t see all of the restrictions of 2020, the Broncos feel the work they were able to put in over the spring and summer is going to make their team that much better.
“It helps with the little things,” Diggs said. “We can look at the things we did wrong and fix them. We’re not having to make adjustments on the fly like we did last year.”
“We’ve been able to get in as much work as we need (this summer) without the restrictions,” Jones said. “It truly feels like a back-to-normal feeling. We’re able to build what we want to build with no roadblocks.”
That work will be key as the Broncos will face nationally ranked Collins Hill (No. 11) in the Corky Kell Classic.
