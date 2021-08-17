OFFENSE
With junior center Cesar Champac the only full-time starter from a year ago back at the position he played at that time, head coach Will Gary and his offensive staff plan to do a bit of mixing and matching in order to maximize depth and experience for the unit.
With last year’s starting quarterback, Jermahri Hill, opting out of football to focus on basketball, senior Isaiah Thomas moves over from his linebacker position on defense to take snaps under center.
At least, that’s the way it will start out.
Freshman Michael Sloan has shown a lot of promise in preseason practice thus far, leaving the coaching staff optimistic he may develop enough at some point during the season to allow Thomas to focus more on his role on defense.
In the meantime, several different defensive stalwarts will join Thomas in being asked to make contributions to aide the offense, as well as senior Alan Sanchez on the offensive line.
Among those two-way players are expected to be seniors Antonio Carillo and Brandon Lane at wide receiver.
“We’re going to try to make it work,” Gary said. “We’re going to put the best 11 on the field that we can and sit tight and see what we can do.”
DEFENSE
The depth and experience situation is considerably better for the Patriots on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the secondary.
While Carillo (22 combined tackles and assists, 1 TFL, 1 PBU) and Lane (11 tackles) will be asked to pull double duty, they will have some help with the return of a handful of players, such as junior Gabe Ansah, who contributed 15 tackles in three games as a started last year, as well as senior Maleek Gibbs (9 tackles in 4 games).
Despite being called on to run the offense at quarterback, Thomas is also back to be one of the leaders of the defense at the Sam linebacker position, where he recorded 23 tackles and four sacks, second on the team, a year ago.
And while the rest of the linebacker corps figures to be young, Gary is excited about the potential of the likes of Baraka Wariuru, who will alternate between the Mike and Will positions, fellow sophomores Jayden Newkirk and Dru Lawston, as well as the latter’s older brother, junior Bryson Lawston.
“Baraka had a great camp and summer and offseason,” Gary said. “So I’m expecting some big things out of him. Also, Dru Lawston and Bryson Lawston, I’m expecting them to step up as well and have a big season. Then I have Jayden Newkirk, who is a linebacker and a tight end (on offense), and I’m expecting good things from him, too.”
Sanchez (15 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack) will be the only returning starters on the defensive line.
ETC.
There’s bad news and good news in terms of numbers for the Berkmar program heading into the 2021 campaign.
The bad news is that there are only 16 returning players overall from a year ago, meaning there are going to be a lot of new faces that need to learn and get acclimated to Gary’s systems.
The good news is that overall numbers are up, which should help give the Patriots a foundation to build around in the future.
“We’re going to have a whole bunch of new kids (this season),” Gary said. “Right now, (our) numbers are up around 52 (varsity players). We’re very young. ... We’ll probably have a 60-man roster or maybe (as many as) 65 before it’s over.
“We’ve only got nine seniors. Most of them are sophomores. Sometimes it seems like starting over (each year), but we’ve got something going with our (GFL) feeder program, so that’s important to give us the foundation that we need.” …
One of the 16 returning players who figure to make an impact is senior Omar Contreras, who is back to handle the kicking duties for the third straight season.
Contreras was solid a year ago, connecting on 8 of 10 extra points and making his only field goal attempt of the season.
