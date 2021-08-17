OFFENSE
After getting off to a slow start last season by averaging just 11.7 points over the opening three games, head coach Andy Dyer and his offensive staff made several adjustments on the fly last season.
Those adjustments worked, as the Tigers eventually averaged 29.8 points for the season and earned their ninth state playoff berth in the last 10 years.
Everyone is hoping there won’t be nearly as much fine-tuning this time around due to that experience, and there is reason to believe that the unit should have a little more stability in 2021.
Several key skill players return in 2021, such as junior quarterback Caleb Peevy, Georgia Tech-committed senior receiver D.J. Moore, senior tight end Andrew Lane and senior running back Chase Sellers.
However, Dyer is convinced the key to getting back into more of the consistent rhythm Archer has been accustomed to lies as much along the line of scrimmage.
And with a more experienced line this fall, highlighted by junior tackle Brian Williams, that goal seems to be very attainable.
“Football is always going to be a line of scrimmage game,” Dyer said. “We were young up front (last year), and a lot of the defensive fronts we played were much more talented than we were. We were not able to compete at critical times in a game to protect the quarterback and dictate what we want to do. Those kids have grown up a year and had a great year in the weight room. So it’s going to be up to them to put the product on the field when we put the ball down.
“We’ve got the key components there. It’s always going to come down for us to taking care of the ball … move the chains and big plays will come. The great part is, we’ve got some speed guys who can go and take it the distance.”
DEFENSE
The Tigers’ defense also had to make a few adjustments throughout last year, though they didn’t seem quite as extensive or radical.
That may change a bit this season with the loss of a handful seniors from a unit that allowed just 17.3 points a year ago.
However, six starters are back from last year, including Auburn-committed senior safety Caleb Wooden, who should provide plenty of leadership to help the newcomers progress quickly.
“Caleb Wooden will be anchoring the back end of the secondary,” Dyer said. “Our free safety is our quarterback on defense. So from a verbal standpoint and a production standpoint, we’ll be as good as he is. He’s got the God-given ability and the leadership skills to be a great leader for us.
“In our secondary, we’ve to replace two corners. So we’re going to have two young guys who are going to have to grow up quick. So we’ll be challenged early and often. That’s just how it is. Defensive line, we’re replacing a couple guys to graduation. (Junior) Sam Rwibuka is a guy we’re really going to be looking forward to really anchoring that nose spot for us and really be a disruptive force up front. The linebackers, (seniors) Sean Spearman and Alex Mincey, those guys are going to be counted on just from a leadership standpoint.”
The return of seniors Jacob Bridges and Wil Laramie at the spur position should also help shore up the perimeter for the Tigers.
“Defensively, it’s about doing your job, being where you’re supposed to be and then run and tackle, man,” Dyer said. “Our kids play hard. They love each other, and they’re going to play hard for each other.”
ETC.
Dyer has never been shy about coming up with a tough early-season schedule to challenge his Tigers and get ready for Region 7-AAAAAAA play and beyond.
However, he may have outdone even himself this season, as Archer will face four state playoff teams from a year ago — including state champions Grayson (AAAAAAA) and Warner Robins (AAAAAA), AAAAAA semifinalist Westlake and in-county powerhouse North Gwinnett.
“I schedule like that for a purpose,” Dyer said. “I’ve always done that since Day 1. If you’re going to make a run in November and win the state championship, you’ve got to know what it feels like (to compete). All the teams we’ll be playing will all be contenders by the time November rolls around. We don’t worry about bruises or getting our feelings hurt. We just put it down and let’s go play.” …
The Tigers will christen their new artificial turf field for the home opener against Warner Robins on Aug. 27, though that won’t be the first game they will play on synthetic grass, with the regular season opener against Westlake the previous week in the Corky Kell Classic being played at Dacula.
In fact, with region road games at Meadowcreek and Duluth and against Dunwoody at North DeKalb Stadium also being played an artificial turf, Archer will play just two games on natural grass in the regular season, with road games at Grayson and Berkmar.
