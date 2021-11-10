2020-21 Record: 12-6, Class A Private second round
Returning Regulars:
G Chit-Chat Wright, 5-4, Soph.
G Eva Garabadian, 5-8, Soph.
G Morgan Damm, 5-3, Jr.
F Ryley Kutter, 5-10, Jr.
Others To Watch:
F Johanna Potter, 6-1, Fr.
G London Walker, 5-8, Fr.
F Desiree Davis, 5-11, Fr.
Outlook: After a transition season in 2020-21, Wesleyan’s girls basketball program is ready to win this year. The Wolves gave significant minutes to freshmen Chazadi Wright and Eva Garabadian last season, a season that ended with a 12-6 record and a trip to the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
“They played every game all game,” head coach Carolyn Whitney Blackmon said about Wright and Garabadian. They were not playing like freshmen, and then coming into this season they have all that experience. They know what it’s like; they know what to expect. The game is so different from middle school to high school, and they’re going to help them [other freshmen].”
Just like last season, Wesleyan will be relying on more contributions from freshmen. Johanna Potter, London Walker and Desiree Davis are all projected to be immediate impact players for the Wolves in their first seasons of high school basketball. The fundamentals of the program will be placed under the microscope on a team loaded with underclass players.
“The key to our success is just to play smart,” Whitney Blackmon said. “Defensively we’re trying to slow teams down; offensively we’re trying to run.”
In terms of competition, Wesleyan plays in the undisputed toughest region in Class A Private. Three of the four semifinalists in the state playoffs last season were from Region 5, led by eventual state champion Hebron and followed by Galloway and Holy Innocents'.
But the Wolves are not backing down from the challenge of a difficult schedule, and are hoping to be part of what makes the region so strong this season.
“Our goal is to win the state championship and win every single game,” Garabadian said. “If we’re going to lose some, we need to learn from those and keep getting better.”
