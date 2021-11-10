Outlook: After five seasons coaching at Lovett, Jeremy Oliver will now be the head coach of Wesleyan’s boys basketball team. He will be taking over a team that finished 6-14 last season and missed the playoffs, but is excited about the roster he is inheriting in Peachtree Corners.
“I think we’ve got some great kids,” Oliver said. “Especially these seniors. I’ve been really blessed that we have some leaders in this program; I think the younger kids really look to them.”
One of the challenges with a new coach is learning a new system, but Wesleyan has been working hard in the build-up to the season to get as acclimated to Oliver’s system as possible.
“We played summer ball for just shy of a month,” senior forward Sam Cleveland said. “We went to Lake Point and played a few games there. We did very well just learning a fairly new offense compared to last year. I feel like us seniors just got a good grasp of what our offense is going into the season.”
Between learning a new system and the fact that the program had a disappointing campaign a year ago, expectations from the outside are not high for this team. With what looks like odds stacked against them, the Wolves are eager to get on the court and see if they can prove people wrong throughout the 2021-22 season.
“We’re going to be really underestimated this year,” senior guard Tate Gilley said. “Last year wasn’t the best for us, but I think it was an experience thing and a confidence thing. With Coach Oliver coming in, he’s big on getting us confident and ready for the moment.”
