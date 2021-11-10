Outlook: A young South team went through some serious growing pains last season, and the Comets will still be very young in 2021-22, with only two seniors and relying and quite a few freshmen and sophomores.
However, Holtzclaw is ready for those youngsters to grow up this season, and she's optimistic that they can.
“You know, I'm really not a patient coach,” Holtzclaw said. “We're going to push them. Our expectations are always going to be the same regardless of who we're putting out there on the floor. We got some good work in over the summer. We've been working hard in our preseason, so we're going to push these kids. We're going to put expectations on them just like they were seasoned vets.”
If the Comets are to live up to the higher expectations, they'll have to get a lot of strong contributions from their guards on both ends of the court on the perimeter like Payne, Brent and Johnson.
But while there isn't quite as much size beyond Lucas, Holtzclaw is also optimistic South can make some strides down in the low post.
“We'll be very guard-oriented,” Holtzclaw said. “But we've been working a lot with our post players. We've got Camryn coming in, who put in some good work over the summertime and in the preseason, as well. We're looking forward to having a balanced attack this year.”
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.