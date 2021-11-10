2020-21 record: 11-9, fourth in region, first round Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Returning Regulars
G Maalik Leitch, 5-11, Sr.
G Jet Horne, 5-11, Jr.
F Michael Carter, 6-6, Sr.
G/F Jacob Washington, 6-2, Jr.
F Kam Heatherton, 6-5, Sr.
Who To Watch:
G Ansar Osman, 6-5, Jr.
G Marquin Thompson, 6-0, Sr.
Outlook: The Comets will feature a lot of the same pieces from a team that battled its way into the No. 4 seed from Region 4-AAAAAAA and a berth into the state tournament.
There is one rather significant difference, however, one that Howard believes that opponents had better take note of in 2021-22.
“The biggest difference is that everybody's coming back older, bigger, stronger, faster,” Howard said. “Last year, we had 10 sophomores. This year, we have 10 juniors (and) five seniors. So it's the maturity level, the experience and the understanding basketball and having the IQ and knowing how to win games (that should make a difference).
“We're not on a lot of people's radar right now, but I think we're going to be very fast, very quick. People are going to know about us. We've got a tough schedule, and I think there (are) a lot of opportunities for us to surprise people early.”
The Comets should be particularly strong in the backcourt, where Leitch, Horne and Washington return, and where others like Osman and Thompson should play a more significant role this season.
“We have a great group of guards, guys who have high IQ,” Howard said. “We have great ball handling. We play well together with a lot of great ball movement, and we're knocking down shots this year, for sure.”
The Comets will still have their work cut out for them in a region that includes powerhouses like Grayson and Newton and rejuvenated programs like Brookwood and Parkview.
But Howard is confident his team can once again challenge for the postseason, and perhaps a deeper run than last year.
“That's why I made the schedule really tough,” Howard said. “We just want to be battle tested throughout the regular season so that when we get to those region games, it's nothing new. We know everybody we play is going to be a tough opponent, it's going to be a close match and it's going to be about winning those close games.”
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.