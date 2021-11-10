Outlook: If there is one word that best describes Shiloh coming into the 2021-22 campaign, it's experienced.
As in, the Generals have more of it than they've had in several years, and Agnew is loving it heading into this season.
What she loves even more is that Harris, who is ranked among Kyle Sandy's top 20 shooting guards in the state, is back healthy after missing most of last year with injuries.
“Oh absolutely,” Agnew said. “This will be the first year that we've had a complete, experienced starting five. Unfortunately, this will be the first year that they'll all play together because we missed Chae last year. … She was injured in our first game out of the gate, so we were kind of in recovery mode the entire season.
“Her leadership on the court is going to be super important this year. Her voice and direction on the court, we're definitely going to be leaning on this year.”
The other area Harris should make a major difference in is shooting, but she won't be alone.
With Chase, Cook and Vital back, and others looking to contribute, Agnew is convinced the Generals force opposing to stay honest and not pack their defenses into the paint as much this year.
“I think we're going to be better shooters this year,” Agnew said. “The girls have been putting in a lot of work in the offseason, working on making sure we get enough shots and correcting some things we should've corrected a while back.
“And we're definitely going to play at a faster pace this year. We had to make the adjustment changing regions last year to almost a different style of basketball. So we'll definitely be ready to hit the ground running this year.”
