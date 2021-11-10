2020-21 record: 21-5, region runner-up, second round Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Returning Regulars:
G Seryl Slater, 6-0, Sr.
F/G Trevon Payton, 6-5, Sr.
F Zaron Jackson, 6-2, Sr.
Who To Watch:
G D.J. Leak, 5-11, Sr.
G Dantarious Williams, 6-1, Sr.
F Isaiah Bertie, 6-8, Sr.
F/C Tyler Hawkins, 6-8, Sr.
Outlook: On paper, the Generals took some major hits from the loss of several key players to graduation, like leading scorer and second-team All-County guard Devon Barnes, and other regulars who transferred out of the program.
However, Rivers is more focused on who is coming back than on who is not, and he likes what he sees.
Besides, the Generals have gone through such a roster shake-up in the recent past, and flourished.
“Sometimes losing is gaining,” Rivers said. “I think we're going to be really good this year. I'm excited. We've got a little bit of everything, I think, to make a good run for the Region (8-AAAAAA title) again. Hopefully, we'll be a team to be reckoned with in the state.”
Shiloh does have some experienced returning talent, such as Payton, who, in keeping with Rivers' observations on the versatility of his roster, did a little bit of everything last season, averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Also back is Slater, who saw his floor time and production steadily increase as last season progressed, and Jackson, who provides some added strength, if no height, in the low post.
But it is some of the more under the radar contributors, like guards Leak and Williams and 6-foot-8 bookends Bertie and Hawkins, whom Rivers is convinced will be a huge key to success for the Generals.
“We've got some young talent that people are going to be surprised (about),” Rivers said. “I think our length is going to help us this year. Our guard play is going to be really sturdy. And we've got a lot of seniors. We're going to be a senior-heavy team, which has a lot of experience that I'm excited about.”
Not surprisingly, defense, which has been a major trademark of the Shiloh program under Rivers, will once again be a signature point of emphasis in 2021-22.
“I'm just looking forward to these guys buying in on the defensive end,” Rivers said.
