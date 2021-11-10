Outlook: Chris Luke is back at Providence, but it will be for a different type of season. Luke last coached the Storm in the 2001-02 season (when they were the Providence Christian Stars), and is back in Lilburn as the head coach of the girls basketball program. Providence will not be playing a region schedule this season, but Luke is looking forward to the challenge of trying to build up the program.
“I think this is a great group of girls and I’m excited to work with them.” Luke said. “They work hard, they have commitment; it is however going to be a building process. We are not playing a region schedule, so we are just working on building a new culture and building the programs at every level.”
The results might not show up on the court this season, but Luke is looking for something that will last far beyond just 2021-22. The Storm will have a thin roster this season, but will be led by senior Maymie deMayo.
“It’s the girls that are there,” Luke said about the most exciting part of the program. “These are great girls, individual wise they are eager to learn the game. I enjoy teaching the game. I enjoy building the relationships and seeing them foster it down to the younger levels.”
Building a buzz around the program is something that is going to take significant time, but it is an investment Luke is excited about as the new season approaches.
“I am excited about building excitement,” Luke said.
