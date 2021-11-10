2020-21 Record: 23-5, Class A Private second round
Returning Regulars:
F Tony Carpio, 6-8, Sr.
G Chance Thacker, 6-4, Sr.
F Thomas Malcolm, 6-2, Jr.
G K.J. Kemp, 6-3, Sr.
Others: To Watch:
F Devin Long, 6-4, Jr.
G Sam Witt, 6-1, Sr.
G Samuel Thacker, 5-10, Soph.
G Courtland Walker, 5-11, Soph.
G Chandler Dunn, 6-2, Sr.
Outlook: After a 23-5 season and a host of returning players, there is optimism around Providence Christian’s boys basketball program. The Storm made it to the second round of the playoffs last year and gave eventual state champions Mt. Pisgah a tight game before eventually losing 62-50.
“I think this is the best team I’ve had,” head coach Joey Thacker said. “That’s all on paper and it’s all the potential for the best team we’ve had. It’s always been like three big ones and then some guys who help out. This year our talent is spread out more. The basketball IQ and the shooting is going to be much better. We’re very excited about it.”
The success is one formed in the balance of the roster. The roster is a mix of size and skill, and the Storm were tough on opponents both offensively and defensively a year ago. Still, Thacker knows there is need for improvement if his team is going to reach its goals.
“For us it’s going to be I think about improving our shooting across the board,” Thacker said. “Not just a couple guys shooting, but everyone being able to contribute on scoring. We’ve had very laser focused scoring on two or three guys, and it’ll be spread out this year. We need guys to step up and have the confidence to score the ball.”
The offense was the cornerstone of last season’s success with an average of 62.5 points per game, but the defense held opponents to 53.4 points per game and was a key factor in several close wins. The Storm went 12-3 in games decided by single digits last season, and 7-1 in games where the final margin was within five points.
“We have been really good defensively and with all the new faces our culture has been to play hard, defend and protect the house,” Thacker said. “We don’t take a lot of chances, we’re not pressuring a lot, but we protect the rim and play in the gaps really well. That’s a mindset that we have to get everybody to buy into.”
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.