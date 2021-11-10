After a very positive 2020-21 season that featured a lot of players who will be returning this season, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the 2021-22 Peachtree Ridge girls basketball program. The Lions went 15-7 last season including an impressive 6-2 in region play, good enough to earn the No. 2 seed in the state playoffs out of Region 8-AAAAAAA. They lost a 50-47 heartbreaker against Roswell in the opening round of the playoffs, but the program took a step forward and is ready to take another one this season.
“What’s most exciting for me is being around these girls,” head coach Vanessa White said. “Just seeing them develop and seeing the growth not only as basketball players, but as young women. That’s what gets me the most excited about coaching them.”
Peachtree Ridge will be entering the season with a very young team. Seniors Alex and Anna smith will both provide crucial leadership, but behind them will be a core of juniors and sophomores who will be playing big roles with the team.
“I think since we haven’t lost much we’ll be able to be more successful,” center Aaliyah Hunt said. “Since we’re implementing our skillset that can go into our game, I feel like we’re going to be able to implement ourselves more.”
Peachtree Ridge plays in a difficult region headlined by perennial powerhouse Collins Hill, but White is excited about the respect her team is getting after its strong 2020-21 season.
“Another thing I really, really enjoy is seeing them [the players] get the recognition I know they’ve deserved because they’re starting to win on the scoreboard,” White said. “Within our school they’re starting to get the recognition as one of the better athletic programs in our school and in our county. It’s good to see all that hard work paying off.”
