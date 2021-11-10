This season will mark a new era for Peachtree Ridge boys basketball with a new head coach. The school hired Jordan Griffin from Dutchtown High School after two phenomenal seasons coaching the Bulldogs. Dutchtown won the Class AAAAA state championship in 2019-20, and came within two games of repeating as champions last season with a trip to the Final Four. Now Griffin is hoping to bring that same winning culture to Suwanee.
“I feel like I’m adjusting quite well,” Griffin said. “There’s been a great embracing from the staff and the community. The athletic director does a great job with a commitment of resources. These guys have been buying in. Going through the process has been special, and I’m excited to get things kicked off soon and see what we can do in [Class] AAAAAAA”
Griffin will be walking into a team that finished with an 8-17 record last season and lost in the first round of the state playoffs against Cherokee. The adjustment to a new head coach is a two-way street for the program, as the players are also learning from a new coach in preparation for the season.
“I feel like the biggest difference is the level of work we put in,” senior guard Malcolm Noel said. “I feel like he’s [Griffin] always challenging us to not plateau, especially with workouts, weight room and conditioning. He never wants us to plateau; he wants us to find another level. It’s about not settling or getting satisfied.”
Regardless of what this season looks like on the court, Griffin’s goals for his first season coaching the Lions go well beyond what happens on gameday.
“I think the biggest thing is we’re always going to act the right way,” Griffin said. “We’re going to be accountable; we’re going to be thankful. We’re going to be a program that represents the community the right way. We’re going to win the right way and we’re going to take our losses the right way.”
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.